Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

8-month-old girl in Delhi battling for life after being raped

AFPJanuary 30, 2018

An eight-month-old Indian girl was on Tuesday recovering in hospital after she was raped at her home in Delhi, the latest such case in a country notorious for high levels of sexual violence.

The girl's parents rushed her to hospital after discovering her bed covered in blood when they returned from work on Sunday. She later underwent a three-hour operation for her injuries.

The Press Trust of India said the girl's 27-year-old cousin had been arrested and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, meaning he could face a life sentence.

“The worst has happened,” tweeted Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, after visiting the girl in hospital.

“An eight-month-old baby has been brutally raped in the Capital and is battling for her life in a hospital.”

A UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2014 said one in three rape victims in India was a minor and expressed alarm over the widespread sexual abuse of children.

Nearly 11,000 cases of child rape were reported in India in 2015, according to the National Crime Records Bureau's latest figures.

It said three children were raped every day in Delhi alone.

The city, known as India's rape capital, hit global headlines in 2012 for the fatal gang-rape of a young female student.

Comments (32)

Momo
Jan 30, 2018 12:17pm

Sickening

Umair Ahmed
Jan 30, 2018 12:18pm

Extremely sad. Prayers for the innocent child and family. Death penalty for rapists must be imposed, so no one can dare to commit such heinious crime.

Ahsan Anwar
Jan 30, 2018 12:19pm

This is tragic and truly heartbreaking that such person could do to a eight year old baby. I hope she gets justice and he should be hanged in public. Deepest condolences to the family of the victim.

Zeeshan
Jan 30, 2018 12:21pm

We are not Humans any more..

The Right Wrong
Jan 30, 2018 12:31pm

This defies senses and comprehension ! Unbelievable !

Shahzad Akbar Shaikh
Jan 30, 2018 12:33pm

I am just speechless and horrified by this news. This kind of barbarism does not even occur in aminals or reptiles. I feel sick yo my stomach.

Jazib
Jan 30, 2018 12:34pm

This is really a dreadful moment . ..... there should be proper line and order to inhibit such incidents.

Jazib
Jan 30, 2018 12:35pm

Dreadful activity.....

Juwad
Jan 30, 2018 12:43pm

What in Delhi is driving men towards abnormal sexual behavior?

Sympathiser
Jan 30, 2018 12:43pm

Very shameful and Highly disgusting !!!

Heen
Jan 30, 2018 12:45pm

Sexual frustrations.

armeen
Jan 30, 2018 12:50pm

men are the problem

Ali
Jan 30, 2018 12:51pm

@Ahsan Anwar she is not 8 year old and unbelievably 8 month old baby. Such a sick mind of rapist and he should be given exemplary punishment.

Zohaib
Jan 30, 2018 12:54pm

Inhuman, absolutely disgusting

Prateik
Jan 30, 2018 01:00pm

Culprit deserves death penalty.

Saleem
Jan 30, 2018 01:10pm

Need to tight law and timely Justice will able reduce it.

George
Jan 30, 2018 01:11pm

A human can become an animal in no time! so tragic! The dark of technology at work!

neutral
Jan 30, 2018 01:12pm

@Juwad same as in Kasur

sudhi
Jan 30, 2018 01:20pm

Severity of penalty can do little to stop these kind of crimes. It is a sociological issue. An integrated approach to find the causes and multi-pronged corrective measures alone can reduce the rate of these kind of crimes. It is a very difficult but achievable task.

Rajiv Uppal
Jan 30, 2018 01:30pm

Thanks to successive Govts. for making Delhi a slum, with people from Bihar, East UP, Bangladesh, Myanmar... polluting the city,.& results are in front of everyone..

R-Khan
Jan 30, 2018 01:30pm

@neutral I think he meant that amount of rapes by number has become more common in Delhi.

Karim
Jan 30, 2018 01:31pm

How sad and the punishment should be acoordingly without impunity.

random
Jan 30, 2018 01:37pm

Reprehensible. Show the picture of the accused.

Creative Genious
Jan 30, 2018 01:48pm

This rape epidemic must stop now. Enough is Enough. We need very strict punishments to deter these savage culprits. Make new and strict laws and apply these laws with immediate effect before it is too late. The time is running and the rape epidemic is getting out of control with each passing day.

SR
Jan 30, 2018 01:51pm

Please kill me; have no courage to listen such news every morning.

Creative Genious
Jan 30, 2018 02:08pm

@Ahsan Anwar Not 8 years old. The little angel is only 8 months old. Our Humanity is already dead.

Changez Khan
Jan 30, 2018 02:15pm

Sick and mentally retards everywhere.

Joggy
Jan 30, 2018 02:16pm

who are these people????

Tina
Jan 30, 2018 02:20pm

@Ahsan Anwar Not 8 years old, it's 8 months old. Exactly the mistake i made and this is so heart wrenching.

Yasir
Jan 30, 2018 02:37pm

These excuse for human beings should be caught and subject to death. But sadly, we have a large number of people on both sides of border who will do everything in their power to ensure that death penalty can not be imposed.

ali ahmed
Jan 30, 2018 03:07pm

Only 8 months old child...total barbarism

Proud Pakistani
Jan 30, 2018 03:08pm

Uterrly ugly!

