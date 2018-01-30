8-month-old girl in Delhi battling for life after being raped
An eight-month-old Indian girl was on Tuesday recovering in hospital after she was raped at her home in Delhi, the latest such case in a country notorious for high levels of sexual violence.
The girl's parents rushed her to hospital after discovering her bed covered in blood when they returned from work on Sunday. She later underwent a three-hour operation for her injuries.
The Press Trust of India said the girl's 27-year-old cousin had been arrested and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, meaning he could face a life sentence.
“The worst has happened,” tweeted Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, after visiting the girl in hospital.
“An eight-month-old baby has been brutally raped in the Capital and is battling for her life in a hospital.”
A UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2014 said one in three rape victims in India was a minor and expressed alarm over the widespread sexual abuse of children.
Nearly 11,000 cases of child rape were reported in India in 2015, according to the National Crime Records Bureau's latest figures.
It said three children were raped every day in Delhi alone.
The city, known as India's rape capital, hit global headlines in 2012 for the fatal gang-rape of a young female student.
Comments (32)
Sickening
Extremely sad. Prayers for the innocent child and family. Death penalty for rapists must be imposed, so no one can dare to commit such heinious crime.
This is tragic and truly heartbreaking that such person could do to a eight year old baby. I hope she gets justice and he should be hanged in public. Deepest condolences to the family of the victim.
We are not Humans any more..
This defies senses and comprehension ! Unbelievable !
I am just speechless and horrified by this news. This kind of barbarism does not even occur in aminals or reptiles. I feel sick yo my stomach.
This is really a dreadful moment . ..... there should be proper line and order to inhibit such incidents.
Dreadful activity.....
What in Delhi is driving men towards abnormal sexual behavior?
Very shameful and Highly disgusting !!!
Sexual frustrations.
men are the problem
@Ahsan Anwar she is not 8 year old and unbelievably 8 month old baby. Such a sick mind of rapist and he should be given exemplary punishment.
Inhuman, absolutely disgusting
Culprit deserves death penalty.
Need to tight law and timely Justice will able reduce it.
A human can become an animal in no time! so tragic! The dark of technology at work!
@Juwad same as in Kasur
Severity of penalty can do little to stop these kind of crimes. It is a sociological issue. An integrated approach to find the causes and multi-pronged corrective measures alone can reduce the rate of these kind of crimes. It is a very difficult but achievable task.
Thanks to successive Govts. for making Delhi a slum, with people from Bihar, East UP, Bangladesh, Myanmar... polluting the city,.& results are in front of everyone..
@neutral I think he meant that amount of rapes by number has become more common in Delhi.
How sad and the punishment should be acoordingly without impunity.
Reprehensible. Show the picture of the accused.
This rape epidemic must stop now. Enough is Enough. We need very strict punishments to deter these savage culprits. Make new and strict laws and apply these laws with immediate effect before it is too late. The time is running and the rape epidemic is getting out of control with each passing day.
Please kill me; have no courage to listen such news every morning.
@Ahsan Anwar Not 8 years old. The little angel is only 8 months old. Our Humanity is already dead.
Sick and mentally retards everywhere.
who are these people????
@Ahsan Anwar Not 8 years old, it's 8 months old. Exactly the mistake i made and this is so heart wrenching.
These excuse for human beings should be caught and subject to death. But sadly, we have a large number of people on both sides of border who will do everything in their power to ensure that death penalty can not be imposed.
Only 8 months old child...total barbarism
Uterrly ugly!