India brush aside Pakistan in U19 World Cup semi-final

AFPUpdated January 30, 2018

Porel appeals for a leg-before-wicket call on Pakistan's Alam — AFP

India crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs in their Under-19 World Cup semi-final in Christchurch Tuesday to set up a tournament decider against Australia.

An unbeaten century from Shubman Gill helped India set a competitive total of 272, which Pakistan never looked like reaching as they were skittled for 69 with more than 20 overs remaining.

Ishan Porel was India's hero with the ball, taking four for 17 in a match the tournament favourites utterly dominated.

“It was a good performance from everyone... we did a really good job,” captain Prithvi Shaw said.

It was the Pakistan youth team's third-lowest total on record, underlining the batting woes of a team that failed to score more than 200 during the tournament in New Zealand.

Poor fielding also undermined Pakistan's chances as they squandered seven run-out chances.

“Unfortunately our batsmen didn't really perform and nothing really worked out from the start,” Pakistan skipper Hassan Khan said. “We missed a couple of chances and things didn't really go our way.”

The result sees India square off against fellow heavyweight Australia in Saturday's final in Tauranga.

Both sides have won the tournament three times, with India winning its last title in 2012 when they defeated Australia in the final.

India are unbeaten in New Zealand, with five convincing wins from five matches, including a 100-run win over Australia in the group stages.

Australia also looked vulnerable in their quarter-final against England before a record-breaking eight-wicket spell from leg-spinner Lloyd Pope turned the match.

Against Pakistan, the Indians won the toss and elected to bat first, with openers Shaw and Manjot Kalra scoring at better than a run a ball in the early overs.

Pakistan's vaunted pace attack, which fired them into the final four, failed to make inroads as fielding errors saw Kalra dropped twice.

The 89-run opening partnership was finally broken when Shaw was run out for 41, with the TV umpire ruling he failed to ground his bat properly while diving for safety.

Kalra departed on 47 but India still appeared set for a big total until paceman Arshad Iqbal slowed their momentum with three wickets in as many overs.

Muhammad Musa helped mop up the tail, ending with figures of four for 67 but Gill continued his rich vein of form at the tournament to ensure India's total was competitive.

He steadied the middle order and brought up his 93-ball century in the final over, finishing on 102 not out.

Pakistan made a disastrous start, slumping to 28 for four as Porel tore through their top order. Shaw led the way in the field with two sharply-taken catches.

Only three Pakistan batsman reached double figures, with Rohail Nazir top-scoring on 18 in a one-sided contest.

ak
Jan 30, 2018 12:01pm

What a pathetic display of cricket by U19 from Pakistan. When will Pakistan learn to bat !

ABCD
Jan 30, 2018 12:05pm

Well played boys with arch rival.

point of view
Jan 30, 2018 12:06pm

What a pathetic performance by Pakistan Team.

Lost cause
Jan 30, 2018 12:07pm

That's the way to win. Great work guys, our future is in better hands

King
Jan 30, 2018 12:09pm

It's a game it's happened sometime team have bad days

dost
Jan 30, 2018 12:12pm

we didn't hope for such a one sided match. win and loss is part of game but still compitivity was missing. poor fielding and pathetic batting

dynamite
Jan 30, 2018 12:34pm

Hope this is not the future Pak cricket team

pervez
Jan 30, 2018 12:34pm

I was a fool to have taken a leave to watch this match. Looks like our batsmen have a bright future ahead! If seniors are getting out within 100 runs, what's the point in blaming the kids? Spoiled my entire day!

Mirza
Jan 30, 2018 12:50pm

PCB need to arrange more A Team tours to countries like Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and England in order to provide exposure to talented players in difficult conditions.

They will learn and become part of a better Pakistan team, currently the bench strength is full of mediocres.

Kunal, Gurgaon
Jan 30, 2018 12:55pm

"Only three Pakistan batsman reached double figures, with Rohail Nazir top-scoring on 18 in a one-sided contest." Did the Pakistani batsmen take the Under-19 tag too seriously?

xzy
Jan 30, 2018 12:58pm

@pervez within 75 is better way to say

Yankiwind
Jan 30, 2018 12:58pm

Pakistani team seem to have mis-understood the meaning of "Under 19 match" - top scorer made 18.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 30, 2018 01:16pm

Pakistan's performance in all three departments was miserable, disgraceful and wasn't planned properly. Back to drawing board to review weaknesses and causes.

Yuvi
Jan 30, 2018 01:18pm

@Yankiwind I like your comment

Halfis
Jan 30, 2018 01:19pm

We won the Champions Trophy

PURUSHOTTAM SINGI
Jan 30, 2018 01:19pm

This performance underlines, that more domestic tournaments are needed in Pakistan.

Ajay Ladkani
Jan 30, 2018 01:22pm

This was like an exparte judgement given by court and never looked like a semi final match.

Amit Sharma
Jan 30, 2018 01:23pm

Well played..boys

Sameerzz2000
Jan 30, 2018 01:23pm

may be this junior team is following their seniors..

Ajay
Jan 30, 2018 01:32pm

@Kunal, Gurgaon good one..

Gabbar
Jan 30, 2018 01:33pm

@Halfis congratulations.. Bro

Khuram
Jan 30, 2018 01:38pm

Great work Najam Sethi. When the team wins, YOU will come forward to claim for the success, but when the team loses in this disappointing fashion, you will throw responsibility on someone else. Those who are responsible must be sacked.

sachhu shah
Jan 30, 2018 01:46pm

No one scored more than 18 runs in this pakistani innings. they understood meaning of U-19 cricket

Raaz
Jan 30, 2018 01:49pm

It's a game and only one can win it. Don't be too harsh on the youngsters, who have tried their best. They will learn and some of them one-day will be part of the Senior team. Encourage them, don't make them disheartened.

Pay back time
Jan 30, 2018 01:59pm

Under 19 World Cup.

No one scored more than 18 runs in the Pakistan innings. I hope they understood the meaning of ‘Under 19’ cricket correctly.

dr salaria
Jan 30, 2018 02:00pm

Pakistan players played their hearts out, it is very difficult in hot weather and swinging conditions to even bat. the boys played excellent cricket and the future of pakistan cricket is in very good hands.

Last Word
Jan 30, 2018 02:02pm

Pakistan is an unpredictable team, who knows this team wins Champion Trophy one day.

Raja
Jan 30, 2018 02:03pm

@Halfis keep repeating that til you become old.

Adnan
Jan 30, 2018 02:06pm

How did we reach the semifinals? Better if the Boys spend time completing thier education so they are able to read these comments in english and understand what a Humiliating shameful defeat it was. Also Anyone knows who is our coach?

Krishna Bhargav
Jan 30, 2018 02:07pm

Credit should be given to Rahul Dravid.....he has been the coach with the Jr team since the last WC where they reached the finals and list to WI....... Dravid believs that winning the tournament is not as important as developing the players and preparing them for the next progression

Ali
Jan 30, 2018 02:09pm

@Kunal, Gurgaon - hahaha very true

Salim Kayamkhani
Jan 30, 2018 02:16pm

These are kids, let them be kids. Winning or Loosing is a part of sport.

tariq mahmood
Jan 30, 2018 02:17pm

Pakistan junior and senior teams need good coach like Jived miandad, Waseem akram and Aqib jived.

Garib Das
Jan 30, 2018 02:19pm

Pakistan team was not up to world class team. Selectors should find a better team .

Azmat Usman
Jan 30, 2018 02:21pm

Pakistan has a very poor batting in all formats.Our coaches should concentrate on batting instead of bragging on a minor win.

rajesh kashyap
Jan 30, 2018 02:22pm

Pakistan cricket board should appoint some one of stature like Miandad, or Asif Iqbal as coach for atleast three years and give the team international exposure on regular basis , that should improve the performance of the youngsters ,who seemed lacking in confidence. All the best .

Rajat
Jan 30, 2018 02:22pm

@dr salaria hot weather? The match was in NZ under 28° temp, it's not like are coming from Switzerland

Jenkins Job
Jan 30, 2018 02:26pm

@dr salaria - "boys played excellent cricket" If this is excellent cricket, I wish Pakistan keep playing similarly excellent cricket in future. :)

Sandeep
Jan 30, 2018 02:27pm

Winning and loosing is part of game. Just play more with each other

Syed Ahmed
Jan 30, 2018 02:29pm

@point of view same as there's seniors

Krish
Jan 30, 2018 02:35pm

The boys played well!

Anupam
Jan 30, 2018 02:36pm

Please don't say anything to pakistan cricket team as they have already won champions trophy in 2017... They should brag about it until they win any other cricketing tournament

Satya Jeet
Jan 30, 2018 02:40pm

A a 203 run defeat in an ODI!?! U-19 Teams foretell the Future of Sports in a country!

bangalore.citizen
Jan 30, 2018 02:48pm

@Salim Kayamkhani ! Many great players like Tendulkar, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Ranatunga, Sir Garry Sobers, and so on, debuted before the age of 19. How can you can Under-19 players as kids? They are supposed to show maturity if they want to move forward and become great!

INSANE
Jan 30, 2018 02:52pm

Winning toss is becoming very crucial these days. Pakistan would have won if opted to bat first.

INSANE
Jan 30, 2018 03:00pm

Pakistan team is good in bowling is a myth for both senior and junior teams.

ABS
Jan 30, 2018 03:01pm

@dr salaria .. the conditions were same for both teams..

Sam
Jan 30, 2018 03:05pm

@dr salaria they are playing in new zealand . try something else

Harish
Jan 30, 2018 03:10pm

@INSANE - "Winning toss is becoming very crucial these days. Pakistan would have won if opted to bat first."

An insane comment. It was a batting pitch. And accept the fact that your team got all out on 69 on a batting pitch.

