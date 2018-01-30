6 of a family killed in Kurram Agency landmine blast

Six members of a family were killed in a landmine blast in Kurram Agency on Tuesday, sources in the political administration told DawnNews.

The family was on its way to attend funeral prayers when the blast occurred in Upper Kurram's Basu area, sources added. One person was injured in the explosion, they said. According to an eyewitness, three women and three men died in the blast.

The injured is now out of danger and was shifted from District Headquarters Hospital, where he was first taken along with the bodies, to Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar. The bodies were sent to their hometowns after a post-mortem examination.

Several arrests were made in the area after an investigation was launched by the political administration. Lawmaker Sajid Toori also issued a condemnation.