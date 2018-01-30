Accomplice in Asma murder case arrested in Kohat

An accomplice of the main accused in the murder case of Asma Rani, a third-year medical student who was shot dead for refusing a marriage proposal, was arrested on Tuesday morning, police said.

Last week, the prime accused, Mujahid Afridi, and his accomplice, Sadiqullah, reportedly opened fire at Asma who had been visiting her family in Kohat during a session break. Mujahid and Sadiqullah had fled the crime scene soon after.

The victim had received three bullets and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she had identified Mujahid as the assailant before succumbing to her injuries on Sunday.

Sadiqullah, who had been named in the first information report registered in the case, was arrested on Tuesday morning after police conducted raids in Kohat, District Police Officer Kohat Abbas Majid Marwat told DawnNews.

The DPO added that on the day of her murder, Asma had gone to the market and was fired upon by both Mujahid and Sadiqullah as she was returning from there, he said.

The arrest comes a day after police confirmed that Mujahid had fled the country for Saudi Arabia from Benazir Bhutto Airport Islamabad on an Umrah visa right after the murder.

According to police officials, Sadiqullah and Mujahid are brothers.