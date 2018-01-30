DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Accomplice in Asma murder case arrested in Kohat

Hassan FarhanUpdated January 30, 2018

Email


An accomplice of the main accused in the murder case of Asma Rani, a third-year medical student who was shot dead for refusing a marriage proposal, was arrested on Tuesday morning, police said.

Last week, the prime accused, Mujahid Afridi, and his accomplice, Sadiqullah, reportedly opened fire at Asma who had been visiting her family in Kohat during a session break. Mujahid and Sadiqullah had fled the crime scene soon after.

The victim had received three bullets and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she had identified Mujahid as the assailant before succumbing to her injuries on Sunday.

Sadiqullah, who had been named in the first information report registered in the case, was arrested on Tuesday morning after police conducted raids in Kohat, District Police Officer Kohat Abbas Majid Marwat told DawnNews.

The DPO added that on the day of her murder, Asma had gone to the market and was fired upon by both Mujahid and Sadiqullah as she was returning from there, he said.

The arrest comes a day after police confirmed that Mujahid had fled the country for Saudi Arabia from Benazir Bhutto Airport Islamabad on an Umrah visa right after the murder.

According to police officials, Sadiqullah and Mujahid are brothers.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Truth Sayer
Jan 30, 2018 08:59am

Excellent work by police

Rizwan Alam
Jan 30, 2018 10:21am

@Truth Sayer you mean letting the main suspect fly out of country !!

Naqash Qureshi
Jan 30, 2018 10:34am

well appreciate the efforts of police but it will be more grateful if they arrest the person you commits murder.

Irfan Taj
Jan 30, 2018 11:12am

KPK police shame shame

asad
Jan 30, 2018 12:40pm

Where are you Mr. Sadiq an Ameen (Imran khan sahab) why culprits are not brought to book by your so called autonomous police.

Fahad Mirza
Jan 30, 2018 12:52pm

Simple arrest is nothing, I wish this country get justice properly. Otherwise this country is worst as compared to jungle

Sameer Waheed
Jan 30, 2018 02:41pm

Let's wait for 2 years of rotten judicial system to process the case and by then the socio economic pressure on the poor family will make them forgive the victims and they will be released on bail. Remember Zain?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 30, 2018

Preparing for polls

THE swirl of speculation, uncertainty and rumours that had engulfed the upcoming Senate elections to be followed by ...
Updated January 30, 2018

Mountain rescue

Over the weekend, we all witnessed one of the most dramatic mountain rescues of all times.
Updated January 30, 2018

Lyari Expressway

Originally launched in 2002, the project had been under discussion by planners since at least the mid-1980s.
Updated January 29, 2018

Afghanistan: the internal mess

THE number of dead and injured, the site of the attack deep inside Kabul, and the fact that an ambulance was...
Updated January 29, 2018

Yellow journalism

Some sections of the media in Pakistan operate in an ethics-free zone, often crossing the line between fact and fiction.
January 29, 2018

Trump on Palestine

DONALD Trump’s debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week was — as most things associated with the US...