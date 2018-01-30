Trump mulls over sending more troops to tackle surge in militancy
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is weighing an option to send more troops to Afghanistan to help Kabul deal with a sudden increase in terrorist attacks, the US media reported on Monday.
These troops are part of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), which is first of the six units of roughly 1,000 soldiers each that are specially designed to “advise and assist” foreign armies to fight insurgencies.
Reports in the US media claimed that recent terrorist attacks in Kabul forced the Trump administration to “significantly shorten” the training period of these forces.
Colonel Scott Jackson, who commands this force, told reporters that SFAB was still undergoing training in the woods of Louisiana but the training period has been cut short by six months to deploy them in Afghanistan. “Whenever you accelerate something, you reduce the quality. “That’s a strike against it right there,” he added.
A Washington-based news magazine, Politico, reported that the new force was the latest in a string of Pentagon attempts to prepare Afghan, Iraqi and other foreign security forces to secure their nations.
“They are also the most concrete acknowledgement that all the costly efforts to professionalise such ragtag armies have failed — and the need is as great as ever,” the report added.
Politico also reported that the 1st SFAB will be deployed in Afghanistan this spring as part of President Trump’s revamped war strategy aimed at defeating the Taliban. He also has given new powers to US troops in Afghanistan to engage the insurgents and to call in air and artillery strikes.
“This is not going to be like previous deployments,” Col. Jackson, told Politico, as the troops assigned to the 1st SFAB are mostly eager, battle-hardened volunteers who have fought in Afghanistan before.
The new brigades are the brainchild of the US Army Chief Gen. Mark Milley, who has been involved in training and advising national armies in both Afghanistan and Iraq.
Last week, the US Air Force deployed A-10 Thunderbolt jets to Afghanistan for the first time in more than three years to provide close-air support for American and Afghan troops.
Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, head of US Air Forces Central Command, told Fox News that decision to use precision airpower in Afghanistan was part of US effort to force the Taliban to “reconcile or face defeat,”
“As US advisers move closer to the front lines in support of our Afghan partners, this additional airpower will give them the decisive advantage necessary to advance with confidence,” he added.
The London-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism reported that in its first year, the Trump administration has tripled air strikes — including drones — in Yemen and Somalia. In Afghanistan, the number of weapons dropped is now approaching levels last seen during the 2009-2012 surge. And there are signs that the drone war may be returning to Pakistan, where attacks were also up, compared with 2016.
Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2018
Comments (17)
Its high time now, US should be as aggressive as it was in Iraq. Put boots on ground now...
Spring time is also when the Taliban ramp up their offensive. I can assure you all it will be a blood bath for both sides now..
Afghanistan is a mince meat machine for US soldiers.
What more can one expect from him.
Another Vietnam in creation....
Still they don't get it. Political situations need political solutions. They will lose big time again.
@Aslam Qadri Do you even know whats their motive? Its ...! Think before you Speak...
The Taliban are waiting for the Americans to arrive in Afghanistan and suffer their fate that awaits them there.
Stop waging war everywhere "USA Military". Stop making Innocent American people fool!
After long time in Afghanistan spending trillions US still don't understand the Afghanistan. Afghanistan past and present situation speaks for it self. US or any other as long as they are in Afghanistan their will be treated as hostile and aliens.
That's what the Soviets did. and the British before them.
Who are you fighting with? They are Pashtuns first then Afghans then Taliban. There is need for dialogue because it is their country they want to have their say in their country. If people of Afghanistan want to be with Talibans then it is their fundamental right. They could choose not to be for this reason we need to have open atmosphere where people of Afghans can choose to be with Taliban or not to be. We just need to work towards building institutions where people could have right to choose.
US is facing serious challenge because of it s failure. They feeling shame and heat, doing another mistake. Wars are not solution but good for business
Taliban will have no place to hide. The one place they have now, they will be smoked out like rats they are.
There should be no mercy to the people who kill people by putting bomb in ambulance van and who targets child relief center.Every nation in world should send troop to Afghanistan to kill these Taliban terrorists.
@Aslam Qadri They don't have the guts.
Best for US is to leave Afghanistan.