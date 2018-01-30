Pakistan move to counter hostile sentiments in US
WASHINGTON: “We want Pakistan to be seen as what it is, a country of more than 200 million people, with a large and vibrant middle class, eager to play its role in the international community,” says Pakistan’s Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary.
The diplomat expressed this desire while inaugurating the embassy’s first interactive website in Washington during the weekend.
But the desire to communicate with the Americans is not confined to the embassy alone. In fact, the Pakistani-American community seems even more eager than the embassy to reach out to other Americans.
For many Pakistani-Americans, this is a new urge, triggered by widespread anti-Pakistani sentiments among most Americans. Before that, most Pakistani-Americans were happy within their group and had minimum contact with the larger community.
But earlier this week, scores of Pakistanis, including representatives of the mainstream political parties, gathered at a restaurant in Northern Virginia to consider various options for reaching out to other Americans.
On Saturday, the Pakistan Embassy also gathered its senior diplomats from across the United States, along with prominent members of the Pakistani-American community, to consider how to boost their country’s image in the United States.
At the community meeting, participants launched a campaign to raise funds for countering anti-Pakistan propaganda, which has reached a new hype after President Donald Trump’s New Year Day tweet.
In that tweet, he blamed Pakistan for continuing to support Afghan insurgents despite receiving billions of dollars from Washington to fight them. Soon after the Tweet, Mr Trump also suspended more than $2 billion of security assistance to Pakistan.
The community seemed particularly concerned about a new campaign, which led to the distribution of “Free Karachi” and “Free Balochistan” pamphlets and posters in New York and Washington recently.
Community leaders decided to counter this move by supporting those Kashmiri and Sikh groups who are demanding freedom from India.
One such group has already started distributing “Free Kashmir” and “Free Khalistan” posters, car stickers and dome lights in New York. The same group has also reached out to Pakistani-Americans in Washington to seek support for launching a similar campaign in the US capital.
Most Pakistani-Americans hope that this counter-campaign will persuade India to reconsider its policy of backing anti-Pakistan groups in Western Europe and North America.
While this counter-campaign may or may not achieve its target, it will be even more difficult to boost Pakistan’s image in the United States as Americans these days are not particularly responsive to pro-Pakistan sentiments.
Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2018
Last paragraph reflects my views perfectly.
It is a strange approach by the Pakistani Embassy in the US. We American Pakistanis are well ahead of the embassy in our interaction with larger community. As a n American of Pakistan origin I am a candidate in local elections in a Washington suburb and reaching out all the communities. I never heard of any Embassy support of interaction with community at large. People who have personal contacts with Embassy staff are called into such gathering. They chat around and have tea. That is the extent of their interaction. Other South Asian political hoopla by the embassy does not help community here.
The govt of Pakistan must consider replacing the diplomating corp including the present Ambasidor of Pakistan with a competent and seasoned professional. What ever happend to our forign affair department all I see we have left is bunch of mediocore individuals who cannot speake the language effectively let alone articulating Pakistan’s forign policy, if any.
First thing in this regard should be to appoint professional high caliber diplomats in US rather than on political loyalties appointments!
I have found the pakistani embassy staff in a lot of countries to be useless!! Ill put my money on the American Pakistani community
@Ali Diplomats needs some bargaining chip, just professionally smart doesn't qualify.
Most Pakistani Embassy personnel I have encountered have an ATTITUDE. Instead of trying to be helpful and serving you, like they are supposed to, they are always talking down at you with an assertive, interrogative, and "what do you know" posture trying to intimidate you.
Very strange and counter productive approach. In this way they will divide the South Asian community in US to their own disadvantage.
the Pakistani consulate in UAE is the same story. It filled incompetent and rotten people.
its funny how we both, indians and pakistanis, are making a mockery of our countries and people in front of Americans. May the lord give both of us and our politicians some brains!
An excellent initiative. The only people benefiting from Anti-Pakistan posters/flyers/tweets are the Indians. Together, we can show the US public our true warm and vibrant nature.
Pak-US friends for life.
@M. Siddique : Very true. I have the same sentiment about Houston Texas consulate. I am afraid that this is some kind of publicity. First thing first. Send some real diplomats, & not relatives of ruling elite and then launch a movement.
The last paragraph holds the ultimate truth. Instead of engaging in such self defeating strategy, we should work towards changing the reality, while perceptions will eventually change. If we really work on eradicating extremism and religious fundamentalism along with reforming the society which is largely stuck in a medieval mindset, and persuade our establishment to shun terrorism of all kinds, then the job will be done. There is no need to engage in paid campaigns.
@Shaheen A. I couldn't have written it better. You have captured the crux of what must be done. All narratives, however we try to influence can never be changed. Real change in the way we behave will help change the perception. Assuming Americans are dumb enough to be influenced by the narrative we choose to tell them is not smart.