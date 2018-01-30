Blood of youth dubbed rapist haunts Kasur police

KASUR: The arrest of alleged serial killer Imran Ali has the killing of Mudassar, 22, in limelight who was dubbed as the alleged rapist and killer of a minor girl of Ali Park, and later killed in a police encounter on February 24 last year.

Mudassar was killed the day when the body of the Ali Park resident girl was found in an under-construction house.

Kasur has seen rape and murders of more than 10 children, and of them the DNA of the suspect arrested in the Zainab case matched with those of eight girls, including the one whose case had claimed the life of Muddassar.

Now, on the orders of a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the matter, police have arrested five of their colleagues in connection with the extrajudicial killing of Mudassar.

Five policemen held for extrajudicial killing of Mudassar

Those arrested include Sub-Inspector (SI) Muhammad Ali, Assistant SIs Muhammad Sharif and Tanvir Ahmed and constables Khalid Mahmood and Amjad Ali.

Police submitted on Monday an application with the magistrate seeking reinvestigation of the five-year-old girl’s rape and murder case which the court turned down, saying the police already had powers to do so.

Jamila Bibi, mother of Mudassar, also submitted a writ petition for the registration of a murder case against the inspector general of Punjab, then district police officer Ali Nasir Rizvi and then station house officer of Kasur Sadar Younas Dogar. Police had narrated a usual story regarding Mudassar’s killing that three gunmen opened fire at police at a picket on Ferozpur Road near Bhalo Sova on Feb 24. Later, near Khara bypass, the gunmen and police exchanged fire where Musdassar was injured by the firing of his own accomplices, who later fled.

Police said Muadassar, before dying declaration, had admitted to raping and killing the minor girl of Ali Park.

The family of Mudassar says that police did not get DNA profiling of the youth to verify the allegations of rape but killed him only to pacify a councilor and some residents.

The family of Mudassar - his widow, two years old son, parents, six brothers and two sisters - had to leave the Ali Park locality for Mndi Usmanwala, some 30 kilometres from Kasur, due to their social boycott by the residents.

Jamila Bibi told Dawn that hatred was so strong that the people had boycotted funeral prayers of Mudassar and police snatched the body from them.

Jamila Bibi also alleged in her writ petition that police had picked up her other sons and grandsons and threatened to kill them if they resorted to protests or legal action.

Muhammad Adnan, brother of Mudassar, told Dawn that like the family of Zainab, his two-year-old nephew Abdullah (son of Mudassar) also wanted justice. He added that arrest of Imran and ensuing DNA profiling would help them get justice for the blood of Mudassar.

The father of the deceased girl of the Ali Park locality, however, said that a JIT report that Imran, not Mudassar, was the killer of his daughter, had reopened his old wounds. He said that he being an ordinary powerloom worker, did not know about the DNA. He said that he would like to see Imran to seek answers to some questions.

