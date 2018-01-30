Faith healer grilled in Zainab case commits suicide
KASUR: A faith healer, who had been grilled in connection with the Zainab case, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room under mysterious circumstances on Monday at Peerowala Road in Saddar police precincts.
Devotees of Baba Shabir alias Chanee Pir found him hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. Receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Police are looking into the matter.
According to family, police had arrested Shabir in connection with the Zainab case some two weeks back. His nephew Muhammad Umer said Shabir went into depression after police released him after 10 days of interrogation and DNA profiling. He said Shabir did ablution (wazu) and “I thought he is going for worship as usual.”
Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2018
Comments (36)
Safety of all accused including Imran will be challenging for Punjab police now.
I smell conspiracy here
Is this Imran the real culprit? Or this is just another cover up.
and the plot thickens...
There is more to it than meets the eye. Switching off Zainab's father's mike will not silence the truth. Those killed and silenced will speak.
Something fishy here
@Mehdi ...please do away with conspiracy theories and focus on facts.
There is definitely more than what meets the eye.
was not it expected? they burn all record of their bad deeds. it is Punjab government.
Need more investigation to find out if this guy was also involved in the crime.
This is the start of events which will destroy the efforts to get to the bottom of what happened to Zainab. This is exactly what Dr. Shahid Masood advocating. Everybody is against Shahid Masood, but no body has ever followed up on what happened in the past. Criminals are free to do whatever they want, the ex prime minister is out there pounding the Supreme Court, and the PPP has taken Sindh and Sindhis as their slaves. I have no idea what is going on. I hope things come around and we vote people who are true Pakistanis.
I don't work for police but even I knew this was going to happen. They are going to kill each individual who is some how linked to the case.
In every suicide there is a murderer behind it.
Although this is terrible but one should not take this apparent suicide as for granted.
there is something big..claims of Shahid Masood seem to be true.
PTI supporters really want every conspiracy theory to come true. The accused was caught so pls stop playing politics with this tragedy.
I think Dr. Shahid Masood is right, The Zainab death case should be investigated to find the facts.
Dr. Shahid Masood's claims are true. He just lacks concrete evidence. But his information directs towards this racket.
It means Shahid Masood was right, the case is not so simple
Maybe Zainab incident bought back old memories of a similar crime where this peer could either have been the victim or the culprit himself. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction!
This is again is the fault of Dr. Shahid Masood...that this happened...it is a conspiracy against the media and punjab government by SM.
Faith healer in depression? Performed ablution (wazu) and took his life?
This was expected. I just hope we dont see any more mysterious deaths associated with this case.
Now I am beginning to beleive Dr Shahid Masood
Its prove that he was indirectly connected with zainab case.
Seems like a cover up. Someone is trying to clean some evidence.
truth is stranger than fiction....Punjab Police on trial here...
Hopefully the new JIT will get to the truth.
Dr Shahid Masood was right to claim in his show that their is a big ring of wrong doers backed by some powerful personalties involved in this porn film business.
People who Fed the information to shahid Masood don't rest until the objective is achieved.
@Peterson you said it..
It seems that Dr.Masud theories are correct.
@syed wasim haider yes they are
In my humble opinion the blame goes to media, in their appetite for sensationism and commercial rating inflict investigations, and the result is obvious mental trauma plus innocent civilians get hurt in due process.
@Salim Khan Nobody is against Shahid Masood. If he says on a national TV programme that the rapist has 37 foreign bank accounts then he has to give evidence for his claim. Otherwise he looses all the credibility and SC must punish him for airing misinformation on TV.
As per news, he was the one among hundreds those were arrested by Police for DNA profiling on the basis of doubt. Can't handle the blame, mental pressure and insult; and did suicide. It's a collateral damage.