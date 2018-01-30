DAWN.COM

Faith healer grilled in Zainab case commits suicide

A CorrespondentUpdated January 30, 2018

KASUR: A faith healer, who had been grilled in connection with the Zainab case, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room under mysterious circumstances on Monday at Peerowala Road in Saddar police precincts.

Devotees of Baba Shabir alias Chanee Pir found him hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. Receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Police are looking into the matter.

According to family, police had arrested Shabir in connection with the Zainab case some two weeks back. His nephew Muhammad Umer said Shabir went into depression after police released him after 10 days of interrogation and DNA profiling. He said Shabir did ablution (wazu) and “I thought he is going for worship as usual.”

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2018

ZAINAB Pakistan

Ahmed
Jan 30, 2018 07:50am

Safety of all accused including Imran will be challenging for Punjab police now.

Mehdi
Jan 30, 2018 07:55am

I smell conspiracy here

Peterson
Jan 30, 2018 08:01am

Is this Imran the real culprit? Or this is just another cover up.

chacha
Jan 30, 2018 08:03am

and the plot thickens...

Syed Ahmed
Jan 30, 2018 08:04am

There is more to it than meets the eye. Switching off Zainab's father's mike will not silence the truth. Those killed and silenced will speak.

Anti-corruption
Jan 30, 2018 08:14am

Something fishy here

Hasnain
Jan 30, 2018 08:17am

@Mehdi ...please do away with conspiracy theories and focus on facts.

Amin
Jan 30, 2018 08:17am

There is definitely more than what meets the eye.

SomethingFishy
Jan 30, 2018 08:29am

was not it expected? they burn all record of their bad deeds. it is Punjab government.

Rizwan
Jan 30, 2018 08:47am

Need more investigation to find out if this guy was also involved in the crime.

Salim Khan
Jan 30, 2018 08:50am

This is the start of events which will destroy the efforts to get to the bottom of what happened to Zainab. This is exactly what Dr. Shahid Masood advocating. Everybody is against Shahid Masood, but no body has ever followed up on what happened in the past. Criminals are free to do whatever they want, the ex prime minister is out there pounding the Supreme Court, and the PPP has taken Sindh and Sindhis as their slaves. I have no idea what is going on. I hope things come around and we vote people who are true Pakistanis.

asuf
Jan 30, 2018 08:50am

I don't work for police but even I knew this was going to happen. They are going to kill each individual who is some how linked to the case.

Abdullah
Jan 30, 2018 09:14am

In every suicide there is a murderer behind it.

Tariq
Jan 30, 2018 09:20am

Although this is terrible but one should not take this apparent suicide as for granted.

Sajid
Jan 30, 2018 09:37am

there is something big..claims of Shahid Masood seem to be true.

Zahid
Jan 30, 2018 09:45am

PTI supporters really want every conspiracy theory to come true. The accused was caught so pls stop playing politics with this tragedy.

Patriotic
Jan 30, 2018 09:52am

I think Dr. Shahid Masood is right, The Zainab death case should be investigated to find the facts.

Ali
Jan 30, 2018 09:56am

Dr. Shahid Masood's claims are true. He just lacks concrete evidence. But his information directs towards this racket.

asad
Jan 30, 2018 10:03am

It means Shahid Masood was right, the case is not so simple

butterfly
Jan 30, 2018 10:13am

Maybe Zainab incident bought back old memories of a similar crime where this peer could either have been the victim or the culprit himself. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction!

Riz Ahmed
Jan 30, 2018 10:21am

This is again is the fault of Dr. Shahid Masood...that this happened...it is a conspiracy against the media and punjab government by SM.

Love Your Country
Jan 30, 2018 10:21am

Faith healer in depression? Performed ablution (wazu) and took his life?

Yawar
Jan 30, 2018 10:27am

This was expected. I just hope we dont see any more mysterious deaths associated with this case.

Yawar
Jan 30, 2018 10:29am

Now I am beginning to beleive Dr Shahid Masood

Naqash Qureshi
Jan 30, 2018 10:58am

Its prove that he was indirectly connected with zainab case.

Azam
Jan 30, 2018 10:58am

Seems like a cover up. Someone is trying to clean some evidence.

on FLIP SIDE
Jan 30, 2018 11:12am

truth is stranger than fiction....Punjab Police on trial here...

Javed Arshad
Jan 30, 2018 11:14am

Hopefully the new JIT will get to the truth.

Fazza
Jan 30, 2018 11:22am

Dr Shahid Masood was right to claim in his show that their is a big ring of wrong doers backed by some powerful personalties involved in this porn film business.

Omair
Jan 30, 2018 11:46am

People who Fed the information to shahid Masood don't rest until the objective is achieved.

Leo
Jan 30, 2018 12:06pm

@Peterson you said it..

syed wasim haider
Jan 30, 2018 12:20pm

It seems that Dr.Masud theories are correct.

Zaidi
Jan 30, 2018 12:55pm

@syed wasim haider yes they are

bai_jan
Jan 30, 2018 12:56pm

In my humble opinion the blame goes to media, in their appetite for sensationism and commercial rating inflict investigations, and the result is obvious mental trauma plus innocent civilians get hurt in due process.

Asif Bhatti
Jan 30, 2018 01:01pm

@Salim Khan Nobody is against Shahid Masood. If he says on a national TV programme that the rapist has 37 foreign bank accounts then he has to give evidence for his claim. Otherwise he looses all the credibility and SC must punish him for airing misinformation on TV.

Karachi
Jan 30, 2018 01:57pm

As per news, he was the one among hundreds those were arrested by Police for DNA profiling on the basis of doubt. Can't handle the blame, mental pressure and insult; and did suicide. It's a collateral damage.

