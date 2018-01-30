Faith healer grilled in Zainab case commits suicide

KASUR: A faith healer, who had been grilled in connection with the Zainab case, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room under mysterious circumstances on Monday at Peerowala Road in Saddar police precincts.

Devotees of Baba Shabir alias Chanee Pir found him hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. Receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Police are looking into the matter.

According to family, police had arrested Shabir in connection with the Zainab case some two weeks back. His nephew Muhammad Umer said Shabir went into depression after police released him after 10 days of interrogation and DNA profiling. He said Shabir did ablution (wazu) and “I thought he is going for worship as usual.”

