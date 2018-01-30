Family of man killed with Naqeeb demands justice

BAHAWALPUR: The family members of deceased Muhammad Ishaque (of Uch Sharif), killed along with Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged encounter in Karachi, have announced lodging of a first information report against suspended SSP Rao Anwaar.

According to Ibrahim, Zakria and Muhammad Yousaf, brothers of deceased Ishaque (who was buried in his native town Uch Sharif on Jan 29), their brother was taken away from their house in Long Garwan on Nov 11, 2017. In the three-hour raid, police officials in plainclothes could not find any objectionable material from their houses. The officials also took six people from their families with them but released them. During this period, they said, their mother passed away due to the shock.

On Jan 14, they said, they came to know that Ishaque had been killed in a police encounter along with Naqeebullah Mehsud. They collected the body from Chippa. They claimed that their brother was not a militant and was killed in a fake encounter by police officials against whom they would get a murder case registered.

They appealed to the president, the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and chief ministers of Punjab and Sindh to provide them justice.

CASE: The police registered four cases against a man for allegedly buying sugarcane from growers at Rs80 to 120 per 40 kilo against the official rate of Rs180.

According to the DPO public relations officer, cases were registered against Muhammad Tauqear Gujjar from Dec 23, 2017, to Jan 28, 2018, with Musafir Khana, Sadar Ahmedpur East and City Uch Sharif police stations.

Police did not explain why it allowed Gujjar to continue with the business despite a case against him on Dec 23 and only arrested him on Jan 28.

According to the first information report registered on Jan 28, on the complaint of the Saddar assistant commissioner, Khuda Bakhsh stated Tauqeer Gujjar, the commission agent of the sugar mills, bought his produce at Rs100 per 40kg.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad’s Jam Hazoor Bakhsh welcomed the arrest and said they had protested over the exploitation of cane growers by agents in Bahawalpur division. He said these middlemen forced the growers to sign fake permit orders while the police and the administration looked the other way.

HELD: The City Ahmedpur East police arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a teenage boy in their house on Monday.

H1N1: Another patient admitted to the emergency ward of the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) tested positive for H1N1 influenza on Monday.

Muhammad Akram (25) tested positive for the [swine flu] virus.

According to BVH doctors, after [this] diagnosis, the total number of confirmed patients stood at 24 out of total 46 so far admitted to the BVH ward. Of them, seven died during the previous days.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Dr Azizur Rehman told Dawn that the hospital’s four operating theatres were made functional on Monday after four-day closure.

The operating theatres had been closed for poor sanitary conditions on the orders of Punjab Healthcare Commission officials, who had paid a surprise visit to the theatres on Wednesday night and closed the facilities.

