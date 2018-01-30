'I have already declared details of all my assets', Aleem tells NAB

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan on Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau and claimed that all of his assets had already been declared.

The PTI leader, while talking to reporters after appearing before the NAB authorities in Lahore, said he himself would appear before the court with his hands cuffed if proven guilty.

He was called by the NAB in connection with investigations surrounding his offshore company.

Aleem said his offshore company was not enlisted in the Panama Papers list. "I have provided all the details sought by NAB," he said, adding that he had told the authorities that they can obtain the details of his financial records from the Federal Board of Revenue.

Institutions should not summon innocent people to "settle the score", he said.

In a tit for tat reaction, the PTI leader challenged Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif that billions of rupees were being embezzled under the pretext of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

"The LDA is a regulator and is not authorised to establish societies," he said. Under which law, Shahbaz Sharif had sold out the land of Aashiana Housing Scheme to Paragon, he raised a point.

He asked that why the LDA signed a contract with five companies in connection with the purchase of land in LDA city.