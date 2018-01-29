Sindh kicks off process for mandatory drug testing of students
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday issued directives to start the process for making drug tests mandatory among students of government and private educational institutions, a press release said.
While presiding over a meeting held to examine the menace of drug abuse in schools of Sindh, Shah ordered authorities to draft a law that would make it mandatory for all students to undergo a drug test.
According to the statement, the chief minister during the meeting observed that alarming reports have emerged from some leading universities of the country where a number of students were using drugs.
“I am quite worried to [sic] protect our children from all social evils, and it becomes our collective responsibility to protect our children from the growing menace of drugs,” he was quoted as saying.
The chief minister constituted a committee comprising Sindh Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar, Education Secretary Iqbal Durrani and Health Secretary Fazal Pechuho with directions to draft a law for making drug tests compulsory for students of secondary, higher secondary and university level.
“It would be mandatory for every student to qualify the test,” Shah said. He said he was certain parents will cooperate and support him in this endeavour.
The meeting was attended by the provincial ministers and secretaries for education and health, and home ministries, among others.
The education secretary while briefing the meeting said he has started preparing a list of students so that the same could be shared with the health department in order to commence drug testing.
The chief minister remarked that he would release funds needed for the testing "as and when required".
The development comes weeks after an Anti-Narcotics Force official revealed that as many as 67 per cent of the university students in the country use drugs.
About 7.6 million people in Pakistan are drug addicts out of which 78pc are men and 22pc women, he said at the time.
Comments (10)
So what happens if someone fails the test? Is he denied an education? What about false positives?
@ALI khan Just follow the drug testing process done for the Olympics. They have a retest protocol for the rare false-positiives
This is a very good development, i read a book concerning drug use and the author stated that drug use often started in the teen years with school pressures and peer pressures, and of course it changes the whole rout of the young persons life, and the drug is often introduced by a friend or other user. its something that needs to be decisively tackled, it unhinges so many young lives, lives that end up going nowhere.,
a very good step taken by CM Sindh
Then the students will also be asked to submit this much fee for the test.Another ploy to suck the people out of their already meager income.These rulers are great planners who are the best in inventing different legalized styles of robberies.Remember the motorbike helmet law only enforced for few weeks-until all their stock was sold.Really I greatly regret them.
very good initiative taken by govt.
Very laudible step by the Sindh government. While conducting these tests they should also check these students for common ailments such as weak eyesight, hearing impairment,gum/teeth problems,TB, bloodpressure etc.As Chairman, Pakistan Railways I ordered the preparation of health profile of the stendents studying in the schools run by the Pakistan Railways. The results we got astonished even the doctors. On the basis of these we ordered the re-seating of those with hearing deficiencies to sit on the front rows of the class room making it easy for them to listen to the teacher.
Where developments funds are pocketed by government officials,where there are ghost employees and even hospital funds are not spared,this excercise seem to be for the same purpose.However parents must be very watchful and i dont think that more than 1or 2% students may be drug addict.The other solution is that the administrators of Educational Institutions to check the students by themselves.Important is why the drug is easily available in the market and what is the CM doing to arrest the suppliers of drugs.
They should test all policemen too and all civil servants in sensitive work in railways etc
Instead of going after drug dealers, they are going after students. Whats your plan when you find a student drug user? rehabilitate or expulsion? They should go after drug mafia, university and school security staff, police and other involved elements in distribution.