Sindh government suspends Rao Anwar
The Sindh government on Monday finally placed former SSP Malir Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, who has been absconding in the extrajudicial killing case of 27-year-old aspiring model Naqeebullah Mehsud, under suspension from official duty.
“With the approval of chief minister Sindh, the services of former SSP Malir district, Anwar Ahmed and former SP Investigation-II, East Zone, Muhammad Altaf Sarwar Malik are placed under suspension with immediate effect,” a notification issued by the chief secretary, Sindh, read.
It added that the headquarters of the said police officers during the period of their suspension shall be at Central Police Office, Karachi, and that: “They shall draw pay and allowances during the period of their suspension as admissible under the rules.”
Meanwhile, Additional IGP Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi told DawnNews that everything possible would be done to ensure the arrest of Anwar in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.
Abbasi pointed out that several teams have been formed to implement the apex court's order, and opined that "organizations are more important than individuals."
The notification came after much deliberation from the PPP-led Sindh government, despite clear recommendations of the Sindh Inspector General of Police, A.D. Khowaja, communicated much earlier in this regard.
Anwar and his team are accused of staging on January 13 a fake 'encounter', during which Mehsud, a 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan, and three others were killed.
Initially, Anwar had maintained that the slain quartet were members of a militant organisations but an investigation team found no evidence to their claim, ruling their killing as a fake 'encounter'.
Anwar has since made a botched attempt to flee the country before going into hiding.
Following public outrage, the Supreme Court has also taken suo moto notice of the matter. Anwar failed to show up when the court's first hearing took place on Saturday.
Comments (14)
I hope this case will set an example for other police officers that going beyond the limits is self-defeating and a dangerous path to follow.
Wow. Congratulations on waking up.
Shame on Sindh Police officers
Too little too late. But better late than never. Great decision. Thanks
It took this long for sindh gov to suspend him. Very disturbing
It is too little too late, Rao Anwar should had been suspended straight way and arrested. Now, he could be anywhere, either in the country or fled in the neighboring countries via road or private jets. He is laughing and saying: CATCH me if you can!
I wish now these type of Police Officers and Govt. Officials should understand that no will support you when your time is up. Now they should think how they obeyed them in every means. Nobody will come forward to support or rescue you now. This is EYE Opener for them
This has become a test case for Criminal Justice System of Sindh.
I think he was suspended before but reinstate later on, is'nt it?
Good for suspension, but not enough Anwar should be terminated without pay.
Very quick move as always
Finally!!! Karachiites have been complaining about his notorious illegal killing activities for a long time only to fall on deaf ears. It took an aliens life for finally making the authorities to wake up for this action. Looks like the blood of karachiites doesn’t mean anything to them.
I suggests that he has already got out of the reach and is at some safe place.
Nothing will happen as usual unfortunately.