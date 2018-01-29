DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh government suspends Rao Anwar

Imtiaz AliUpdated January 29, 2018

Email


The Sindh government on Monday finally placed former SSP Malir Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, who has been absconding in the extrajudicial killing case of 27-year-old aspiring model Naqeebullah Mehsud, under suspension from official duty.

“With the approval of chief minister Sindh, the services of former SSP Malir district, Anwar Ahmed and former SP Investigation-II, East Zone, Muhammad Altaf Sarwar Malik are placed under suspension with immediate effect,” a notification issued by the chief secretary, Sindh, read.

It added that the headquarters of the said police officers during the period of their suspension shall be at Central Police Office, Karachi, and that: “They shall draw pay and allowances during the period of their suspension as admissible under the rules.”

Meanwhile, Additional IGP Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi told DawnNews that everything possible would be done to ensure the arrest of Anwar in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.

Abbasi pointed out that several teams have been formed to implement the apex court's order, and opined that "organizations are more important than individuals."

The notification came after much deliberation from the PPP-led Sindh government, despite clear recommendations of the Sindh Inspector General of Police, A.D. Khowaja, communicated much earlier in this regard.

Anwar and his team are accused of staging on January 13 a fake 'encounter', during which Mehsud, a 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan, and three others were killed.

Initially, Anwar had maintained that the slain quartet were members of a militant organisations but an investigation team found no evidence to their claim, ruling their killing as a fake 'encounter'.

Anwar has since made a botched attempt to flee the country before going into hiding.

Following public outrage, the Supreme Court has also taken suo moto notice of the matter. Anwar failed to show up when the court's first hearing took place on Saturday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
Bulls Eye
Jan 29, 2018 07:49pm

I hope this case will set an example for other police officers that going beyond the limits is self-defeating and a dangerous path to follow.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 29, 2018 07:50pm

Wow. Congratulations on waking up.

Noshin
Jan 29, 2018 08:06pm

Shame on Sindh Police officers

Creative Genious
Jan 29, 2018 08:11pm

Too little too late. But better late than never. Great decision. Thanks

The truth
Jan 29, 2018 08:23pm

It took this long for sindh gov to suspend him. Very disturbing

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 29, 2018 08:29pm

It is too little too late, Rao Anwar should had been suspended straight way and arrested. Now, he could be anywhere, either in the country or fled in the neighboring countries via road or private jets. He is laughing and saying: CATCH me if you can!

Malik USA
Jan 29, 2018 08:29pm

I wish now these type of Police Officers and Govt. Officials should understand that no will support you when your time is up. Now they should think how they obeyed them in every means. Nobody will come forward to support or rescue you now. This is EYE Opener for them

Humanitarian APPROACH
Jan 29, 2018 08:45pm

This has become a test case for Criminal Justice System of Sindh.

zees
Jan 29, 2018 08:57pm

I think he was suspended before but reinstate later on, is'nt it?

Osman Qasim
Jan 29, 2018 09:09pm

Good for suspension, but not enough Anwar should be terminated without pay.

nafis
Jan 29, 2018 09:54pm

Very quick move as always

Rehan
Jan 29, 2018 10:16pm

Finally!!! Karachiites have been complaining about his notorious illegal killing activities for a long time only to fall on deaf ears. It took an aliens life for finally making the authorities to wake up for this action. Looks like the blood of karachiites doesn’t mean anything to them.

Abdul Jabbar
Jan 29, 2018 10:27pm

I suggests that he has already got out of the reach and is at some safe place.

Younas
Jan 29, 2018 11:30pm

Nothing will happen as usual unfortunately.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 30, 2018

Preparing for polls

THE swirl of speculation, uncertainty and rumours that had engulfed the upcoming Senate elections to be followed by ...
January 30, 2018

Mountain rescue

OVER the weekend, we all witnessed one of the most dramatic mountain rescues of all times when a two-member climbing...
January 30, 2018

Lyari Expressway

AFTER a wait of nearly 16 years, both tracks of the Lyari Expressway in Karachi were finally opened for public use ...
Updated January 29, 2018

Afghanistan: the internal mess

THE number of dead and injured, the site of the attack deep inside Kabul, and the fact that an ambulance was...
Updated January 29, 2018

Yellow journalism

Some sections of the media in Pakistan operate in an ethics-free zone, often crossing the line between fact and fiction.
January 29, 2018

Trump on Palestine

DONALD Trump’s debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week was — as most things associated with the US...