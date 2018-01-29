Sindh government suspends Rao Anwar

The Sindh government on Monday finally placed former SSP Malir Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, who has been absconding in the extrajudicial killing case of 27-year-old aspiring model Naqeebullah Mehsud, under suspension from official duty.

“With the approval of chief minister Sindh, the services of former SSP Malir district, Anwar Ahmed and former SP Investigation-II, East Zone, Muhammad Altaf Sarwar Malik are placed under suspension with immediate effect,” a notification issued by the chief secretary, Sindh, read.

It added that the headquarters of the said police officers during the period of their suspension shall be at Central Police Office, Karachi, and that: “They shall draw pay and allowances during the period of their suspension as admissible under the rules.”

Meanwhile, Additional IGP Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi told DawnNews that everything possible would be done to ensure the arrest of Anwar in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.

Abbasi pointed out that several teams have been formed to implement the apex court's order, and opined that "organizations are more important than individuals."

The notification came after much deliberation from the PPP-led Sindh government, despite clear recommendations of the Sindh Inspector General of Police, A.D. Khowaja, communicated much earlier in this regard.

Anwar and his team are accused of staging on January 13 a fake 'encounter', during which Mehsud, a 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan, and three others were killed.

Initially, Anwar had maintained that the slain quartet were members of a militant organisations but an investigation team found no evidence to their claim, ruling their killing as a fake 'encounter'.

Anwar has since made a botched attempt to flee the country before going into hiding.

Following public outrage, the Supreme Court has also taken suo moto notice of the matter. Anwar failed to show up when the court's first hearing took place on Saturday.