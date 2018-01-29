Three transgender persons shot injured in Swabi

Three members of the transgender community were injured after they were shot at in Swabi's Yar Hussain Tehsil on Sunday night, DawnNews reported.

Qamar Naseem, an activist working for the rights of transgender persons, said the three were returning after attending an event when assailants reportedly tried to sexually abuse them.

When the transgender persons offered resistance, the attackers opened fire, police said, adding that two persons were critically injured during the incident.

According to police, a first investigation report (FIR) has been registered at the Yar Hussain police station against a man named Bakht Zada.

Further investigations are being conducted in the case, police told DawnNews.

According to Naseem, a total of 22 such attacks on transgenders have occurred so far in 2018 alone.