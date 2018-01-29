DAWN.COM

Main accused in Asma murder case has fled to Saudi Arabia: police

Hassan FarhanUpdated January 29, 2018

Asma was a third-year student at a medical college in Abbottabad — Photo by author.
A special team was formed on Monday to investigate the killing of Asma Rani, a third-year medical student who was reportedly shot dead in Kohat on Saturday for refusing a marriage proposal.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat formed a team comprising six senior police officials to resolve the case.

The DPO also said the Federal Investigation Agency had been approached for the issuance of red warrants against the accused.

According to police, Asma had been visiting her family in Kohat during a session break when the prime accused, Mujahid Afridi, and his accomplice, Sajid, reportedly opened fire on her, fleeing the crime scene soon after.

The victim had received three bullets and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she had identified Mujahid as the assailant before succumbing to her injuries on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday also confirmed that Afridi had successfully managed to flee to Saudi Arabia from Benazir Bhutto Airport Islamabad on an Umrah visa right after the murder.

The victim's family had informed police that the suspect is the relative of a local leader of a political party. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, however, told DawnNews that so far the police has faced no political pressure in probing the case.

asad khan
Jan 29, 2018 07:06pm

bring him back. he needs to pay for what he has done. this should not be spared. our daughters are not lawaris. we will fight for them.

Fahad
Jan 29, 2018 07:28pm

Where is Imran khan in all this? He happens to govern KPK

atif
Jan 29, 2018 07:54pm

Take his parents and siblings in custody. He will be back. That's how police works usually

PINK PANTHER
Jan 29, 2018 07:57pm

KPK police reports to no one and is 'independent' (of all duties and responsibilities). Well done, IK keep bragging about it

Nadeem Khan
Jan 29, 2018 07:57pm

@Fahad Just for clarification, KPK is run by Pervaiz Khattak and his team. Not by IK.

SK
Jan 29, 2018 07:58pm

@Fahad institutes govern KPK not any personality. Justice will be done !

Neo
Jan 29, 2018 07:59pm

@Fahad what can he do. He is just a party leader.

Saeed Akhtar
Jan 29, 2018 07:59pm

So much for much trumpeted law and order situation in KPK

Logically
Jan 29, 2018 08:09pm

@Fahad Imran Khan got nothing to do with this , infant any political leader but police they need to do all they can to bring this guy back home and punish according to law. there is a difference between police in kph and other region so just wait and watch

Candasuck
Jan 29, 2018 08:10pm

@Fahad Is politicaN keep check of every person. Where are family, friends, neighbor and as in Pakistan where are religious leaders. What about self responsibility and common sense.

kaka
Jan 29, 2018 08:12pm

Unlike Punjab and Sidh police it seems KPK police does its job so politicians don’t need to get involved.

I don’t live in Pakistan anymore but I can see clear difference in governance when I compare KPK and other provinces.

MAHMUD MAJEED
Jan 29, 2018 08:21pm

How many cases we have to look at CJP to prod the police to act. Why can't they work on their own? The police must be active and alert.

nadeem
Jan 29, 2018 08:22pm

How can he ??? it will be easy for Saudis to catch him ,,,,,please proceed

Esraa
Jan 29, 2018 08:29pm

@atif ....agreed...!!.

Asad
Jan 29, 2018 08:35pm

Kp police as we are lectured everyday at its best. The girl spoke the killers name before dying and is on video. Still its shameless that the police dint care and dint take the appropriate measures

Cyrus
Jan 29, 2018 08:36pm

Do not use this for your political gain please. It about a young innocent girl... Have some respect..

Ahmed
Jan 29, 2018 08:44pm

It's a test for KPK police which is widely advertised as model police by Tehreek Insaf.

Irfan
Jan 29, 2018 08:56pm

@atif rightly said

Dr. Ayesha Qureshi
Jan 29, 2018 09:02pm

It was a planned murder.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 29, 2018 09:10pm

I ask: will justice prevail and seen to fair and same for all - no matter who they are or what is their social status?

Asad
Jan 29, 2018 09:14pm

@Fahad Imran Khan is no where, and he should not be involved and let police work independently. If he intervenes, then he should be ready to pay the price for such mistake.

It is not the job of party heads or the Chief Ministers to take notice of such incidents because such incidents should be investigated honestly by the police. If intervention is required that means the police department is a failure!

Zeeshan
Jan 29, 2018 09:15pm

He can be bring back after red warrent. Its not difficult. Police has already requested red warrent from FIA. Now it is FIA job to bring back.

Nasir A.
Jan 29, 2018 09:23pm

Yet another criminal on the run. It's easy, issue a red warrant and let the Saudis catch him. Once they deal with him he will regret going there in the first place. Then once returned let him rot in jail for life.

kabir
Jan 29, 2018 09:27pm

a doctor lost to an uneducated

M. Siddique
Jan 29, 2018 09:30pm

@atif, His parents and siblings have not committed the crime. Arresting them is against the law.

MNC
Jan 29, 2018 09:31pm

@Fahad

Come on dear, they are not here to protect our rights. They want to use our votes to rule us.

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Jan 29, 2018 10:06pm

This and similar other crimes are as a result of local culture. Education and stiff punishment is only solution.

s shahid
Jan 29, 2018 10:27pm

@Fahad - sorry bro, yours is a silly question as IK has nothing to do with this. KP police is fully independent and would bring the culprit to justice. So don't try to play PLMN card of using every little op to defame IK.

Awaz....
Jan 29, 2018 10:28pm

Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan!!!!

FR Canada
Jan 29, 2018 10:29pm

How come in this age of communications, he was let go through an airport, were the immigration officials sleeping or corroborating with him.

Anyways bring him back via Interpol and shoot him and let him die through the same pain as the innocent girl did. I am still in shock having heard her saying the killer's name in her dying voice.

Shaahbaz khan
Jan 29, 2018 10:57pm

KP police should make sure justice to be served.prayers and thoughts for bereaved family,RIP departed soul.

rizwan
Jan 29, 2018 11:48pm

Practice what you preach and preach what you practice. its a double edge sword and if IK thought he's immune to it, he has been proven grossly wrong as his eerie silence on cases in KPK are riddle that perhaps no PTI worker or support can dare solve or challenge PTI leadership on. IK has become so used to capitalizing on others misery and more than ready to score a political point that he forgets that same can happen to him and his party's govt in KPK. No political party has yet criticized PTI, IK and KPK govt or taken them to task as PTI and its leadership with help from its favorite media anchors, did with Punjab government, Shahbaz Sharif and PML N. IK was meeting people in Karachi to condole the deaths of NaqeebUllah & Intizar (which were both very unfortunate and brutal killings) whereas there are various unsolved cases in KPK and you don't see IK going so all out in seeking, demanding justice for Mashal Khan, Sharifaan Bibi, Asma of Mardan and Asma of Abbotabad. It was appalling to hear KPK child protection bureau chief confirming 66 cases of child sexual abuse in mardan district only in last 1 year. Absconder in Mashaal, Sharifan bibi, Asma Rani of Abbottabad are stated to be closely linked to PTI which perhaps is the reason why they are still at large. How can PTI wash away such stains. Its a litmus test and time will tell if PTI can wash them or will live with them !!

John smyth smyth
Jan 30, 2018 12:37am

@Fahad - too busy at others

