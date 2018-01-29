Main accused in Asma murder case has fled to Saudi Arabia: police
A special team was formed on Monday to investigate the killing of Asma Rani, a third-year medical student who was reportedly shot dead in Kohat on Saturday for refusing a marriage proposal.
District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat formed a team comprising six senior police officials to resolve the case.
The DPO also said the Federal Investigation Agency had been approached for the issuance of red warrants against the accused.
According to police, Asma had been visiting her family in Kohat during a session break when the prime accused, Mujahid Afridi, and his accomplice, Sajid, reportedly opened fire on her, fleeing the crime scene soon after.
The victim had received three bullets and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she had identified Mujahid as the assailant before succumbing to her injuries on Sunday.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday also confirmed that Afridi had successfully managed to flee to Saudi Arabia from Benazir Bhutto Airport Islamabad on an Umrah visa right after the murder.
The victim's family had informed police that the suspect is the relative of a local leader of a political party. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, however, told DawnNews that so far the police has faced no political pressure in probing the case.
bring him back. he needs to pay for what he has done. this should not be spared. our daughters are not lawaris. we will fight for them.
Where is Imran khan in all this? He happens to govern KPK
Take his parents and siblings in custody. He will be back. That's how police works usually
KPK police reports to no one and is 'independent' (of all duties and responsibilities). Well done, IK keep bragging about it
@Fahad Just for clarification, KPK is run by Pervaiz Khattak and his team. Not by IK.
@Fahad institutes govern KPK not any personality. Justice will be done !
@Fahad what can he do. He is just a party leader.
So much for much trumpeted law and order situation in KPK
@Fahad Imran Khan got nothing to do with this , infant any political leader but police they need to do all they can to bring this guy back home and punish according to law. there is a difference between police in kph and other region so just wait and watch
@Fahad Is politicaN keep check of every person. Where are family, friends, neighbor and as in Pakistan where are religious leaders. What about self responsibility and common sense.
Unlike Punjab and Sidh police it seems KPK police does its job so politicians don’t need to get involved.
I don’t live in Pakistan anymore but I can see clear difference in governance when I compare KPK and other provinces.
How many cases we have to look at CJP to prod the police to act. Why can't they work on their own? The police must be active and alert.
How can he ??? it will be easy for Saudis to catch him ,,,,,please proceed
@atif ....agreed...!!.
Kp police as we are lectured everyday at its best. The girl spoke the killers name before dying and is on video. Still its shameless that the police dint care and dint take the appropriate measures
Do not use this for your political gain please. It about a young innocent girl... Have some respect..
It's a test for KPK police which is widely advertised as model police by Tehreek Insaf.
@atif rightly said
It was a planned murder.
I ask: will justice prevail and seen to fair and same for all - no matter who they are or what is their social status?
@Fahad Imran Khan is no where, and he should not be involved and let police work independently. If he intervenes, then he should be ready to pay the price for such mistake.
It is not the job of party heads or the Chief Ministers to take notice of such incidents because such incidents should be investigated honestly by the police. If intervention is required that means the police department is a failure!
He can be bring back after red warrent. Its not difficult. Police has already requested red warrent from FIA. Now it is FIA job to bring back.
Yet another criminal on the run. It's easy, issue a red warrant and let the Saudis catch him. Once they deal with him he will regret going there in the first place. Then once returned let him rot in jail for life.
a doctor lost to an uneducated
@atif, His parents and siblings have not committed the crime. Arresting them is against the law.
@Fahad
Come on dear, they are not here to protect our rights. They want to use our votes to rule us.
This and similar other crimes are as a result of local culture. Education and stiff punishment is only solution.
@Fahad - sorry bro, yours is a silly question as IK has nothing to do with this. KP police is fully independent and would bring the culprit to justice. So don't try to play PLMN card of using every little op to defame IK.
Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan!!!!
How come in this age of communications, he was let go through an airport, were the immigration officials sleeping or corroborating with him.
Anyways bring him back via Interpol and shoot him and let him die through the same pain as the innocent girl did. I am still in shock having heard her saying the killer's name in her dying voice.
KP police should make sure justice to be served.prayers and thoughts for bereaved family,RIP departed soul.
Practice what you preach and preach what you practice. its a double edge sword and if IK thought he's immune to it, he has been proven grossly wrong as his eerie silence on cases in KPK are riddle that perhaps no PTI worker or support can dare solve or challenge PTI leadership on. IK has become so used to capitalizing on others misery and more than ready to score a political point that he forgets that same can happen to him and his party's govt in KPK. No political party has yet criticized PTI, IK and KPK govt or taken them to task as PTI and its leadership with help from its favorite media anchors, did with Punjab government, Shahbaz Sharif and PML N. IK was meeting people in Karachi to condole the deaths of NaqeebUllah & Intizar (which were both very unfortunate and brutal killings) whereas there are various unsolved cases in KPK and you don't see IK going so all out in seeking, demanding justice for Mashal Khan, Sharifaan Bibi, Asma of Mardan and Asma of Abbotabad. It was appalling to hear KPK child protection bureau chief confirming 66 cases of child sexual abuse in mardan district only in last 1 year. Absconder in Mashaal, Sharifan bibi, Asma Rani of Abbottabad are stated to be closely linked to PTI which perhaps is the reason why they are still at large. How can PTI wash away such stains. Its a litmus test and time will tell if PTI can wash them or will live with them !!
@Fahad - too busy at others