Software enabling overseas Pakistanis to vote in elections to be ready by April, Nadra tells SC

Haseeb BhattiUpdated January 29, 2018

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday appreciated efforts made by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) towards the development of a voting system that can empower overseas Pakistanis with the ability to vote in general elections.

Presided over by the chief justice, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court was hearing a case combining 16 petitions on the matter that it had accepted on January 5.

The petitions, filed by civilians, had appealed that the state set up appropriate infrastructure so that overseas Pakistanis — estimated to number at least eight million — can cast their vote in Pakistan's elections.

During Monday's hearing, Nadra Chairman Usman Mobin told the court that "the matter [development of a software] has been brought under discussion with the ECP."

"Work is underway on the software's development," he said. "It can [already] be tested on an experimental basis in mock elections and will be ready by the start of April."

At this, the chief justice said: "This is a very good news given by Nadra's chairman. He has given a very reasonable 10-week deadline."

"Nadra and the ECP should sit together and give overseas Pakistanis the gift of voting ability," he added, while instructing Nadra to furnish in court a progress report during the case's next hearing in a month's time.

Chief Justice questions PTI's role

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) counsel reminded the court that a similar software was developed by former chairman Nadra in 2012 as well, at which DG Nadra responded: "That software was not operational. For this software, the overseas voters will have to visit the embassies."

Justice Nisar questioned PTI's role — or lack thereof — on the overseas vote issue as well as electoral reforms, saying: "PTI claims that it has the support of overseas Pakistanis but when elections reforms were being formulated, where was PTI?"

"The government took out a clause [from the Elections Act] so we boycotted the legislation process," senior PTI leader Arif Alvi replied.

Would Husain Haqqani also get the right to vote, CJ asks

During Monday's session, Justice Umar Ata Bandial stressed the need for empowering overseas Pakistanis with their voting rights, saying: "The hearts of overseas Pakistanis beat for Pakistan."

To this, the chief justice remarked: "There are also some overseas Pakistanis who promised us but never came back."

"Where is Husain Haqqani? Would he also get the right to vote? Why don't we send him a notice to come here and face the Memogate case," he asked.

The CJ then asked for the Memogate file from the registrar's office.

Pro Pakistani
Jan 29, 2018 03:39pm

Good development! In fact whole electoral system should be made foolproof using latest technology! We want "the real government of the people for the people"!

FAS
Jan 29, 2018 03:44pm

The whole voting process should be made online. Its very easy given the availability of smart phones in the country. This way the turn out will be increased significantly and people will truly chose their representatives.

shuaib
Jan 29, 2018 03:45pm

That's really great, happy to know this. 2018 elections, we need this system so as overseas can vote for the eligible candidates.

Khalid
Jan 29, 2018 03:47pm

Not only is this a good development for the voting system but it will provide ample information to pakistan officials as to where the 8million Pakistanis are residing and provide a more accurate number of expats. I look forward to voting in the elections of 2018 if indeed the software can be deployed effectively by the time of the elections.

Shahid
Jan 29, 2018 03:55pm

Game changer

Waqas Aziz
Jan 29, 2018 03:56pm

It is not a good idea to register vote using a software. It's not even adopted by advanced nations like USA, UK, Europe. Software application can be hacked or manipulated.

Yaqoob
Jan 29, 2018 03:58pm

Highly doubt it as the government knows that overseas Pakistanis are overwhelmingly PTI supporters and hence they will never let this happen. They will delay it on one pretext or another. Mark my word.

Creative Genious
Jan 29, 2018 04:12pm

Electronic voting system should be launched in general election 2018. It is simple, reliable, affordable and rigging-free. Let Pakistani nation see who is their true, honest and real leader. Pakistani nation deserves at least one free, fair and rigging-free general election. Thanks

Faryad Ali
Jan 29, 2018 04:15pm

@Yaqoob I 100% agree with Mr. Yaqoob

Creative Genious
Jan 29, 2018 04:34pm

@Yaqoob: Overseas Pakistanis should start applying for vacations by their oversees employers now to be in Pakistan on the right time in order to personally cast their votes in Pakistan on the day of general election 2018.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 29, 2018 04:42pm

Good news for our overseas Pakistan's, but, I think, PMLN government will try to delay by causing various obstecles. As, NADRA is part of government, and likely to do as they are told to do.

sid
Jan 29, 2018 04:54pm

All overseas Pakistanis have a duty to go to their respective embassies and vote for change...

Yasir
Jan 29, 2018 05:12pm

While we are at it.. how about making the entire voting process biometric & electronic. Voters can verify their physical presences by fingerprint scanner & then proceed to vote electronically (which can be achieved by use of tablets). I am sure not only it would result in public's confidence in voting process but also the vote counting process would be easy & free of human errors.

Nadeem4
Jan 29, 2018 05:23pm

This is a great news for us living abroad and we salute SC and

Imran khan for fighting for this cause.

Love Your Country
Jan 29, 2018 05:47pm

There is no reason why technology should not be used when (1) it will increase the number of people who vote and elect the people to govern the country and (2) remove many complaints against the system. Let's do it before the US does it please.

Khurram
Jan 29, 2018 05:48pm

How much trust can be put in a software? How to differentiate between genuine and fake voters? How to maintain privacy for voters? Such foolproof system hasn’t been built anywhere.

Truth
Jan 29, 2018 05:56pm

Now they just need to have better organization around Pakistani missions abroad to make people want to line up to vote. Most Paksitani Embassies and Consulates are so poorly managed or organized that it is almost hazardous to visit and get anything done. Especially in the Gulf states, UK and African nations.

Farid
Jan 29, 2018 06:26pm

Credit goes to Imran Khan.

Farooq
Jan 29, 2018 06:32pm

Overseas vote will be at least 70% for PTI PML-N will be second and only the insane will vote for PPP

I don't see how PML-N would allow this to happen

Tariq, Lahore
Jan 29, 2018 06:54pm

The honorable judges should only extend gratitude to NADRA/ECP once the system will be up and running trouble free!

Good Step
Jan 29, 2018 06:56pm

Good start but nothing going to work unless it’s Presidential System, so people elect the president!

Lahore
Jan 29, 2018 07:06pm

If dual nationals cannot contest elections then they should not be allowed to vote? And if people in Pakistan are not allowed to vote electronically sitting at home then overseas should also not be allowed unless they queue up at embassies to vote.

Lahore
Jan 29, 2018 07:12pm

PTI has done absolutely nothing in ensuring that overseas Pakistanies can vote. This is clear in courts remarks quoted in the news article.....yet PTI walay giving credit to IK. More than half of our problems can be resolved if we just learn to read !

Amer Rao Toronto
Jan 29, 2018 07:17pm

Good News from Pakistan.

Mohsin Ahmed
Jan 29, 2018 07:22pm

Good development...

Ali
Jan 29, 2018 07:26pm

Great news for overseas Pakistanis, who remit $20 billion annually which is indispensable for the economy. The government must ensure that the system is all ready by April, under no circumstances should it be delayed. The people "demand" service by government officials and will not accept any excuses anymore.

WASEEM MALIK
Jan 29, 2018 07:35pm

Great news!

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 29, 2018 08:13pm

What are the reasons behind the world's more advanced countries not adopting the electronic voting system? Before running into a tight corner owing to any problems by adopting this system, it will be better to take advice from some impartial experts about the pros and cons of the proposed procedure. Why rush into the unknown?

Ali Ali
Jan 29, 2018 08:45pm

95% of those votes will be for PTI

Javed Siddiqui
Jan 29, 2018 09:03pm

Who are considered overseas Pakistanis? If someone, born to Pakistani parents are also considered as Overseas Pakistanis?

Life
Jan 29, 2018 09:13pm

Out of 8 million expected overseas voters, not even eighty thousand be able to vote because there are hardly anyone living around embassies or councilates. How many can afford to come, stand in a queue patiently and vote, leaving behind their offices or take a vacation day? Also, I am not in favour of overseas Pakistanis to vote for the reason that they are not facing day to day hardships faced by residents in Pakistan, therefore, the decision to elect public representatives should rests with Pakistanis living in Pakistan. Overseas Pakistanis could serve Pakistan by sending their remittances to the loved ones through proper banking channels and keep educating their families and friends why it is important to vote to a trusted party or a leader.

bakar
Jan 29, 2018 09:19pm

Setup was ready several years back. They did not wanted to activate in last elections

Mir
Jan 29, 2018 10:26pm

Good new... Great for overseas Pakistani

Syed
Jan 29, 2018 10:34pm

Good steps lets see ahead.

