Software enabling overseas Pakistanis to vote in elections to be ready by April, Nadra tells SC
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday appreciated efforts made by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) towards the development of a voting system that can empower overseas Pakistanis with the ability to vote in general elections.
Presided over by the chief justice, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court was hearing a case combining 16 petitions on the matter that it had accepted on January 5.
The petitions, filed by civilians, had appealed that the state set up appropriate infrastructure so that overseas Pakistanis — estimated to number at least eight million — can cast their vote in Pakistan's elections.
During Monday's hearing, Nadra Chairman Usman Mobin told the court that "the matter [development of a software] has been brought under discussion with the ECP."
"Work is underway on the software's development," he said. "It can [already] be tested on an experimental basis in mock elections and will be ready by the start of April."
At this, the chief justice said: "This is a very good news given by Nadra's chairman. He has given a very reasonable 10-week deadline."
"Nadra and the ECP should sit together and give overseas Pakistanis the gift of voting ability," he added, while instructing Nadra to furnish in court a progress report during the case's next hearing in a month's time.
Chief Justice questions PTI's role
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) counsel reminded the court that a similar software was developed by former chairman Nadra in 2012 as well, at which DG Nadra responded: "That software was not operational. For this software, the overseas voters will have to visit the embassies."
Justice Nisar questioned PTI's role — or lack thereof — on the overseas vote issue as well as electoral reforms, saying: "PTI claims that it has the support of overseas Pakistanis but when elections reforms were being formulated, where was PTI?"
"The government took out a clause [from the Elections Act] so we boycotted the legislation process," senior PTI leader Arif Alvi replied.
Would Husain Haqqani also get the right to vote, CJ asks
During Monday's session, Justice Umar Ata Bandial stressed the need for empowering overseas Pakistanis with their voting rights, saying: "The hearts of overseas Pakistanis beat for Pakistan."
To this, the chief justice remarked: "There are also some overseas Pakistanis who promised us but never came back."
"Where is Husain Haqqani? Would he also get the right to vote? Why don't we send him a notice to come here and face the Memogate case," he asked.
The CJ then asked for the Memogate file from the registrar's office.
Comments (34)
Good development! In fact whole electoral system should be made foolproof using latest technology! We want "the real government of the people for the people"!
The whole voting process should be made online. Its very easy given the availability of smart phones in the country. This way the turn out will be increased significantly and people will truly chose their representatives.
That's really great, happy to know this. 2018 elections, we need this system so as overseas can vote for the eligible candidates.
Not only is this a good development for the voting system but it will provide ample information to pakistan officials as to where the 8million Pakistanis are residing and provide a more accurate number of expats. I look forward to voting in the elections of 2018 if indeed the software can be deployed effectively by the time of the elections.
Game changer
It is not a good idea to register vote using a software. It's not even adopted by advanced nations like USA, UK, Europe. Software application can be hacked or manipulated.
Highly doubt it as the government knows that overseas Pakistanis are overwhelmingly PTI supporters and hence they will never let this happen. They will delay it on one pretext or another. Mark my word.
Electronic voting system should be launched in general election 2018. It is simple, reliable, affordable and rigging-free. Let Pakistani nation see who is their true, honest and real leader. Pakistani nation deserves at least one free, fair and rigging-free general election. Thanks
@Yaqoob I 100% agree with Mr. Yaqoob
@Yaqoob: Overseas Pakistanis should start applying for vacations by their oversees employers now to be in Pakistan on the right time in order to personally cast their votes in Pakistan on the day of general election 2018.
Good news for our overseas Pakistan's, but, I think, PMLN government will try to delay by causing various obstecles. As, NADRA is part of government, and likely to do as they are told to do.
All overseas Pakistanis have a duty to go to their respective embassies and vote for change...
While we are at it.. how about making the entire voting process biometric & electronic. Voters can verify their physical presences by fingerprint scanner & then proceed to vote electronically (which can be achieved by use of tablets). I am sure not only it would result in public's confidence in voting process but also the vote counting process would be easy & free of human errors.
This is a great news for us living abroad and we salute SC and
Imran khan for fighting for this cause.
There is no reason why technology should not be used when (1) it will increase the number of people who vote and elect the people to govern the country and (2) remove many complaints against the system. Let's do it before the US does it please.
How much trust can be put in a software? How to differentiate between genuine and fake voters? How to maintain privacy for voters? Such foolproof system hasn’t been built anywhere.
Now they just need to have better organization around Pakistani missions abroad to make people want to line up to vote. Most Paksitani Embassies and Consulates are so poorly managed or organized that it is almost hazardous to visit and get anything done. Especially in the Gulf states, UK and African nations.
Credit goes to Imran Khan.
Overseas vote will be at least 70% for PTI PML-N will be second and only the insane will vote for PPP
I don't see how PML-N would allow this to happen
The honorable judges should only extend gratitude to NADRA/ECP once the system will be up and running trouble free!
Good start but nothing going to work unless it’s Presidential System, so people elect the president!
If dual nationals cannot contest elections then they should not be allowed to vote? And if people in Pakistan are not allowed to vote electronically sitting at home then overseas should also not be allowed unless they queue up at embassies to vote.
PTI has done absolutely nothing in ensuring that overseas Pakistanies can vote. This is clear in courts remarks quoted in the news article.....yet PTI walay giving credit to IK. More than half of our problems can be resolved if we just learn to read !
Good News from Pakistan.
Good development...
Great news for overseas Pakistanis, who remit $20 billion annually which is indispensable for the economy. The government must ensure that the system is all ready by April, under no circumstances should it be delayed. The people "demand" service by government officials and will not accept any excuses anymore.
Great news!
What are the reasons behind the world's more advanced countries not adopting the electronic voting system? Before running into a tight corner owing to any problems by adopting this system, it will be better to take advice from some impartial experts about the pros and cons of the proposed procedure. Why rush into the unknown?
95% of those votes will be for PTI
Who are considered overseas Pakistanis? If someone, born to Pakistani parents are also considered as Overseas Pakistanis?
Out of 8 million expected overseas voters, not even eighty thousand be able to vote because there are hardly anyone living around embassies or councilates. How many can afford to come, stand in a queue patiently and vote, leaving behind their offices or take a vacation day? Also, I am not in favour of overseas Pakistanis to vote for the reason that they are not facing day to day hardships faced by residents in Pakistan, therefore, the decision to elect public representatives should rests with Pakistanis living in Pakistan. Overseas Pakistanis could serve Pakistan by sending their remittances to the loved ones through proper banking channels and keep educating their families and friends why it is important to vote to a trusted party or a leader.
Setup was ready several years back. They did not wanted to activate in last elections
Good new... Great for overseas Pakistani
Good steps lets see ahead.