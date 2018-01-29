Dar's assets increased exponentially between 1993-2009, says NAB witness
Ishaq Dar's wealth increased exponentially between 1993 and 2009, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness told the accountability court on Monday during hearing of a corruption reference against the former finance minister for holding assets beyond his means.
Commissioner Inland Revenue Ishtiaq Ahmed, while recording his statement, revealed that wealth records from 1993 showed Dar's total assets were worth Rs9.1 million. "These assets grew to Rs830m according to records from 2009," he added, highlighting the exponential increase in Dar's wealth over the given time period.
"According to Dar's tax returns, he paid Rs0.7m as tax in 1993, while in 2009 he paid Rs40m as tax," Ahmed told the court as he presented the former minister's tax records from 1993 to 1979, and from 2009 to 2016 in court.
NAB officials Shakeel Anjum Nagra, Iqbal Hasan and Umer Daraz Gondal also recorded their statements as witnesses before the court.
After all the witnesses had recorded their statements for the day, the NAB prosecutor asked the court to allow him to add two more witnesses to the prosecution's list.
According to the NAB prosecutor, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan officials Sidrah Mansoor and Salman Saeed would produce records regarding Dar's companies in court.
According to the the prosecutor, the record spans six folders.
In response to the application, the accountability judge said that the NAB prosecutor had two days to present as many witnesses in court as he was able to.
The case was adjourned until January 30.
Comments (15)
On a lighter note; he merits pardon because he is not the only politician who unknowingly saw sudden influx in his bank accounts and properties. We have hundreds of such cases where wealth increased exponentially and their owners remained unaware. Hussain, Hussan and Marium Nawaz are three good examples.
Red warrants should be issued for his arrest !
If we give key of country's finances to a person like mr Dar ... it is bound to happen ...
All members of ruling elite have climbed tremendously ... if checked
what's wrong with 90 times increase in assets in a span of 16 years and that too in rupees? Even if he had invested in real estate, he'd have more than that. I know many businessmen who increased their wealth by more than that by apparently legitimate means. Even salaried persons has more than 90 times increase in rupee terms in such a duration.
The prosecution must come up with concrete evidence.
Vice versa poor’s Conditions deteriorated exponentially.
. Hussain, Hussan and Marium Nawaz wealth also increased 10000 x more in the 90s.
Mmmm, I wonder how.
Poor lack of eduction and with simple mind of these PMLN voters. These still want Sharifs yet this family has stolen so much from them.
Do the public not realise that they have been paying high prices on commodities and taxes etc to build Sharifs wealth.
I am not sure what is more worse these corrupt people's wealth or the foolish public who keep on voting for them.
@khk Ok clever cloaks - When you are in a position of a MP or minister you cannot indulge in any other business interests inc real estate.
It is called conflict of interest.
For your argument sake lets assume he made genuine 90 times profit. For this to work you will need good sound business knowledge and proper accounts. Where is his audit accounts showing how the profit was made and due taxes were paid.
He deserves every penny of that increase for the service to nation.
@Wow the witness is from inland revenue and he is providing these details fro Mr. Dar’s income tax and wealth tax returns. Owning a real estate is not a conflict of interest with his official position.
The accounta clerk, made into finance minister has destroyed businesses due to his poor policies. He has delivered nothing to Pakistan except for debt and undue taxation, making lives of Pakistans miserable. His entire wealth should be confiscated and use it to repay debts.
Rs830m is the know wealth on which tax paid, what about the off-shore wealth?
@khk kindly give me one single legal instrument wherein 9 million becomes 830 million in about 16 years. Would like to invest. Please help.
@Rajesh Jehangir Tareen earned more than that in a much shorter period and that too through legitimate means; he may guide you.
Prosecute!