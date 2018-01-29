Police arrest sub-inspector for running over pedestrians, killing two in Larkana

Two pedestrians were killed and six others injured in Larkana when police sub-inspector Ali Murtaza Chandio allegedly ran his car over them late Sunday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanveer Ahmed Tunio told Dawn that Chandio has been arrested and dismissed from service.

Tunio expressed suspicions that the sub-inspector was intoxicated while driving, saying that the official had undergone a medical examination at the Naudero Hospital. The ownership of the car is also being verified, the SSP said.

According to sources in the police, an FIR has yet to be registered. The SI is being held at the Ratodero Police Station for further investigations, added the sources.

The injured were admitted in Chandka Medical College Teaching Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after autopsy.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Monday ordered the police to submit a detailed report of the incident.