Police arrest sub-inspector for running over pedestrians, killing two in Larkana
Two pedestrians were killed and six others injured in Larkana when police sub-inspector Ali Murtaza Chandio allegedly ran his car over them late Sunday night.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanveer Ahmed Tunio told Dawn that Chandio has been arrested and dismissed from service.
Tunio expressed suspicions that the sub-inspector was intoxicated while driving, saying that the official had undergone a medical examination at the Naudero Hospital. The ownership of the car is also being verified, the SSP said.
According to sources in the police, an FIR has yet to be registered. The SI is being held at the Ratodero Police Station for further investigations, added the sources.
The injured were admitted in Chandka Medical College Teaching Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after autopsy.
Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Monday ordered the police to submit a detailed report of the incident.
Why haven't we started a national level dialogue about reformation of the Police Force yet? Every day we hear about the terrible mistakes done by Police personnel.
Remove the existing police force with an independent highly educated civilized one with handsome salary packages and other fringe benefits and l can bet that overnights the crime rate in Pakistan woud decrease to 75%
Arresting for accident could be understand but why dismissal from service? Don't accidents took place from a civilian? Is he not a human from which accident can't occur? What are the proof that he deliberately ran his car over the two men? He should only be trialed over accident case. Shame on the higher authorities of police for acting drastically.
This culture of rudeness is prevailing throughout Pakistan. The car owners drive over the pedestrians as if they don't even exist. They also park their vehicles on the footpaths in total disregard of the traffic rules, rights of the pedestrians. These people drive million rupees expansive cars but don't have one rupee common or civic sense...
Talk about our police character...well I guess what do you get when they are hired to serve a political party...There is not one single police officer in Pakistan that I am not afraid of and not one that I would trust to tell the truth or obey the laws they are sworn to uphold. I do not believe they protect me or this country in any way.