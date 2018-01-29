DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Man confesses to murdering, attempting to rape teenage sister in Quetta: police

Syed Ali ShahJanuary 29, 2018

Email


A 13-year-old girl, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her house in Quetta's Killi Ismail area on Sunday, was murdered by her own brother, police said on Monday.

The victim's sibling had claimed on Sunday that he had left the house for about 30 minutes and upon return, he found his sister strangled with her scarf (dupatta).

According to Quetta's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema, however, the brother on Monday confessed to murdering his sister after attempting to rape her.

The DIG said that the blood samples of the accused are being sent to Lahore for forensic analysis, adding that the police will present the accused in court today to secure his remand.

Earlier, the accused had told newsmen: "When I came back from bazar, I found my sister dead inside a room of our house. She was alone at the time of the incident. My mother and [another] sister have gone to Punjab."

Soon after, a high-level police investigation team — comprising senior officers from the special branch, counter-terrorism department and crime branch — was formed to probe the case.

Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo had also taken notice of the incident and ordered the DIG to submit a report in this regard.

Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month, in particular, shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
prafulla
Jan 29, 2018 01:25pm

So bad such crime against humanity, I donot know where our society is leading us.

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Jan 29, 2018 01:26pm

Long live Baluchiatan Police for tracing the suspect.

Garib Das
Jan 29, 2018 01:27pm

Unfortunate

AinOther
Jan 29, 2018 01:40pm

A bit stereotype to say but it's becoming fast acknowledged reality that there are wolves in the families...

atif
Jan 29, 2018 01:45pm

This shows that DNA matching is not the only method of investigation in such cases. Yes, it's like a conclusive evidence. Good work by Balochistan police.

In case of Zainab, laurels being bestowed upon kasoor police and Punjab police r highly unjustified. Following points prove my assertion:

The alleged criminal was reported to police for an attempted abduction four months ago by another family.

Alleged criminal was also involved in abduction of a young married lady from haripur and rawalpindi police traced him and recovered abducted girl from his house and, strangely the abduction case was settled against payment of rs 50,000 by Imran.

Both these cases clearly asserts that Imran was known to police for such acts. In addition, as per claims of family by Zainab, they had pointed him out multiple times to police but only to be left on pretext of feigned heart attack.

It is ludicrous that police didn't pick up Imran for questioning when Zainab was reported missing.

Just Asking
Jan 29, 2018 02:03pm

@Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan kudos to police for tracing own brother??

Prateik
Jan 29, 2018 02:10pm

This is incest and should be punished.

Asif khan
Jan 29, 2018 02:29pm

Its very shame that he raped his sister.

Husnain
Jan 29, 2018 02:44pm

psychological problems are exploding, strict law enforcement needed to protect society.

Wahab
Jan 29, 2018 03:11pm

This is insane. How do you protect yourself from your own family?

Well Meaning
Jan 29, 2018 03:19pm

there is a rape epidemic, getting more infectious

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Addressing abuse

Addressing abuse

Children’s awareness of personal safety is an undeniable need.

Editorial

Updated January 29, 2018

Afghanistan: the internal mess

THE number of dead and injured, the site of the attack deep inside Kabul, and the fact that an ambulance was...
Updated January 29, 2018

Yellow journalism

Some sections of the media in Pakistan operate in an ethics-free zone, often crossing the line between fact and fiction.
January 29, 2018

Trump on Palestine

DONALD Trump’s debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week was — as most things associated with the US...
January 28, 2018

Monetary policy

SLOWLY but surely, recent steps taken by the State Bank of Pakistan indicate that its balancing act between the high...
Updated January 28, 2018

Kabul attacked, again

A SHOCKINGLY vile attack in Kabul deserves the strongest of condemnation. A third major attack in a week — two in...
January 28, 2018

Diabetes alert

IN a country where sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating are becoming the norm, especially in the urban areas,...