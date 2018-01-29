Man confesses to murdering, attempting to rape teenage sister in Quetta: police
A 13-year-old girl, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her house in Quetta's Killi Ismail area on Sunday, was murdered by her own brother, police said on Monday.
The victim's sibling had claimed on Sunday that he had left the house for about 30 minutes and upon return, he found his sister strangled with her scarf (dupatta).
According to Quetta's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema, however, the brother on Monday confessed to murdering his sister after attempting to rape her.
The DIG said that the blood samples of the accused are being sent to Lahore for forensic analysis, adding that the police will present the accused in court today to secure his remand.
Earlier, the accused had told newsmen: "When I came back from bazar, I found my sister dead inside a room of our house. She was alone at the time of the incident. My mother and [another] sister have gone to Punjab."
Soon after, a high-level police investigation team — comprising senior officers from the special branch, counter-terrorism department and crime branch — was formed to probe the case.
Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo had also taken notice of the incident and ordered the DIG to submit a report in this regard.
Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month, in particular, shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.
So bad such crime against humanity, I donot know where our society is leading us.
Long live Baluchiatan Police for tracing the suspect.
Unfortunate
A bit stereotype to say but it's becoming fast acknowledged reality that there are wolves in the families...
This shows that DNA matching is not the only method of investigation in such cases. Yes, it's like a conclusive evidence. Good work by Balochistan police.
In case of Zainab, laurels being bestowed upon kasoor police and Punjab police r highly unjustified. Following points prove my assertion:
The alleged criminal was reported to police for an attempted abduction four months ago by another family.
Alleged criminal was also involved in abduction of a young married lady from haripur and rawalpindi police traced him and recovered abducted girl from his house and, strangely the abduction case was settled against payment of rs 50,000 by Imran.
Both these cases clearly asserts that Imran was known to police for such acts. In addition, as per claims of family by Zainab, they had pointed him out multiple times to police but only to be left on pretext of feigned heart attack.
It is ludicrous that police didn't pick up Imran for questioning when Zainab was reported missing.
@Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan kudos to police for tracing own brother??
This is incest and should be punished.
Its very shame that he raped his sister.
psychological problems are exploding, strict law enforcement needed to protect society.
This is insane. How do you protect yourself from your own family?
there is a rape epidemic, getting more infectious