Babar Azam, Pakistan on top of ICC T20 rankings
Top-order batsman Babar Azam, who helped propel Pakistan to the top spot in T20s, climbed on top of the latest T20 rankings for batsmen released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.
Azam scored 109 runs in the recent series against New Zealand, including an unbeaten 50 in the second game, which Pakistan clinched 2-1, beating the home side convincingly in the decider on Sunday.
He averages 48 with a strike rate of 123 in the game's shortest international format.
Pakistan surpassed New Zealand in the rankings to come out on top after being thrashed 5-0 in the ODI series. The Kiwis are now ranked second with India on number three.
Azam is on the top of the batsmen's ranking with 786 rating points, followed by Australia's Aaron Finch and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. None of the other Pakistan batsmen managed to make it to the top 20.
Azam is also ranked fifth in the ODI batsmen's ranking, while Champions Trophy hero Hassan Ali is fifth in the bowlers' rankings of the 50-over format.
The only two Pakistan bowlers who managed a position in the top 20 bowlers rankings in the T20s are Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, placed at seven and 14 respectively. Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan is number two in the rankings, topped by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the top T20 all-rounder with veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez the only Pakistanis in top 20 — on number 12 and 15 respectively.
Pakistan are currently ranked number six in ODIs and seventh in Tests.
Comments (24)
Bravo! Great feat!
Babar Azam have caliber to become a great great batsman
Test cricket is real cricket.
Babar Azam is a good player, hopefully combined with Fakhar and Shezad/Azhar we can propel the team forward in ODIs as well!
Overly rated.. Needs to be a match winner.. T20 is good but did he deliver in one days??
@Prateik thats why we lost to south africa
Congratulations Pakistan, well done.
Kohli do not play T20 recently otherwise no chance. If kohli did play against Srilanka series then he will top on the ranking.
Yes no doubt he has talent but lets not forget that he was totally failed in ODIs (scores in 5 ODIs= 0, 10, 8, 3 10) and what suddenly happened to him that he started performing well in T 20s (scores in 3 T20s 41, 50*, 18), although basically he is an ODI player. This stats shows that there was not an issue of bad form or fitness. So does he perform on his wills or someone told him when to perform? this need to be investigated
Babar is rightly called the reincarnation of Don Bradman.. He will beat all known batting world records at emirates grounds..Kohlis time is over and now it is Babar's rgime !!
@Ali ,yes. What's wrong with that? Two best teams when are playing, one has to lose. Losing by 2-1 to one of the best test team at their home ground isn't bad. It was not one sided. It was a good fight. Losing by 2-0 to low rank SL at UAE , which is almost Pak's home ground was bad. Really bad. Super bad in fact.
Great achievement by pakistan , PSL Producing talent suitable for T20I , Pakistan should retire from Test and One-Day.
@Prateik But you were saying limited over is the real cricket after the second test against South Africa
Kohli languishing at four
did I not say Pakistan would win the T20 series !!!! now they need to improve on the other two formats and then next year in England go for the world cup!!! which in England would suit their bowling attack which I believe is the best in the world. The batting is the issue once again!!!
Finally some positivity from the New Zealand tour! Sarfaraz needs to calm down! Every time I see him playing I feel he is going to have a stroke. Relax buddy it will serve you and your team well! Also, Hassan Ali, get well soon! You are that spark of energy and youth that we desperately need for the long haul.
@MD. NURUL HUDA - Baber was not playing when Kholi was playing
Whilst he is good in t20, if you are a good batsmen you need to prosper in the longer formats, the filed restrictions in T20 make it a batsmen game with almost no fielders in catching position....can you imagine what Viv Richards would have done ,
@satya a series loss is a series loss. And thats how it will all be remembered.
After how many decades Pak has its own Batting icon. Why Babar/Shehzad always compared with Virat Kohli??
Ohhh...
Well done Azam and Team GREEN. personally believe Babar Azam is ALOT more talented than what we have seen yet.
Welcome to the club.
@Neo : Correctly said. 5-0 Thrashing is a difficult ODI series loss to the Kiwis indeeded and that is how it will be remembered.