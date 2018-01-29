DAWN.COM

IHC accepts contempt of court petition against Nawaz, Maryam

Mohammad ImranUpdated January 29, 2018

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted a contempt of court petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for making speeches critical of the judiciary.

The father-daughter duo has drawn ire for their criticism of the Supreme Court's (SC) Panamagate verdict which disqualified the former PM for failing to disclose a receivable salary as an asset. The PML-N chief and Maryam have accused the court of bias and prejudice against Nawaz and have termed the decision an "insult" to the "public's vote".

Multiple petitions have been filed in different courts against Nawaz and Maryam accusing them of contempt of court.

During today's hearing on maintainability of the Jan 17 petition, petitioner Adnan Iqbal claimed that Nawaz and Maryam had been inciting hatred against courts since the Panamagate verdict, particularly in their recent speeches at Punjab House and the PML-N's Kot Momin rally.

The petition named the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority as a respondent and urged the court to take action against the former premier and his daughter.

The hearing of the case was fixed for next week.

jawaid
Jan 29, 2018 01:39pm

NS should better stop repeating the reasons for his disqualification as it is too much. It creates the environment of friction and disobedience of rule of law.

Dr. Siddiqui
Jan 29, 2018 01:42pm

Time has come for SC to send a strong message to Sharrifs to respect the honor of SC!

atif
Jan 29, 2018 01:48pm

@jawaid Agreed, but has he ever learnt from history or has he ever accepted his mistake.

Azmeen
Jan 29, 2018 02:19pm

No institution or person in Pak is ready to learn from past mistakes. Rather they continue to commit the same mistakes time and again & expect that opponent should bow down regardless who is right or wrong. This is a feudal thinking, not a rational one:

Multani
Jan 29, 2018 02:21pm

@jawaid - Anything and everything against NS is likely to be accepted in the similar way.

