IHC accepts contempt of court petition against Nawaz, Maryam

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted a contempt of court petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for making speeches critical of the judiciary.

The father-daughter duo has drawn ire for their criticism of the Supreme Court's (SC) Panamagate verdict which disqualified the former PM for failing to disclose a receivable salary as an asset. The PML-N chief and Maryam have accused the court of bias and prejudice against Nawaz and have termed the decision an "insult" to the "public's vote".

Multiple petitions have been filed in different courts against Nawaz and Maryam accusing them of contempt of court.

During today's hearing on maintainability of the Jan 17 petition, petitioner Adnan Iqbal claimed that Nawaz and Maryam had been inciting hatred against courts since the Panamagate verdict, particularly in their recent speeches at Punjab House and the PML-N's Kot Momin rally.

The petition named the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority as a respondent and urged the court to take action against the former premier and his daughter.

The hearing of the case was fixed for next week.