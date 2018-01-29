DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

At least 5 soldiers killed in attack near Kabul military academy

AFPUpdated January 29, 2018

Email


Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of an attack at the Marshal Fahim academy in Kabul.─AP
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of an attack at the Marshal Fahim academy in Kabul.─AP

Gunmen launched a pre-dawn raid on a military compound in Kabul on Monday, officials said, killing at least five soldiers and wounding 10, officials said.

The assault, which began at 5am and continued till long after day-break with security forces battling the insurgents, was the latest in a wave of relentless militant attacks in Kabul this month by the Taliban and rival militant Islamic State (IS) group militants that have killed scores and left hundreds wounded.

At least five insurgents were involved in the morning assault, according to defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri. Two of the attackers were killed in the gunbattle, two detonated their suicide vests and one was arrested by the troops, he said.

Officials said the attack was on an army battalion near the academy where high-ranking officers are trained and which was initially identified as the target.

An Afghan security source said the gunmen had not managed to enter the heavily fortified compound, which is on the western outskirts of the city.

Witnesses told AFP they heard several explosions and gunfire at around 5am.

An AFP reporter at the scene said he could “hear explosions”. Security forces had swarmed the area and blocked the road leading to the area where fighting took place.

An officer inside the training academy said he heard an explosion followed by an exchange of gunfire. Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid confirmed to AFP there had been rocket and gunfire.

IS claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Islamic State fighters targeted the military academy in the city of Kabul in a suicide attack,” IS said via its propaganda arm Amaq.

Condemning the incident, Pakistan's Foreign Office conveyed its "condolences at the loss of precious human lives in this attack."

The attack comes days after a Taliban suicide attacker driving an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of the city, killing and wounding hundreds.

At least 103 people were killed and 235 wounded in Saturday's lunchtime attack ─ one of the worst bombings in the city in recent years ─ which was followed by a national day of mourning in the war-weary country.

The government has blamed the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, which Afghan and Western officials suspect of involvement in at least some of the recent attacks in the capital.

Monday's raid came as both the insurgents and the IS have escalated their attacks on Kabul, turning it into one of the deadliest places in Afghanistan for civilians.

On January 20, Taliban insurgents stormed Kabul's landmark Intercontinental hotel and killed at least 25 people, the majority foreigners.

But there is still confusion over the true toll from that attack with conflicting figures given by officials and Afghan media reporting higher numbers Kabul is on high alert as the city braces for further attacks.

Security warnings sent to foreigners in recent days said IS militants were planning to attack supermarkets, hotels and shops frequented by foreigners.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
ADNAN AZIZ
Jan 29, 2018 09:13am

A doomed region !!!

butterfly
Jan 29, 2018 09:35am

Humanity at its worst.. claiming precious lives for cheap political gains! Speechless..

Zunny
Jan 29, 2018 09:59am

Dear Afghans, You might be spitting venom against us Pakistanis nowadays maybe because you are smelling the dollars put infront of you by our arch rivals. Yet please note one thing... we always have cared and loved you as brothers. We Pakistanis feel the pain of what all is happening in your capital. We have felt the same insecurities in our common man out on the street. We condemn these terror attacks and pray for peace in your country and that on our Eastern neighbour too. Peace in the region is the way forward for the betterment of our peoples.

Gaurav
Jan 29, 2018 10:04am

This won't stop until the nation that supports such barbarians is destroyed. It is quite clear by now that that nation has no vision even for its own citizens, and is happy to be trouble maker. You will reap what you sow.

Maverik
Jan 29, 2018 11:11am

Here we go again. Once again Afghans will start spewing venom against Pakistan without any investigation or looking into internal security failures.

haider
Jan 29, 2018 11:20am

So sad. USA should do more to bring peace to its occupied territory.

Raj Shah
Jan 29, 2018 11:22am

It seems like Northern Alliance is about to vanish after 17 years of ICU rule.

Indianboy
Jan 29, 2018 11:56am

This madness needs to stop.

Zak
Jan 29, 2018 11:57am

Haqqanis trained, armed and unleashed

anonymouseeee
Jan 29, 2018 12:32pm

Now blame your own failures on Pakistan.

Babu,
Jan 29, 2018 03:23pm

@Zak -- By whom?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Addressing abuse

Addressing abuse

Children’s awareness of personal safety is an undeniable need.

Editorial

Updated January 29, 2018

Afghanistan: the internal mess

THE number of dead and injured, the site of the attack deep inside Kabul, and the fact that an ambulance was...
Updated January 29, 2018

Yellow journalism

Some sections of the media in Pakistan operate in an ethics-free zone, often crossing the line between fact and fiction.
January 29, 2018

Trump on Palestine

DONALD Trump’s debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week was — as most things associated with the US...
January 28, 2018

Monetary policy

SLOWLY but surely, recent steps taken by the State Bank of Pakistan indicate that its balancing act between the high...
Updated January 28, 2018

Kabul attacked, again

A SHOCKINGLY vile attack in Kabul deserves the strongest of condemnation. A third major attack in a week — two in...
January 28, 2018

Diabetes alert

IN a country where sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating are becoming the norm, especially in the urban areas,...