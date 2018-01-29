DAWN.COM

Sindh seeks help of centre, other provinces for Rao’s arrest

Mohammad AsgharUpdated January 29, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Sindh government has sought help of the federal and other provincial governments as well as intelligence agencies for the arrest of Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, former SSP of Karachi’s Malir district, who has been absconding in an extrajudicial killing case and a terrorism case registered against him.

In a letter to the provincial governments, the commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory, the home department of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the government of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Sindh government sought their help to arrest Rao Anwar, who is facing inquiry over the alleged extrajudicial killing of Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The Sindh government’s letter also sought help for the arrest of Zareen Dawar, who has been blamed for instigating violence by announcing a bounty on Rao Anwar’s head on social media.

In addition to seeking help from all provincial governments and intelligence agencies, a police team comprising SSP Zulfiqar Mahar, Malir SSP Abid Hussain Qaimkhani, DSP Azal Noor, Inspector Farooq Azam and Raja Masood has been constituted for the arrest of Rao Anwar, Zareen Dawar and their accomplices.

Rao Anwar’s attempt to leave the country had already been foiled by the immigration staff at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Jan 23 and his name was later placed on the Exit Control List.

Rao Anwar was prevented from boarding an Emirates Airlines flight EK-615 for Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also asked the Benazir Bhutto International Airport’s authorities to provide the record of the airport’s CCTV footage when Rao Anwar arrived there so that people who facilitated him in his failed bid to leave the country could be identified.

According to sources, the official of a private handling agency, who issued a boarding pass to Rao Anwar, has also been asked by security officials to tell them about the whereabouts of the individual who obtained the boarding card for the police officer from the Emirates Airlines desk at the international passenger departure lounge.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2018

Comments (24)

1000 characters
Sam Ahmed
Jan 29, 2018 08:11am

Search Bilawal House!

Faisal Rana
Jan 29, 2018 08:13am

They should check in bilalwal house. They will find him there.

Anti-corruption
Jan 29, 2018 08:15am

I have a feeling that Rao Anwar already left the country through land or sea. Sindh government's request for help is merely an eye wash

GK
Jan 29, 2018 08:21am

His arrest and prosecution will be a double edged sword for the administration and law enforcement.

Khurram
Jan 29, 2018 08:40am

Police needs police help to arrest police. And we rely on them to maintain law and order.

Khuram
Jan 29, 2018 09:00am

Do we not have country wide arrest warrant instead of sending inefficient letters?

Chaya
Jan 29, 2018 09:20am

Catch his benefactor!!

JAWED, USA
Jan 29, 2018 09:51am

Search PPP chairperson other homes in interior sind and its sugar mills housings in all sugar mills in sind. You will find him

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 29, 2018 09:57am

Hope you have provided a safe journey out of the country to him prior to seeking help from the center and other provinces for capturing him as per orders of the court.

Pakistani
Jan 29, 2018 10:02am

That is how you make them fool.

syed Ali
Jan 29, 2018 10:04am

Very interesting comments, police has been used on the whims of political parties; this is nothing new.

khanm
Jan 29, 2018 10:07am

interesting comments...must check out Zardari's palaces and houses all around Pakistan...beyond reasonable you may find him there or else he is long gone...

Amir
Jan 29, 2018 10:18am

He maybe in Bilawala house or fled in chartered plane.

LoveNature
Jan 29, 2018 10:35am

Search him in Sindh, districts Khairpur... or areas of Punjab he remained posted during the period of Musharaf to save himself from MQM..

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Jan 29, 2018 10:46am

Raid Bilawal House Karachi & Lahore, Raid Baharia Town khi & Islamabad. You will definitely find him

Azam
Jan 29, 2018 10:47am

Seems like all eyes are looking at Bilawal House

ebrahim
Jan 29, 2018 11:20am

Lets hope the CCTV recording doesn't get destroyed.

WARRIs
Jan 29, 2018 11:25am

The speculations are that Rao Anwar is hiding in Bilawal House Karachi. But does any lawmaker or law enforcer has the courage to ask Zardari Saheb to allow a raid on Bilawal house!!!!

abid ali
Jan 29, 2018 11:32am

beating about the bushes. shame on this system

Asim
Jan 29, 2018 11:55am

By absconding Mr. Rao has already pleaded guilty.

He has full support of PPP and he is involved in extrajudicial killings of many innocent lives, mostly Mohajirs and also Pakhtuns. All this should be investigated.

Irfan
Jan 29, 2018 11:56am

So far we haven't seen any high profile criminal being punished in this country. Most of the time its a topi drama. The problem lies in our corrupt politics that is spreaded everywhere.

Tanvir
Jan 29, 2018 12:02pm

Most likely he is already outside the country. Thanks to the recent visit and stay in Quetta of our top leader.

tj
Jan 29, 2018 12:26pm

first arrest those who killed 18 in model town in broad day light. law must not be pick n chose.

Ayub
Jan 29, 2018 12:35pm

They are all same. Rao Anwar has now become an scapegoat.Do what the police do in other cases. Arrest all his nearones he will surrender.

