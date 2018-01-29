PML-N sets sights on Senate seats in Sindh, KP, Balochistan

LAHORE: As ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif discussed the coming Senate polls with his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shah­baz Sharif on Sunday, an outspoken minister of the PML-N called on the powers that be and the political parties to forgive each other for the sake of Pakistan and move forward.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought applications for Senate election till Feb 3.

However, it has yet to form a parliamentary board for shortlisting the applications. Nawaz Sharif is expected to interview shortlisted candidates before award of party tickets in March.

Although there has been no official word on the meeting between the Sharif brothers at their Jati Umra residence, a PML-N leader told Dawn that since the party had an overwhelming majority in the Punjab Assembly, the leadership was keen to perform well in the Senate polls from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and Balochistan.

“Mr Sharif has tasked Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra with evolving a better coordination with like-minded opposition parties in their provinces so that a joint strategy can be adopted for the Senate election.

“Similarly, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Achakzai and National Party chief Hasil Bizenjo have been asked to coordinate with PML-N leader Yaqub Nasir in Balochistan and work out a joint strategy to woo legislators of other opposition parties. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also been directed (by Mr Sharif) to remain in touch with disgruntled PML-N MPAs in Balochistan,” the PML-N leader from Punjab said.

He further said Mr Zubair had been in contact with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the PML-F and the National Peoples Party while Mr Jhagra would consult the Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Aftab Sherpao’s Qaumi Watan Party for a joint strategy in the Senate polls.

“With a month to go before the Senate elections, Mr Sharif is hopeful that the PML-N has not lost all in Balochistan,” he added.

However, the PML-Q, which has its chief minister (Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo) in Balochitsan, is of the view that the PML-N is not going to win even a single Senate seat from the province.

Talking to Dawn, PML-N information secretary Senator Mushahidullah Khan said his party would win all 13 Senate seats from Punjab while it would manage to get two seats apiece from KP and Islamabad. “Despite (PPP co-chairman) Asif Ali Zardari’s horse-trading in Balochistan, we will not give up and try to perform well there,” he said.

Asked why the PML-N had not yet formed a parliamentary board, he said a party meeting on the Senate polls was likely to be held in Islamabad in a couple of days and decisions in would be taken there.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Saad Rafique, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a school on Sunday, said there had been a lot of talk about early polls, delay in the Senate elections and installation of a long-term caretaker setup. “There is no such indication coming from those quarters (a reference to the powers that be),” Mr Rafique said.

On Saturday both Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who had recently expressed doubts about timely holding of the Senate elections against the backdrop of the change in the PML-N government in Balochistan, said they were hopeful that the Senate and general elections would be held in time.

Without naming any state organ, Mr Rafique said: “We should forgive each other and think about the country. If someone thinks that we are enemies we cannot stop him from thinking so. Let me make it clear that we have no confrontation with the judiciary or any other institution. Some wise persons should come forward and mend ties (between the PML-N and the establishment). The ‘adventure seeking’ persons should understand that there is no point in fighting each other.”

The minister also berated Imran Khan and Asif Zardari for poor performance of their parties’ governments in KP and Sindh, respectively. With a touch of sarcasm, he asked Mr Khan what happened to his prediction that Nawaz Sharif was going to be convicted next month (in NAB corruption references).

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2018