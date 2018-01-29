DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sharif, Tareen asked to appear before SC on Tuesday

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 29, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s former secretary general Jahangir Tareen to appear in the court in person or through their counsel on Tuesday (tomorrow) during the hearing of appeals involving, among other constitutional questions, interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution under which they both had been disqualified.

The interpretation will help end the controversy about the period of punishment by determining whether disqualification of a number of lawmakers is for life or time-specific.

The notices have been issued by the assistant registrar (fixture) of the SC. The notice to Mr Sharif has been sent through the deputy registrar of the SC’s Lahore registry and the notice to Mr Tareen has been sent to his Islamabad residence.

A five-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Jus­tice Sajjad Ali Shah will take up a set of 17 appeals against disqualification of some members of the parliament.

The issue of interpretation of Article 62(1)(f), which has attained significance in view of the disqualification of Mr Sharif — has been pending before the larger bench of the apex court for the past one year.

The last time the matter was taken up was during the period when Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali was chief justice. He reached superannuation on Dec 15, 2016.

In one of the hearings, Justice Jamali had wondered how anyone could be disqualified from contesting elections forever on the basis of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, adding that people could reform themselves to become qualified again under the same constitutional provisions after remaining disqualified at some point of time.

Article 62 does not specify any period after which a person, who is declared disqualified under the said article, can be eligible to contest elections of the parliament.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was disqualified on June 19, 2012, from holding a seat in the parliament for committing contempt of court under Article 63 of the Constitu­tion, which specifies disqualification for five years.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Zafar Ahmed
Jan 29, 2018 08:03am

Once disqualified means for ever , I don't know what is the issue and may be they want to bring amendment in the constitution and it will be made as "Disqualification period will be for only few seconds" !

SM
Jan 29, 2018 08:37am

Parliament should amend the constitution to stipulate the disqualification period. Better yet, remove 62/63 entirely.

Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Jan 29, 2018 08:46am

In all fairness, the former Prime Minister should be allowed to contest the forthcoming General Elections expected to held in Pakistan. After all it is the will of the people which should reign supreme.

Imran
Jan 29, 2018 08:51am

Sharif coming out back as PM soon as the news was circulating that NRO has been reached betwwen PPP and PMLN

Imran
Jan 29, 2018 08:51am

@Zafar Ahmed yes finding way to bring NAwaz back in politics

Haal
Jan 29, 2018 09:03am

Once disqualified should mean once disqualified. If people want to elect the same person again it’s their right.

Ali Ali
Jan 29, 2018 09:58am

I pray its a permanent ban. Once a thief, always a thief. We have trusted him 3 times, no more!

Shaikh
Jan 29, 2018 11:05am

Please disqualify forever..

R.k.khattak
Jan 29, 2018 11:42am

Any prime minister who has been disqualified by the Supreme Court for not telling the truth and has been hiding his corruption must drop his ambitions of further looting a poor country like Pakistan. Sharif's appetite for more money will never end and the country cannot trust people of his reputation. He should be go to prison for bad mouthing the judiciary.

Saif Zulfiqar
Jan 29, 2018 11:50am

Shariffs have made themselves laughing stock of the country.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Addressing abuse

Addressing abuse

Children’s awareness of personal safety is an undeniable need.

Editorial

Updated January 29, 2018

Afghanistan: the internal mess

THE number of dead and injured, the site of the attack deep inside Kabul, and the fact that an ambulance was...
Updated January 29, 2018

Yellow journalism

Some sections of the media in Pakistan operate in an ethics-free zone, often crossing the line between fact and fiction.
January 29, 2018

Trump on Palestine

DONALD Trump’s debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week was — as most things associated with the US...
January 28, 2018

Monetary policy

SLOWLY but surely, recent steps taken by the State Bank of Pakistan indicate that its balancing act between the high...
Updated January 28, 2018

Kabul attacked, again

A SHOCKINGLY vile attack in Kabul deserves the strongest of condemnation. A third major attack in a week — two in...
January 28, 2018

Diabetes alert

IN a country where sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating are becoming the norm, especially in the urban areas,...