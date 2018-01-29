Three more child sexual assault cases surface in KP

MARDAN/UPPER DIR/HARIPUR: Three cases of child sexual abuse were reported on Sunday from different districts as another minor girl was allegedly assaulted in Kharki area of Mardan district.

The two other cases were reported from Upper Dir and Haripur districts where minor boys were sexually abused.

In one of the cases, a police official along with his two accomplices has been charged with assaulting a boy of 14 and also making his video footage.

Policeman along with two accomplices booked

In Mardan, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a person while she was returning home on Saturday in Kharkai area of Mardan.

However, the case was reported on Sunday.

The suspect was taken into custody by the local police after family members of the girl lodged a complaint at the police station.

Official sources said that alleged victim was taken to Mardan Medical Complex for medical examination. They said that they were waiting for the medical report.

DSP Ikhtizar Khan confirmed the report. He said that FIR was lodged on the complaint of family members and investigation was underway. He said that according to medical report signed by Dr Fauzia of Inzargi hospital in Katlang tehsil the minor girl was raped.

In Upper Dir, a seven-year-old boy was reportedly molested in the remote Chapatrara area of tehsil Brawal. He was shifted to HMC hospital in Peshawar.

The Brawal police arrested the suspect during raid after relatives of the victim lodged report.

SHO Imran Khan Malezai said that on Saturday night about 8pm a grade-I student had come along with his mother and uncle to the police station. They reported that the boy was molested by 17-year-old person of the same area.

The SHO said that after watching the condition of the boy and recording his statement, they informed district police officer, who ordered arrest of the suspect.

Police said that they had taken the affected child to Brawal hospital where his medical examination was made by Dr Kamran, who verbally confirmed the assault on him. However, police said that due to non-availability of forensic test facility at the hospitals in Upper Dir the boy was shifted to DHQ hospital in Timergara from where he was referred to Khyber Medical College Peshawar for forensic test. Meanwhile, the arrested person was presented before a local court that granted him into police custody for 24 hours.

According to information received from Peshawar, a forensic test of the boy had been done and the result will be awaited for 20 to 25 days.

In Haripur, the Khalabat Township police registered a criminal case against a police constable and two other suspects for allegedly molesting a teenage boy and filming the criminal offense.

Police quoted a resident of Khalabat Township as saying that a constable of Elite Force along with his two accomplices from the same locality had two months ago took his 14-year-old nephew to a rented room near DHQ hospital.

All the suspects, according to complainant, molested him and captured the offense in mobile phone camera. They intimidated the victim and forced him to keep mum otherwise they would upload the video clips on the social media.

The victim, according to his uncle, did not share his ordeal with the family for avoiding stigma but had to disclose when the suspects shared the stuff with a couple of boys from the same locality.

The complainant, however, declined to have medical examination of the victim. Police on Saturday night registered criminal case against the three alleged rapists.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2018