Three more child sexual assault cases surface in KP
MARDAN/UPPER DIR/HARIPUR: Three cases of child sexual abuse were reported on Sunday from different districts as another minor girl was allegedly assaulted in Kharki area of Mardan district.
The two other cases were reported from Upper Dir and Haripur districts where minor boys were sexually abused.
In one of the cases, a police official along with his two accomplices has been charged with assaulting a boy of 14 and also making his video footage.
Policeman along with two accomplices booked
In Mardan, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a person while she was returning home on Saturday in Kharkai area of Mardan.
However, the case was reported on Sunday.
The suspect was taken into custody by the local police after family members of the girl lodged a complaint at the police station.
Official sources said that alleged victim was taken to Mardan Medical Complex for medical examination. They said that they were waiting for the medical report.
DSP Ikhtizar Khan confirmed the report. He said that FIR was lodged on the complaint of family members and investigation was underway. He said that according to medical report signed by Dr Fauzia of Inzargi hospital in Katlang tehsil the minor girl was raped.
In Upper Dir, a seven-year-old boy was reportedly molested in the remote Chapatrara area of tehsil Brawal. He was shifted to HMC hospital in Peshawar.
The Brawal police arrested the suspect during raid after relatives of the victim lodged report.
SHO Imran Khan Malezai said that on Saturday night about 8pm a grade-I student had come along with his mother and uncle to the police station. They reported that the boy was molested by 17-year-old person of the same area.
The SHO said that after watching the condition of the boy and recording his statement, they informed district police officer, who ordered arrest of the suspect.
Police said that they had taken the affected child to Brawal hospital where his medical examination was made by Dr Kamran, who verbally confirmed the assault on him. However, police said that due to non-availability of forensic test facility at the hospitals in Upper Dir the boy was shifted to DHQ hospital in Timergara from where he was referred to Khyber Medical College Peshawar for forensic test. Meanwhile, the arrested person was presented before a local court that granted him into police custody for 24 hours.
According to information received from Peshawar, a forensic test of the boy had been done and the result will be awaited for 20 to 25 days.
In Haripur, the Khalabat Township police registered a criminal case against a police constable and two other suspects for allegedly molesting a teenage boy and filming the criminal offense.
Police quoted a resident of Khalabat Township as saying that a constable of Elite Force along with his two accomplices from the same locality had two months ago took his 14-year-old nephew to a rented room near DHQ hospital.
All the suspects, according to complainant, molested him and captured the offense in mobile phone camera. They intimidated the victim and forced him to keep mum otherwise they would upload the video clips on the social media.
The victim, according to his uncle, did not share his ordeal with the family for avoiding stigma but had to disclose when the suspects shared the stuff with a couple of boys from the same locality.
The complainant, however, declined to have medical examination of the victim. Police on Saturday night registered criminal case against the three alleged rapists.
Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2018
Comments (22)
I guess the flood gates have opened. Pedophilia is so widespread in KP.
Reformed KPK police and investments in human development!!!! Imran Khan open your eyes and look at your four year performance!!! Shame
I am in a shock to read "Three more child sexual assault cases surface in KP " because Child sex assault cases are front page news if they happen in Punjab or Sind. But seeing the above news about child sex abuse in KP and still the front page news is very surprising. I remember a journalist asked Imran Khan that the sex offender and murderer of Zanab is arrested , when will the accused of such crime will be arrested in KPK. He responded "Ï know you belong to which media group, I was expecting this question. I will take the owner of your media cell to the court." PTI does not like questions of such nature.
Some people are living in a fantasy. This menace is so widespread that you just need to pay attention and you will find children going through this ordeal in their own homes, schools, madarasahs, workplaces (as many of them work), neighbourhoods etc. Educating/training children rarely works as it is evidenced by the stats from developed nations. Childeen are children they simply cannot defend themselves and are easily lured/manipulated. Strict punishments and moral education of adults can help in reducing such incidents
KPK is well known worldwide about such activities. IK must take pride on it.
So much fo the reformed kpk police!
The third case seems to be dicey. Y wouldn't the complainant decline medical examination. Good thing about these three cases is that alleged culprits have been caught
Eye opener for IK and entire PTI. Lets see if anchors do justice and bring to light facts related to these cases.yesterday the head of KPK child protection bureau said there are 66 reported cases of child sexual abuse in Mardan district only. How many of the victims families hv been visited by IK and KPK CM and comforted.
All of sudden so many child sexual assault cases were coming out. My heart goes out to the kids affected till now unknowingly by unknown evils..
Child sexual abuse is the order of the day in the whole of KP. It is only now that is has started to come to the forefront.
KP is notorious in child abuse and rape against women. Imran khan better you give more budget on police reforms and education rather than beautifying cities and buildings.
Open your eyes, The crime wide spread in Karachi, in every street. When wull your report on it.
Its happening everywhere but in Punjab only in Kasur 300 cases were reported two years back & now media is keeping a mum about punjab just because of lifafas==
People who are mentioning KPK ... should open your eyes 300 cases in kasur only which a small town & rest of punjab it goes into thousands ... so plz KPK is no exception & here are people in KPK who support to PMLN ... so virus is wide spread
Why did he deny to have a medical check of the boy. Seems fishy to me ? It could be an attempt to malign KPK Police image.
I had a friend in college from Pakistan. He told me it is so widespread in peshawar that he had narrow escape from sexual assault 4 times when he was a kid. 3 out of 4 times, the assaulter was his own relative.
Well done KPK police for not only arresting the culprits but also producing them into court with evidence! This is what a reformed police is expected!
@iffi Supporting PMLN is something else, KPK is being governed by PTI, incase we're forgetting.
All cases registered by Police in Kpk on just complaints and suspects held and evidence collected. Well done. In Punjab until a Dharna is done and people killed and CM orders No case is registered.
We are starting to make it look like a provincial matter, and provinces accusing each other.
Child abuse is a national issue and is prevalent in all provinces, all social classes, and all cities across Pakistan.
Just because few cases have been highlighted in media, we are silent to what is going on in schools, homes, neighborhoods, madarsaas, etc
Send the Afghans packing and these incidents will decrease substantially. They have brought this and other ailments to the Pakistani society.
@Jameel Really? It is Punjab, which leads the national data list in terms of this shameless crime.