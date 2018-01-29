Trump urges ‘all nations’ to fight Taliban
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has urged all nations to crack down on the Taliban group that orchestrated Saturday’s terrorist attack in Kabul, killing 95 people.
In a similar message, also released on Saturday afternoon, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that those who support terrorists or offer sanctuaries to them will no longer be tolerated.
As he often does, President Trump used a social media outlet, Twitter, to give his initial reaction, declaring: “We will not allow the Taliban to win!”
Later, the White House issued another statement from him, condemning Saturday’s deadly car bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan and calling for all nations to crack down on the Taliban terrorist group behind the attack.
“This murderous attack renews our resolve and that of our Afghan partners. The Taliban’s cruelty will not prevail,” he said.
“The United States is committed to a secure Afghanistan that is free from terrorists who would target Americans, our allies, and anyone who does not share their wicked ideology,” President Trump said. “Now, all countries should take decisive action against the Taliban and the terrorist infrastructure that supports them.”
The Trump administration has already increased air raids on Taliban targets inside Afghanistan and in the bordering tribal areas of Pakistan.
Washington also plans to increase the total number of US troops in the country from 8,500 to 14,000.
President Trump’s comments followed a statement from Secretary Tillerson, calling the terrorists’ use of a bomb-laden ambulance a “violation of the most basic international norms.”
Secretary Tillerson also assured the Afghan government that the United States will continue to support Kabul’s efforts to defeat terrorists.
“There can be no tolerance for those who support or offer sanctuary to terrorist groups,” said the top US diplomat.
“The United States stands with the people of Afghanistan, and we remain firmly committed to supporting the Afghan people’s efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity for their country,” he said.
Mr Tillerson said that all countries who support peace in Afghanistan have an obligation to take decisive action to stop the Taliban’s campaign of violence.
“The United States strongly condemns today’s horrific attack in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims who were injured and killed, and we mourn all those who lost their lives in this senseless attack,” he said.
He said that the Taliban’s use of an ambulance as a weapon to target civilians “represents inhumane disregard for the people of Afghanistan and all those working to bring peace to the country, and is a violation of the most basic international norms.”
The tendency to blame Pakistan after every terrorist attack in Kabul does not help, said Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Islamabad’s envoy in Washington.
He was commenting on Kabul’s claim that Pakistan-based terrorist groups were responsible for Saturday’s bomb attack in the Afghan capital.
Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2018
US should lead by example: eliminate TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan.
USA has failed after 17 years of war. It should stop begging all.nations for support afainst nust a few thousand fighters and end it.
Only one solution to the problem. Withdraw all foreign troops and let the afghans decide thier fate. There was much peace before american invasion
America needs to get out of Afghanistan!
America must leave Afghanistan for causing menace as occupiers. They are solely responsible for causing terror in the world.
Heart broken but can someone tell US your stubbornness will further ruin this beautiful country. Accept deafeat and embrace it. US policy failed need new strategy to engage all groups.
You created them you deal with them.
these are all staged attacks to blame Pakistan
This time there is no mention of Pakistan to do more. I think US has appreciated our efforts and stopped blaming us. Good move USA.
Mr. Trump, do beg for a safe way out from Afghanistan for the American troops to be provided by the Taliban, and you may still get it. Later on it might be impossible for your men to get out alive.
Leave Afghanistan and let Afghans solve their problems.
This attack shows another failure of the US in Afghanistan.
If US leaves Afghanistan, Taliban will become new IS.
Everybody should help Afghanistan and hunt down Taliban.Forces from every nation should come to Afghanistan to kill Taliban terrorists.
Fake super power defeated by few men. Sad loss of lives Kabul.
Pakistan and US should launch a joint operation against these barbarians. Pakistan should take this opportunity to stand with the international community . Trump is a blessing in disguise for Pakistanis as it will force extreme right wing decision makers to shun the policy of strategic depth which has caused us immense harm in more than just human terms.
It will be very easy and economical for Americans, But there will be another IS in making and bad for the world.
World superpower failed in Afghanistan..
US Twitter President is blaming their failure in Afghanistan indirectly on Pakistan. How many years they r in Afghanistan but still they failed to achieve peace, don't put their failure on others.
US needs to do whatever needs to be done to eliminate Afgan Taliban wherever they are. Need to use drones, missiles, planes, navy, whatever it needs. Current strategy is obviously not working.
Afghanistan had seen a very peaceful time when they were ruled by the Taliban. If America cannot bring peace after occupying Afghanistan for seventeen years it means that they are part of the problem and not the solution.
Lets be clear: Pakistan is much more important then Afghanistan will ever be when looked at population size, international exposure, geography and military might.
Our diplomats should make this clear to US who is too busy in a third grade wasteland of country while the rest of the world is busy moving on in the 21st century.
Harsh words, I know.
Trump urges ‘all nations’ to fight Taliban.Taliban must be a massive force which no one can fight or maybe Taliban is an ideology they created against Russia and now has backfired. It is time to negotiate with Taliban and that is the answer...
Nobody will come to fight against Taliban, Because this war belongs to US interest only.
@Aman Afghanis have been fighting with each other for long time. Let them sort out their problems themselves.
So many military experts in comment section.
Arrogant Trump Asking World to Fight Taliban ? Where is your Military Might Now?
Why should other nations fight the mess created by US.
Sad loss of innocent lives.......... Period.
You created and funded the Taliban. You are brining Isis into a landlocked country by flying them in. Gosh if we had leaders that spoke up.
@Vasan Taliban, Daesh and Alquaeda were all created by the Americans at various stages to achieve their ulterior aims!!
Already the coalition against Taliban consists of major powers of world. Who else remains to join? Better to leave Afghanistan on its own.
History tells that invaders cannot win.
Let us all wish ans pray fir peace for all and by all.everywhere as war is the most ugly thing.
Relax guys he has just asked to fight Taliban.... he has not pointed out any country in his statement...... why are you guys reacting to this I wonder....
@haider -its US-PAk joint failure as they supposedly fought together . !!
oh, so now you want Pakistan's help do you? Have you forgotten your tweet so quickly? We haven't.