Medical student shot dead in Kohat for refusing marriage, say police

Hassan FarhanJanuary 29, 2018

A medical student was shot dead in Kohat reportedly on the pretext of refusing a marriage proposal, police said on Sunday.

Asma, a third-year student at a medical college in Abbottabad, had come to see her family in Kohat during session break when the incident happened, SHO Kohat Development Authority police station Gul Janan said.

Asma was a third-year student at a medical college in Abbottabad.

On Saturday, when Asma reached home along with her sister-in-law, Mujahid Afridi and his accomplice Sajid opened fire at her and fled the crime scene soon after, the police official said.

Asma received three bullets and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, SHO Janan said.

In her initial statement given at the hospital, Asma had identified Mujahid Afridi as the person who had fired at her.

DPO Kohat Abbas Majeed informed DawnNews on Sunday that a case has been registered against Mujahid Afridi under Section 324 and 302 of Pakistan Penal Code. "Police are carrying out raids to arrest the prime suspect," he added.

Meanwhile, the victim's family have informed police that the suspect is a relative of local PTI leader. The suspect wanted to marry Asma and was putting pressure on the family to accept the proposal, said police.

