Qadri shelves protest policy, seeks legal solution to Model Town incident

Saifullah CheemaJanuary 28, 2018

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri on Sunday announced that his party has shelved its strategy of protests on the Model Town incident and indicated that he will now seek a "legal and political" solution to the problem.

On June 17, 2014, 14 people had been killed and 100 others injured when police launched an assault on supporters gathered outside the residence of Qadri in Model Town, Lahore.

Following a judicial inquiry, a report compiled by Justice Baqar Najafi had pointed fingers at Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab Police for what transpired that day.

Qadri had since pressed for nationwide agitation to topple the incumbent PML-N government. On January 17, PAT had organised a protest at Lahore's Mall Road featuring Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan People's Party.

However, during Sunday's press conference Qadri indicated that his party is moving away from that strategy, if only for the time being.

"Considering the current situation, [we] are laying aside the strategy of protestation," Qadri said. "PAT is now prioritising a legal and political strategy."

"We will now get the 14 nominated culprits, including Shabaz Sharif, called to the court," he declared.

Qadri praised Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and urged him to give justice to "the widows and orphans" of the Model Town incident.

"As a jurist, the chief justice is a good man," he said. "The eyes of the widows and orphans of the Model Town incident are on you."

"The beastly powerful has snatched away the rights of the weak, who is now looking at you."

Qadri said the CJP has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) against senior police official Rao Anwar to probe the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, and urged him to do the same against "Lahore's Rao Anwars," referring to CM Punjab Shahbaz and provincial minister Sanaullah.

"The Supreme Court's suo moto on embarrassing and agonising incidents is admirable," he said. "Innocent people were shot at and killed in Model Town. Was that not state-sponsored terrorism? When will the Rao Anwars of Lahore be caught?"

"It is the Supreme Court's constitutional responsibility to take notice of this matter."

Comments (18)

1000 characters
F Khan
Jan 28, 2018 07:19pm

Why legal options were not tried earlier and now after it failed miserably at the public rally.

Ashraf Siddiqui
Jan 28, 2018 07:24pm

Leaders are those who have clear vision, clear goals and stand strongly with their objectives till success.

People MUST discourage and STOP such people like of Qadri, who have no control on their tongue, thoughts and lacks decision power from disturbing day to day peaceful and smooth life, damaging common man businesses and innocent followers.

Ahsan Gul
Jan 28, 2018 07:28pm

Better choice and a democratic one. We elected these dishonest NS and family and we must go to SC for justice until we don't get a satisfactory solution.

Creative Genious
Jan 28, 2018 07:28pm

The poor orphans of model town incident are still waiting for justice and almost 4 years have gone by. Justice delayed is justice denied.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 28, 2018 07:31pm

If only you had sought that from day one, we could have seen the final results by now.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 28, 2018 07:31pm

Good sensible move that should had been pursued much earlier through courts rather than protest strategy that backfired. Let's hope, justice will prevail and real culprits will officially be exposed and punished soon.

Wshaikh
Jan 28, 2018 07:48pm

@Ahsan Gul Mr Qadri miserably failed during he recent protest in Lahore and now making excuses to cover up his failure to mobilize the public.Mr. Qadri should renounce his Canadian citizenship before talking about issues in Pakistan.

Mamamiya
Jan 28, 2018 07:52pm

He must be arrested for inciting violence. He live in Canada and shows up every now and then and cause death and destruction in the country.

Ahmed Mobeen
Jan 28, 2018 08:14pm

Due to lack of and dwindling public appeal

Inam Ulhaq
Jan 28, 2018 08:18pm

You just another wanna be leader who actually resides in canada and our stupid people follow you

Rick
Jan 28, 2018 08:21pm

What this Canadian citizen is doing in Pakistan? Don’t they take oth to protect their new country?

Abdul Majid Khan
Jan 28, 2018 08:27pm

Tahirul Qadri is not worth trust worthy any party or organization make alliance with him will lose.

Shahid
Jan 28, 2018 08:43pm

'legal and political solution'! What? In all fairness, the Model Town tragedy falls only in legal area, and not in political domain. This double talk in the context of tragedy of loss of many lives (because of callous handling of public servants and the provincial government) does disservice to those victims.

Jameel
Jan 28, 2018 09:09pm

Qadri is not a politician rather a religious speaker who entices people on religious grounds but now public is more sensible than last year.

Adi
Jan 28, 2018 09:15pm

I think he knows its time to return to canada

pier wasif
Jan 28, 2018 09:15pm

Qadri is not honest to his followers should not be trusted, he has deceived his alliance to many times before we have been warned by Turkish Prime Minister and do not trust him Imran is the only hope for Pakistan

Changez Khan
Jan 28, 2018 09:19pm

Qadri is scared now. Don't let him leave the country.

El Cid
Jan 28, 2018 09:24pm

Agreed, default to legal is the wiser option.

