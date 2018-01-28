FIA arrests man in Jhang for sharing child pornography with international ring
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday, acting on a tip by Interpol Canada, arrested in Jhang an alleged member of a group that shared child pornography videos.
FIA anti-crime unit's deputy director Khalid Anis said that 60 gigabytes worth of data was found on the laptop and computer of the accused, who is an electrical engineer by profession.
"The suspect is a part of an international gang that shares porn videos among themselves," Anis said. "We're investigating how many members there are in this group."
The FIA said the suspect, who had joined the group two years ago, was traced with the help of PTCL and his IP address. He was arrested from the Saddar area of Jhung.
"I used to do this for mental gratification only," the accused said.
"I had joined one group from where I found links to other groups."
FIA takes notice of child pornography
Following the unearthing of the ring, the FIA took notice of child sexual abuse and pornography in Pakistan, forming a two-member committee from its cyber crime wing to tackle the menace.
A notification issued in this regard directed all zonal incharges to compile reports on all registered cases regarding child sexual abuse and pornography in the country.
Punishment for child pornography in Pakistan
Pakistan’s laws did not contain punishments for child pornography until after the infamous 2015 Kasur child sexual abuse case, after which a law was passed that made the crime punishable.
But the two-to-seven-year prison sentence was deemed minute and not a big enough deterrent due to the amounts of money involved.
A bill for more severe punishment was passed by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior in October 2017.
Child pornography offences in Pakistan now carry a prison sentence ranging from 14 to 20 years.
Comments (30)
It seconds dr shahid masood's statements.
why not death penalty? thesis sick people are not going to be rehabilitated ever and likely ham children? or castration ?
This all mess is part of "Dark Web"! Trace them as soon as possible and punish them the harshest! These are as dangerous as terrorists!
Dr Shahid masood is right about everything. Only he has been pressurized. Now the courts have to play their role. How M Imran has 2 X cnics.
I saw names of officers and a copy of notification on TV, why these names, keep some secrecy and learn, if our politicians are foolish and dumb, doesn't matter, bureaucracy must have knowledge about consequences of these notifications.
So Shahid Masood was telling something worth investigating.
The punishment should be life imprisonment.
@abc - This criminal is more educated than that illiterate Imran. Then someone should discover at least more than 40 bank accounts here!
I believe that this crime is not properly checked in Pakistan. More energies, more resources should be employed to investigate into such cases and the floor workers and their masterminds should be awarded strict punishment. First step is to take this step more seriously. Secondly, cooperation and coordination with international agencies should be enhanced so nobody is able to escape. Good job FIA.
An electrical engineer!!!
@Aman death penalty is not a solution for everything. It doesn’t serves the justice. Better is to provide a better sex education at the teenage years.
@abc it doesn’t validates Masood statements. There are not any proofs against Imran of Kasur that he was part of the international ring. That’s what the Supreme Court is asking.
Dr. Shahid Masood is absolutely correct
Poverty and evil mindset encourage people to do inhumane and evil things. In these type of activities, black money play a major part and vulnerable people become victim of such crimes. I strongly suggest to conduct an independent investigation determining the truth and exposing domestic and international gangs, and if proved guilty then they should be severely punished - no matter who they are.
An electrical Engineer found involved then what about the illiterate people of Pakistan. A big challenge for courts of Pakistan to eliminate this menace from the society
Why all this in PUNJAB mainly?
Pedophiles sharing these videos and photos is the same in every country of the world.
So now does it prove that Dr. Shahid Masood is not just creating a sensation.
These incidents do not happen without an internal support system.
@Sibte Arif I am wondering the same...
So Dr shahid Masood hus right. Something big is happening and PMLN led government in Punjab is trying to hide the fact as thete MNA is involoved.
Child pronography is a lucrative business and mostly wanted in western countries. Believe there are many who have no conscious in Pakistan are involved in it. They are hurting our children. We need to investigate our influential people may be involved in it too. What we the public is going to do about it? Are we going to tell our elected politicians for stiff punishments or we are going to sit and do nothing? Tomorrow could be our child imagine!!!! Sincerely
@Saqib ghumman
A sick mind could be found in any field and facet of life.
Capital Punishment for Child pornography is required. NA must pass duch Law
So there is a gang ,, and there can be more
This is the ideal example of poor analogy. Jhang is over 300 km away from Kasoor. This man has nothing to do with the murder of Zanab. Dr Shahid accused federal ministers of Pakistan involved in this global ring. He assured us that Imran (the accused ) is multimillionaire. And more surprisingly there are people who still believe on this luscious accusation.
@Irfan-Sydney it is better to confront this menace otherwise it will be gone under carpet. This is not new issue, its happening since long time but everytime this issue popped up and gone. People of Pakistan and specially people of Punjab should be thankful to Dr Shahid Masood. Whether Dr Shahid is right or wrong but because of him if any cartel has been found it is worth it. Sometime we have to think about people rather than keeping political biases.
@Irfan-Sydney He never said Imran himself is multimillionaire. He said he has accounts serving as a front-man of a gang. Read his statements again.
@Feroze N. Alan it does validate that there is an international ring and it has its links in Pakistan. Shouldn't govt. Investigate on it? Even if Imran doesn't have any links with international ring shouldn't govt. Investigate why there are so many cases happening?
Our PTCL and other imternet service providers are equally responsible for not blocking these sites and not punishing people who explore porn sites. Someone is benefiting by turning eyes from this immoral business