3 injured in firing as Indian forces target civilian population across LoC: ISPR

Three people were injured in firing by Indian Border Security Forces across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

"Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Khuiratta, Kotli, Battal and Rawalakot sector targeting [the] civilian population," the army's media wing said.

"Three citizens, including two women, were injured due to Indian firing," ISPR added.

Pakistani troops "effectively responded to Indian posts from where [the] firing was initiated," the statement added.

Indian troops have committed over 170 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary (WB) in January 2018, according to information provided to the Senate by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif last week.

At least 11 civilians have died, whereas 51 others have been injured in the recent spurt of LoC violations, Asif had said, adding that there has been a surge in Indian ceasefire violations since international pressure began mounting against New Delhi for its violation of human rights in India-held Kashmir.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.