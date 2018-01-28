DAWN.COM

After 15 years, Lyari Expressway finally becomes fully operational

Dawn.comUpdated January 28, 2018

The project took over 10 years to complete due to &quot;technical difficulties and encroachments&quot;. —Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurates the Lyari Expressway in Karachi on Sunday. ─ DawnNews
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday inaugurated the Lyari Expressway in Karachi, marking it as fully operational 15 years after work on the project first began.

The project which was estimated to be completed in 2003 for Rs3 billion is now costing around Rs23bn, according to information provided to the Sindh High Court earlier.

This includes four interchanges and 20 bridges, and is expected to alleviate the rush caused by a large volume of traffic in the megacity, Radio Pakistan reported.

However, people who surrendered their residential properties for construction of the project have not been duly compensated. Earlier in January, the Sindh High Court directed authorities to compensate citizens for their troubles at the earliest.

PM Abbasi is also expected to inaugurate the Northbound Carriageway in Karachi today.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Abbasi explained the project had taken over 10 years to complete due to "technical difficulties and encroachments". He thanked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah and others for their efforts to remove the hurdles in the way of the Expressway becoming fully operational.

Although parts of the Lyari Expressway are open to traffic, a section of it remained incomplete for a number of years, rendering a vast portion inoperational.

He observed that the project had become more expensive the longer it had taken to complete. "The PML-N leadership not only starts projects but also finishes them," he claimed, adding that the norm is for one government to start a project and a third government to come and complete it.

In Davos, representatives of many countries asked us how we had been able to complete work on such large motorways so quickly, PM Abbasi told his audience. "Our enthusiasm has borne fruit and all projects will be completed in time and within the budget," he assured.

With the operationalisation of the Expressway, traffic to and from Karachi port will decrease and the flooding of the Lyari river will also be more manageable, the premier said.

We must all work together to solve Karachi's problems. It is the country's commercial hub and if it doesn't progress, then Pakistan will not be able to progress, Abbasi added. "That's why we are committed to Karachi's progress."

PM Abbasi said he had tasked his economic adviser, Miftah Ismail, to be attentive to the city's development "so that Karachi's problems are decreased."

The development of infrastructural projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will stimulate job creation, which in turn will lead to more tax revenue, therefore enabling the economy to grow, the premier said.

Sami
Jan 28, 2018 02:20pm

Height of negligence on govt part especially sindh govt.

rajab
Jan 28, 2018 02:31pm

Why PM did not order to investigate 15 years delay and additional costs? Can we make some one accountable or do some thing called Lesson Learnt?

Mushahid
Jan 28, 2018 02:59pm

A quizzical mind wonders why all major projects in Karachi are either delayed or take so long to finish?

Why Sindh government is delaying the construction of federal bus system?

Why the newly acquired buses are not on the road?

Let the federal government take control and rectify the issues affecting daily life for people of Karachi!

faisal
Jan 28, 2018 03:44pm

good going PMLN

Justice 2
Jan 28, 2018 03:58pm

Incompitent govts have looted and destroyed Pakistan’s treasury. I expect they are more careful with their own money looted from corruption.

Justice 2
Jan 28, 2018 04:03pm

@rajab ... because it’s not their own money! They are only interested in having their name engraved on the ceremony plaque. Pakistan should bring in a law which forbids PM’s and others names on airports and other public institutions. How can one compare these corrupt politicians with leaders like Quaidazam and others real leaders. No comparison at all.

Syed Akhter Naqi
Jan 28, 2018 04:27pm

Major stakeholders of the city couldn't get project completed on time. Federal Govt is applauded on getting project completed for Karachiites.

Democracy #prosperity #karachi

WARRIs
Jan 28, 2018 04:47pm

@Sami in reality it is Asif Ali Zardari who reaped most benefits from massive cost escalation due delays. It will be a shame if people of Sindh still vote for PPP under Zardari leadership.

khanm
Jan 28, 2018 05:32pm

what an achievement, an expressway after 15 years ...would I be proud to inaugurate...with 20 billion unaccounted for ... sir, please take the credit for this as well...

AK
Jan 28, 2018 05:33pm

@ Rajab,

Sir, the reason is very simple. 10% of Rs 3 billion is over 7 times less than 10% of Rs 23 billion. The longer the project is delayed the more the gains for some people.

Nasser
Jan 28, 2018 06:09pm

Mostly embezzlement of funds as usual by the ruling parties

Nagi
Jan 28, 2018 07:23pm

Wake up People of Sindh don't vote for PPP and MQM, vote for PMLN. Give them chance to deliver progress to Karachi and rest of Sindh. Your own elected people are responsible for this state not anyone else

Haider
Jan 28, 2018 07:24pm

Great job PML-N government! You keep doing your excellent work everywhere.

saber
Jan 28, 2018 07:40pm

Thank you Musharraf , That was your project for Karachi.

Adil Jadoon
Jan 28, 2018 07:47pm

Let local government manage Karachi as should be the case in all cities. There however need to be safeguards to prevent discrimination and criminal repercussions.

SM
Jan 28, 2018 07:49pm

Another milestone achieved. Congrats PM. Hopefully, this will benefit the local population.

Keep it up!

RAJENDRA PATEL
Jan 28, 2018 07:55pm

Still projects cost is 3 bl, 20 bl is kikback.

Nam
Jan 28, 2018 08:00pm

One thing all the political parties should agree on is to make sure all infrastructure projects are completed within the promised time. How can Pakistan afford to end up paying 10 times more than original budget.

M1 Jamal
Jan 28, 2018 08:01pm

Karachites thanks Mr Musharraf for this project.For the delay and cost increase the responsibility lies with PPP and PMLN.

kaspar
Jan 28, 2018 08:33pm

@Mushahid How does the PMLN government claim 'credit' for this project? Have they done anything specific for the completion of this project? Instead of blowing their own trumpet, they should determine why the delay and why the cost escalation.

Faizal
Jan 28, 2018 08:34pm

15 years to build an expressway!hope traffic doesn't take that long to move.

daanish
Jan 28, 2018 08:36pm

Totally incompetent Sindh government is the reason for delay.

Rizwan
Jan 28, 2018 08:47pm

It proves what role mqm and ppp played for karachi. Both only and only played heinous, dirty, parochial and divisive politics. Interesting fact that came out today that this project was initiated by Niamatullah Khan - jamaat e islami and now completed by PML N. While Sind govt did what it does best thats to drag feet.

Khk
Jan 28, 2018 08:50pm

@M1 Jamal The project was to be completed in 2003; Musharraf was ruling till 2008!!!

AMIR
Jan 28, 2018 08:54pm

As long as NS/SS&Co are around Karachi will NEVER be allowed to progress and prosper !

Kemariwala
Jan 28, 2018 08:58pm

Karachi should have extra money in NFC awards fo all the people it has to accommodate from other provinces.

ShahNoor Syed
Jan 28, 2018 09:14pm

Musharaf, PPP and MQM were in power most of the 15 years when this project was getting dragged.

Bias and prejudice is preventing some folks from giving credit to where it belongs.

Ehsan
Jan 28, 2018 09:23pm

WHat about Islamabad airport??

Syed Tanwir Hasan
Jan 28, 2018 09:24pm

Peoples party controlled Sind Government always is the most corrupt, inefficient and devoid of any vision for development of Karachi and Sindh. They never were and will never think of development and improvement of Sind province.

Bass
Jan 28, 2018 09:27pm

Its not fully operational yet, despite inauguration by PM. Entry blocked from mauripur road.. Shame indeed

Bass
Jan 28, 2018 09:32pm

Not fully operational yet despite inaugration.. Entry blocked from mauripur road..Shame indeed

