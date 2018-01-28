Karachi youth Intizar's father wants son's murder case to be tried in ATC
The father of 19-year-old Intizar Ahmed, who was shot dead allegedly by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials on Karachi's Khayaban-i-Ittehad on Jan 13, on Sunday expressed reservations over the probe into the murder of his son and called for the case to be tried in an anti-terrorism court.
On January 13, Intizar was chased down and shot dead allegedly by nine plainclothed ACLC personnel donning bulletproof vests after he had reportedly failed to stop his car at a picket on Khayaban-i-Bukhari.
The victim's father, Ishtiaq, put forth his demand during a press conference in Karachi, where he was flanked by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders Imran Khan and Imran Ismail.
Khan, while addressing the media, said they had seen CCTV footage of the incident showing "no attempt [by Intizar] to flee" the ACLC officials who had asked him to stop his car.
"It's clear there was no attempt to flee from his end, and there is nothing to suggest that the ACLC officials were engaged in any kind of operation," Khan said, adding that no sort of provocation is evident on Intizar's end in the footage.
"His [Ishtiaq's] demand is that the case be tried in an ATC, because he is not satisfied with the JIT," Khan said. "He has suffered a great loss."
JIT's observations
Last week, the JIT had recorded statements of eight arrested ACLC personnel, Ishtiaq Ahmed, and others, and visited the crime scene in the Defence area.
Official sources earlier told Dawn that the JIT members in their initial observations noted that ACLC personnel had committed "criminal negligence" and "demonstrated height of unprofessional attitude" with their handling of the situation the night the youth was killed.
They said three inspectors of the ACLC were present at the crime scene and they did not give any permission to open firing on Intizar’s car during checking. Two of the inspectors later allowed Intizar to go.
In the meantime, two constables — Bilal and Daniyal — without seeking permission from their seniors (inspectors) opened indiscriminate firing on the teenager’s car. Bilal fired 12 bullets and Daniyal six, and one of the bullets fired by the former pierced through a window of the car and struck Intizar on his head.
Both the constables were not a part of the ACLC search and deployment team in the area, the sources said.
In their statement before the JIT, both Bilal and Daniyal said Inspector Tariq had forgotten his mobile charger and both of them came there to hand it over to him.
Interestingly, both the constables, who were recruited in 2011, were carrying pistols though they were not entitled to do so as pistols are only allotted to personnel of ASI rank and above.
Police has become too political! Too many murders ! Too many encounters! System needs major overhaul!
Imran Khan kindly take care of Asma murder as well. You are doing politics over dead bodies in Punjab and Sindh. But you are showing hypocricy by showing complete silence on the issue of Asma. This provincial based approach will not win you any votes.
As a IK supporter, I agree with Mohsin. I want IK to show courage and do similar efforts for resolution of child abuse in KPK. Not just for one caase but a systematic solution.
I appreciate reforms already done in KPK police, but it is still far from perfect so improvement process should consistently go on. Training for better investigative skills should be given to police through out KPK.
It is good to raise the issue and ensure justice is served. However, politicising the matter and trying to gain political point scoring is not going to help - case in point being Imran Khan standing with Mashal Khan’s father not too long ago and then walking away from the matter as if it never happened
For Asma case IG kpk is responsible and he doing everything he can, show patience, some cases take long. Punjab and Sindh police are under political influence not kpk police. If Imran and pervaz khatak will start looking into cases. Who will focus on all other issues. System should work weather Imran is there or not.
JITs are a big joke.... No credibility as the men at Service of pubic are the biggest threat to them. Remember the cold blooded Sarfaraz Shah case and Ranger officials are pardoned off. Living in a Security State
@Omer If KP is such a model province then why Millions of Pushtoons prefer to live in the degenerated provinces of Sindh and Punjab. Why we do not see any reverse migration towards KP.?
@Mohsin In case of Asma no intervention is needed since the police is doing its job. And her parents are satisfied with police invedtigstion's.
Years of a corrupt system being imbeded in our society will take a huge effort on everyone's part to bring about change. Morality, justice and sense of doing the right thing have disappeared from within us. Hypocracy and double standards prevail!
When murder is committed by police, do not hope for the fair investigation. Just eyewash investigation for the public.
IK is good for photo Op but fails every time in follow up.
Trust along with independent and fair investigation plays a major part in establishing facts. In this case, the victim party do not have faith on police and JIT organised by Sind government, who failed to investigate thoroughly. I fully support Intizar's father's reservations and concerns.
Shame on those who are scoring political points on poor people’s miserable conditions. See the photo of intizar’s father it says all.
IK what about Asma of KPK
IK has come for point scoring.Once he was appreciating Rao Anwar now he is talking against him.Karachites know IK standing.