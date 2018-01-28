Pakistan clinch T20I series, end New Zealand tour on a high
Pakistan on Sunday defeated New Zealand by 18 runs in the third and final T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
The victory means the tourists clinched the T20 series 2-1 and end their tour Down Under on a high after being whitewashed in the ODI series.
The Green Shirts won the toss and elected to bat first.
Opener Fakhar Zaman was Pakistan's top-scorer with 46 runs off just 36 balls laced with five boundaries and a six before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner.
With seven of Pakistan's top eight batsmen scoring in double figures, Pakistan put a decent 181 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
Santner was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, picking up two wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs.
In reply, New Zealand were uncharacteristically cautious, scoring just 32 runs in the first five overs.
The hosts were dealt the first blow when captain Kane Williamson was sent packing by Faheem Ashraf.
Pakistan wouldn't get the second wicket until the 13th over but Martin Guptill and Anaru Kitchen's cautious approach meant that only 84 runs were on the board until then.
Both Guptill (59) and Kitchen were dismissed by leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who gave away just 19 runs in his four over and was easily Pakistan's best bowler on the night.
With a 100 odd runs still to score in under eight overs, the pressure was always going to be on New Zealand.
Ross Taylor (24) and Santner (24*) also chipped in with their cameos but Pakistan were not to be denied a much-needed victory.
Shadab was named the man of the match, whereas pacer Mohammad Amir claimed the man-of-the-series accolade.
The series win sees Pakistan usurp their hosts in ICC's T20I team rankings and soar to the number one position — an accomplishment that instantly drew praise from PCB Chairman Najam Sethi.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal was also appreciative of the team's effort.
Good comeback by the team. They need to start building the 50 over side, play more matches. And play in foreign conditions as much as possible. A captain who has the capability to fightback, deserves praise and backing. Hopefully better things will come.
Champions Trophy was no fluke. Proud to be a Pakistani
No home cricket and yet the No 1 T20 side in the world. Truly remarkable.
@Wahab its T20 not odi series.
The win was good but still they would have to hone their skills for upcoming challenges and be able to play in all kind of weather conditions and pitches
Well done Pakistan.proud to be a Pakistani
@Trump Et remember SA was banned from cricket but they always maintained their cricket standards. The skill sets & temperament are important with gud management skills to be a good consistent side.
Amazing victory, even if the Rashid khan might become millionair, that is not going to distrub us, we very happy with the money we are getting and we don't aspire for any money. Whatever PCB gives is enough for us
Congratulations to Pak Cricket and Pak Cricket fans. Pakistan has one of the best bowling in the World.
Pakistan played well as a team, and results are encouraging, but, in my opinion, miserably result of ODI highlighted some fundamental problems that need to be addressed quickly. I say to our team, don't be over confident, look at your weaknesses, and work hard to overcome them.
A bit of match practice and planning by way of acclimatisation can go a long way! Zindabad No.1!
Champions Trophy lions back in demolishing mood.Congratulations!
I am little impressed with team Pakistan's performance. This time they got lucky.Surely not deserving of this title given their performance during the NZ series.
Congratulations!. Hassan Ali's slippers are spoiling the picture. There should be a protocol for team pictures.
Good performance by Pakistan team. WI and Pak are the best t20 teams but poor odi team. For batting an entire 50 over game 10 wickets are insufficient for them.
MashaAllah, Congratulations Pakistan.
Not a big deal winning with small gap of runs. Lucky. Look at the margin of runs Newzealand won in the one day series. We should be realistic.
T20I is very unpredictable game and Pakistan makes it even more unpredictable, you don't know when this team will bounce back.
Well done my green team
Well done my green no #1
what a team, truely the most watchable team in world cricket.
Why can't Indians simply say, "well played" and move on but their "well played" is always followed by a but, but this and but that? Why?
Finally , were able to do something.
Weldone Pakistan. Excellent captaincy by Sarfaraz Ahmed. Excellent alround performance. Congratulations. Well deserved
@Babar it is a 20 over game you are not going to have huge winning margins. Do understand any structure of different formats of cricket or do you just watch for fun factor.
NZ were out of the gamd by 15 over when they required 70 + runs.
Awesome!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Well done. I like Shadab's bowling in T20.