Pakistan clinch T20I series, end New Zealand tour on a high

Dawn.comUpdated January 28, 2018

Pakistani players celebrate winning the T20I series — AFP
Sarfraz Ahmed celebrates with fans after winning the series. —AFP
Pakistan on Sunday defeated New Zealand by 18 runs in the third and final T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The victory means the tourists clinched the T20 series 2-1 and end their tour Down Under on a high after being whitewashed in the ODI series.

The Green Shirts won the toss and elected to bat first.

Opener Fakhar Zaman was Pakistan's top-scorer with 46 runs off just 36 balls laced with five boundaries and a six before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner.

With seven of Pakistan's top eight batsmen scoring in double figures, Pakistan put a decent 181 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Santner was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, picking up two wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs.

In reply, New Zealand were uncharacteristically cautious, scoring just 32 runs in the first five overs.

The hosts were dealt the first blow when captain Kane Williamson was sent packing by Faheem Ashraf.

Faheem Ashraf celebrates the wicket of New Kane Williamson during the third Twenty20 international. —AFP
Pakistan wouldn't get the second wicket until the 13th over but Martin Guptill and Anaru Kitchen's cautious approach meant that only 84 runs were on the board until then.

Both Guptill (59) and Kitchen were dismissed by leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who gave away just 19 runs in his four over and was easily Pakistan's best bowler on the night.

With a 100 odd runs still to score in under eight overs, the pressure was always going to be on New Zealand.

Ross Taylor (24) and Santner (24*) also chipped in with their cameos but Pakistan were not to be denied a much-needed victory.

Shadab was named the man of the match, whereas pacer Mohammad Amir claimed the man-of-the-series accolade.

The series win sees Pakistan usurp their hosts in ICC's T20I team rankings and soar to the number one position — an accomplishment that instantly drew praise from PCB Chairman Najam Sethi.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal was also appreciative of the team's effort.

ray
Jan 28, 2018 02:13pm

Good comeback by the team. They need to start building the 50 over side, play more matches. And play in foreign conditions as much as possible. A captain who has the capability to fightback, deserves praise and backing. Hopefully better things will come.

Wahab
Jan 28, 2018 02:25pm

Champions Trophy was no fluke. Proud to be a Pakistani

Trump Et
Jan 28, 2018 02:30pm

No home cricket and yet the No 1 T20 side in the world. Truly remarkable.

Pure ind
Jan 28, 2018 02:56pm

@Wahab its T20 not odi series.

Nasr
Jan 28, 2018 03:05pm

The win was good but still they would have to hone their skills for upcoming challenges and be able to play in all kind of weather conditions and pitches

imtiaz hydari
Jan 28, 2018 03:15pm

Well done Pakistan.proud to be a Pakistani

Pure ind
Jan 28, 2018 03:17pm

@Trump Et remember SA was banned from cricket but they always maintained their cricket standards. The skill sets & temperament are important with gud management skills to be a good consistent side.

khan23
Jan 28, 2018 03:20pm

Amazing victory, even if the Rashid khan might become millionair, that is not going to distrub us, we very happy with the money we are getting and we don't aspire for any money. Whatever PCB gives is enough for us

Zulfiqar
Jan 28, 2018 03:27pm

Congratulations to Pak Cricket and Pak Cricket fans. Pakistan has one of the best bowling in the World.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 28, 2018 03:28pm

Pakistan played well as a team, and results are encouraging, but, in my opinion, miserably result of ODI highlighted some fundamental problems that need to be addressed quickly. I say to our team, don't be over confident, look at your weaknesses, and work hard to overcome them.

Hadi
Jan 28, 2018 03:37pm

A bit of match practice and planning by way of acclimatisation can go a long way! Zindabad No.1!

Sarah
Jan 28, 2018 03:54pm

Champions Trophy lions back in demolishing mood.Congratulations!

Dawn
Jan 28, 2018 04:21pm

I am little impressed with team Pakistan's performance. This time they got lucky.Surely not deserving of this title given their performance during the NZ series.

RRS
Jan 28, 2018 04:55pm

Congratulations!. Hassan Ali's slippers are spoiling the picture. There should be a protocol for team pictures.

Sriniwas
Jan 28, 2018 05:12pm

Good performance by Pakistan team. WI and Pak are the best t20 teams but poor odi team. For batting an entire 50 over game 10 wickets are insufficient for them.

Amer Rao Toronto
Jan 28, 2018 05:12pm

MashaAllah, Congratulations Pakistan.

Babar
Jan 28, 2018 05:52pm

Not a big deal winning with small gap of runs. Lucky. Look at the margin of runs Newzealand won in the one day series. We should be realistic.

Asma Jehanzeb
Jan 28, 2018 05:52pm

T20I is very unpredictable game and Pakistan makes it even more unpredictable, you don't know when this team will bounce back.

Sabir Shah
Jan 28, 2018 06:04pm

Well done my green team

Sabir Shah
Jan 28, 2018 06:05pm

Well done my green no #1

Ghaznavi
Jan 28, 2018 06:09pm

what a team, truely the most watchable team in world cricket.

Sahil
Jan 28, 2018 06:11pm

Why can't Indians simply say, "well played" and move on but their "well played" is always followed by a but, but this and but that? Why?

Dr.Sadaf
Jan 28, 2018 07:14pm

Finally , were able to do something.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Jan 28, 2018 07:28pm

Weldone Pakistan. Excellent captaincy by Sarfaraz Ahmed. Excellent alround performance. Congratulations. Well deserved

wow
Jan 28, 2018 08:07pm

@Babar it is a 20 over game you are not going to have huge winning margins. Do understand any structure of different formats of cricket or do you just watch for fun factor.

NZ were out of the gamd by 15 over when they required 70 + runs.

Changez Khan
Jan 28, 2018 09:17pm

Awesome!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Logical opinion
Jan 28, 2018 09:58pm

Well done. I like Shadab's bowling in T20.

