Rescuers call off efforts to save Polish climber missing on 'killer mountain' Nanga Parbat

APUpdated January 28, 2018

Members of the Polish K2 expedition heading to take part in a rescue mission of French climber Elisabeth Revol and Polish climber Tomasz Mackiewicz in Nanga Parbat. —AFP
Members of the Polish K2 expedition heading to take part in a rescue mission of French climber Elisabeth Revol and Polish climber Tomasz Mackiewicz in Nanga Parbat. —AFP

Volunteers were able to rescue a French mountaineer from Nanga Parbat but called off efforts to retrieve a Polish climber ─ both of whom have been missing since Thursday ─ who has now been declared deceased, an official said Sunday.

Two Pakistan Army helicopters began an operation Saturday on the request of the Polish and French embassies to rescue the two European mountain climbers after they got stuck while trying to summit the 8,126-meter-tall Nanga Parbat, the ninth-highest peak in the world.

Karrar Haidri, a top official in the Pakistan Alpine Federation, said the four volunteer rescuers from a separate Polish expedition were airlifted to the Nanga Parbat base camp and dropped close to the two stranded climbers ─ Tomasz Mackiewicz of Poland and Elisabeth Revol of France.

Polish climber Tomasz Mackiewicz in Nanga Parbat. —AFP
Polish climber Tomasz Mackiewicz in Nanga Parbat. —AFP

He had said the volunteers had spotted the two mountaineers, and were climbing to 7,000 meters above sea level to try to reach them.

However, they were unable to reach Mackiewicz, who is suffering from snow blindness and altitude sickness, because of poor weather.

Haidri said the rescuers are in the process of transferring Revol, who has frostbite on her feet and cannot walk, to a nearby town. Earlier today, he had said the local weather was bad, with temperatures at -60 degrees Celsius at the height where the climbers are stuck.

The rescuers brought Revol down the mountain to a helicopter Sunday, and she will be taken to Skardu and then Islamabad for medical treatment, according to Ludovic Giambiasi, a friend who is posting regular updates on Facebook. He thanked Polish and French diplomats for their help.

"The rescue of Tomasz is unfortunately not possible because of the weather and altitude it would put the life of the rescuers in extreme danger," Giambiasi wrote. "It's a terrible and painful decision. We are in deep sadness. All our thoughts go out to Tomek's family and friends. We are crying."

The French consul in Islamabad is following the rescue operation closely and is in touch with Revol's family, who are currently in France, a French official said on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorised to be named publicly.

Revol's friends raised some 60,000 euros to help with the rescue operation through crowdfunding online, according to French media reports.

Later Saturday, Polish media, which have followed the developments closely, reported that Revol had been found alive, citing tweets by a friend and other sources. She had frostbite on her feet, could not walk and the operation to get her off the mountain was expected to be difficult.

A day earlier, Mackiewicz's sister was quoted in Polish media as saying it would be a miracle if he survives.

Shaahbaz khan
Jan 28, 2018 12:35pm

Prayers for climbers and rescue team.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 28, 2018 01:31pm

Praying for all the souls.

salmandasti
Jan 28, 2018 02:20pm

Wishing both climber safe return..

Fast
Jan 28, 2018 02:48pm

Prayers for the remaining one mountaineer and also for the rescue team which is working at -60C.

MM
Jan 28, 2018 04:09pm

hope for the day when Pakistani government gives the same importance to the lives of its own citizens

zubaida khan
Jan 28, 2018 06:00pm

Why were they allowed to climb in winter?

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 28, 2018 06:14pm

Mankind dares challenging the elements again and again. A price has to be paid for that Foolhardiness. But does it stop him from repeating the process? His audacity of continuing to challenge these vis-a-vis his own life alone goes to show his determination to achieve the impossible. Rest in peace, dear mountaineer. Amen.

ga
Jan 28, 2018 06:19pm

Prayers for the two climbers. It takes a lot of courage to climb these mountains..

Fast
Jan 28, 2018 06:53pm

@MM We respect and like to protect our visitors and guests. We will try to protect them at all cost.

Sabir
Jan 28, 2018 08:49pm

All climbers should be escorted by a helicopter til they reach the peak and than picked up.

J Dyer
Jan 28, 2018 08:50pm

It never ceases to amaze me that some people want to try the almost impossible. Then they call for rescue putting other peoples lives in serious danger as well. Darwin award? Also asking for Go fund ne help? Sad

AdNan 2
Jan 28, 2018 09:00pm

Polish govt should pay for it. Our tax payer using helicopter unnecessary. Our people are poor don't have food.

Human
Jan 28, 2018 09:31pm

@AdNan 2 it's not unnecessary if it's being done to save lives

