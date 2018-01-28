Man arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl in Taxila

TAXILA: Attock police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in Targar village in the Bassal police area recently.

District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar said the accused took the 10-year-old girl to an under-construction house and assaulted her.

Medical examination of the girl had confirmed the assault. The accused is stated to be the cousin of the girl.

An FIR against the accused has been registered by the Bassal police after a on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

Separately, a man was killed and two others were injured in head on collision between a Suzuki pick up and motorcycle in the Taxila Police area on Saturday.

Police sources said that Adnan was going on their motorcycle along with his two friends Haseeb Khan and Hashim when a Suzuki pick up collided head on with their motorcycle.

As a result Adnan died on the spot. Haseeb Khan and Hashim were critically injured and were shifted to hospital.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2018