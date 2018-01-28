Imran says no possibility of alliance with PPP
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Saturday ruled out the possibility of any alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for upcoming Senate elections while describing PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as “a certified criminal who could never be trusted” for partnership for any political gains.
Replying to queries during his brief media talk outside Quaid-i-Azam International Airport minutes after his arrival, Imran Khan referred to becoming part of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s protest rally in Lahore with the PPP as “only to show solidarity with the victims of the 2014 Model Town incident”.
He added that it should not be taken as a sign of any flexibility in his stance against the “parties of status quo”.
“God forbid, I can never stand with Asif Ali Zardari,” he replied to a question about the possibility of his party’s alliance with the PPP for Senate election after “the two came close” during the Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri-led recent rally in Lahore.
“I am here in Karachi to show solidarity with the families of two young men who were killed by the police. The same spirit we opted while deciding to join the Lahore rally to show support for justice for Model Town victims. The nation stands behind the families of those victims and wants justice. It doesn’t mean that we are allying with the Zardari’s party. He’s a certified criminal. There is no difference between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.”
He said one “should not even imagine” that he or his party would compromise with those forces who had maintained status quo in the country.
He accused the PPP leadership and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of looting the national exchequer; for that they should be isolated not provided support by any alliance.
“There can be a difference of modus operandi between Sharif brothers and Zardari,” said the PTI chief.
“But there is no difference between their targets and objectives. They come to power for corruption. They both are involved in money laundering and using power to build their empire and wealth. I had formed the party against such people and my struggles are still on. We are not going to give up that struggle.”
Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2018
Well said IK. If you will follow this, you have earned my vote. Good enough for me to stand for person who has some ethics and morale left and can speak his mind. Politics is a strange game though and we have witnessed in the past how 'politicians' will say any thing to get vote and power.
Yes, I totally agree with PTI's stance, and there should be NO alliance with corrupt leaders, no matter, which political party they represent. In my opinion, both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are responsible for downfall of our current political and financial crisis. They must be made accountable for their disastrous policies and narrow visions.
ZAB's PPP is no more. The current entity is better renamed as Zardari & Sons, Pvt Ltd.
Imran is the next PM, only hope for Pakistan.
It is not necessary for a certain political party to join another party to remove another corrupt political party. Imran Khan may stop slurs against PPP, and simply support Dr Tahirul Qadri from his side, and let PPP to support from another side, that could be easy to dislodge PML(N), but the politics adopted by IK, is a confused, unmatured, policy, which will certainly not be helpful to break status quo. Besides Dr Tahirul Qadri own policy is yet unclear, he comes at heat time, and leaves ar peak times, back to Canada.It's dilemma and debacle for people of Pak to have such inept,sluggish,self fish,greedy,corrupt, rulers, having nothing for deliver to people,except bad governance, at crucial time of crisis which required complete solidarity against the terrorists and enemies within and across the borders. Pak being only country which was without foreign minister for 4 years, under PML(N) rule, which certainly hurts national interests if someone thinks to ponder.
Sir keep it up.we expect better prospects