Teacher found hanging inside Karachi coaching centre

Imtiaz AliJanuary 28, 2018

The body of a young teacher was found hanging from the ceiling inside a coaching centre in Karachi's Ranchor Line area on Saturday evening, police said.

Two persons working at the coaching centre alerted the police after spotting the body of 30-year-old Sadiq Abdullah hanging from a beam in the ceiling, said City SSP Sheeraz Nazeer. The deceased was a teacher at the tuition centre.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi in order to ascertain the exact cause of death.

SSP Nazeer said police are waiting for the medico-legal examination report to launch an investigation into Abdullah's death.

A post-mortem examination report revealed that the deceased committed suicide, said the SSP. He disclosed that two suicide notes were found from the scene.

The family of the deceased did not want any action on the part of police, he added.

