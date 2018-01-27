DAWN.COM

Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed freed after 'settlement'

AFPJanuary 27, 2018

This file photo taken on July 04, 2017 shows Saudi Arabian royal Al-Waleed Bin Talal bin Abdulaziz al Saud looking on during a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake in Colombo.— AFP
Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal was released on Saturday after nearly three months in detention following a “settlement” with authorities, as a sweeping anti-corruption campaign targeting the kingdom's elite winds down.

Prince Al-Waleed, dubbed the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia, was the most high-profile detainee among 350 suspects rounded up since November 4, including business tycoons and ministers, who were held in Riyadh's luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel.

The prince was released following an undisclosed financial agreement with the government, similar to deals that authorities struck with most other detainees in exchange for their freedom.

“The attorney general this morning approved the settlement with Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal,” paving the way for his release, a government source said without disclosing figures.

When asked whether the prince was still the head of his publicly listed Kingdom Holding Company, the source replied: “For sure.”

A business associate confirmed to AFP that the tycoon had been released. The Saudi information ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Prince Al-Waleed is the latest in a series of high-profile detainees to be freed from the hotel, as the campaign launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman draws to a close.

Authorities on Friday released media mogul Waleed al-Ibrahim, owner of influential Arab satellite network MBC.

Ibrahim held a family gathering at his residence after his release, three MBC employees told AFP on condition of anonymity. The staff also received an official e-mail congratulating them on his freedom.

$100 billion in settlements

The Financial Times reported earlier on Friday that authorities had ordered Ibrahim to hand over his controlling stake in MBC to secure his release. Authorities have so far not commented on his case.

Another high-profile detainee, former National Guard chief Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, was released recently following his “settlement” with authorities which reportedly exceeded $1 billion.

The government said most of those detained agreed monetary settlements in exchange for their freedom, which could earn state coffers about $100 billion.

Most detainees agreed on financial settlements in “cash, real estate and other assets”, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported last week.

The windfall will help the government finance a package announced by King Salman this month to help citizens cope with the rising cost of living, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told Al Arabiya in Davos on Wednesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed, the 32-year-old son of the king, has spearheaded the unprecedented crackdown on corruption among members of the government and royal family, as he consolidates his grip on power in the kingdom.

Some critics have labelled the campaign a shakedown, but authorities insist the purge targeted endemic corruption as Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

The Ritz-Carlton is set to reopen for business next month, sources at the hotel have said. Its website lists rooms as available from February 14.

Comments (23)

Naxalite
Jan 27, 2018 07:42pm

KSA seriously needs democratic setup

SYED A. HYDER, Ph.D.
Jan 27, 2018 07:46pm

The Crown Prince needs money to pay for his lavish real estate purchases abroad.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 27, 2018 08:09pm

Same should be done in Pakistan. Arrest Nawaz Sharif, Shabaz Sharif, Isaq Dar, Asif Zardari and all their close cronies, who made money through corrupt practices. Put them in jail until they return all looted money to Pakistan, then released them on condition that they will quit politics forever. This is my suggestion to set an example, and there should be NO mercy for the sake of prosperous Pakistan.

basit
Jan 27, 2018 08:09pm

Instead of establishing a law and order system, the kingdom seeks solution on ad hoc basis. This strategy is never gonna give any permanent reaps and may be used for selfish purposes

M. Emad
Jan 27, 2018 08:19pm

The humiliation is complete . . .

Watan yar
Jan 27, 2018 08:23pm

Well saudies are good at chooping hands of theives. Now the question should be asked here" does royal family has an exception for facing a capital punishment?

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 27, 2018 08:25pm

What price freedom?

Wiq
Jan 27, 2018 08:45pm

Let’s hope some good comes out of these detentions. These smart and action minded detainees may have bonded and hopefully will start a movement for change in KSA. They should spearhead a democratic program for the social uplift and well being with a grass root movement.

Reviews to ponder.
Jan 27, 2018 08:56pm

KSA has adopted a very different way to extract money from elites for benefit of nation.. Pak is need of its deprived money by elites too, why not try same pattern of recovery here.

NK
Jan 27, 2018 08:59pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani agree

Rick
Jan 27, 2018 09:17pm

Zardari, Sharif and other tainted politicians kids wants to run Pakistan...continue with corruption cycle

Karido
Jan 27, 2018 09:32pm

Can this be called state extortion

gt
Jan 27, 2018 10:00pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani I agree with you dear.

Chaos
Jan 27, 2018 10:09pm

MBS is making sure that there remains only one thief in KSA

Alba
Jan 27, 2018 10:17pm

That's one way to collect taxes.

KHK
Jan 27, 2018 10:40pm

Those who conquers with sword are conquered by sword

KHK
Jan 27, 2018 10:45pm

@Wiq Forget it.

Optimistic 43
Jan 27, 2018 10:49pm

MBS has made enemies from within his house before he takes over the reign og state. Extreme caution is required

Dr Mughal - UK
Jan 27, 2018 11:06pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani ... very well said

NK
Jan 28, 2018 12:02am

@Karido what did this guy do again?? i forget..

anonymouseeee
Jan 28, 2018 12:07am

Do the same in Pakistan as well please. Include all the corrupt, starting with Zardari (and family), Nawaz (and family).

KHYBER
Jan 28, 2018 12:20am

Ad hoc solutions will not lead to any long term stability. But that's the way people think in that part of the world. Instead of implementing steps that can be sustained for a long term, everything is short term.

Looking at comments on this news sites confirms that.

Anti-corruption
Jan 28, 2018 12:37am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani ..agree, but who will do it ? Our so-called "democratic" set up would never let this happen.

