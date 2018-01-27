DAWN.COM

Army launches operation to rescue missing foreign climbers: ISPR

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated January 27, 2018

The Pakistan Army has launched an operation to rescue two foreign climbers who have been missing since Thursday while attempting to scale the Nanga Parbat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

"Two army helicopters, carrying four rescuers, are undertaking the rescue mission," the ISPR statement said, adding that concerned embassies had requested the Pakistan Army to launch an operation to rescue the two mountaineers.

The search operation comes a day after Elisabeth Revol, from France, and Polish national Tomek Mackiewicz were spotted through binoculars by fellow climbers at the base camp.

“We have dropped down four individuals who have seen (Revol),” an army official told AFP.

“They hopefully will recover the lady tonight,” he said, adding that saving Mackiewicz will be “quite difficult” because he is believed to “be present on a very high point”.

“But it is possible,” he said.

A spokesman for the Alpine Club of Pakistan said that four mountaineers were lifted from the base camp of the country's highest mountain K-2 to rescue the missing climbers.

“The rescue operation was started in the afternoon and army helicopters dropped volunteers in the area where the mountaineers are believed to be missing,” Karar Haideri told AFP.

“The operation was delayed in the morning because of bad weather,” he added.

According to the tour managers who arranged the pair's expedition, Revol has sent messages from the mountain expressing concern over Mackiewicz's fate.

“For Tomek, I don't think we can have any more hope. This is a tragedy. I'm deeply affected,” the tour operators quoted her most recent message as saying.

They said she has also reported bad weather on the mountain, writing: “There is fog, and I couldn't see or hear any sound of helicopters, and I want to believe it again.”

The two-member team attempting to reach the summit of Nanga Parbat in winter had reportedly started their expedition on January 8. Polish media said the two mountaineers had reached an altitude of 7,300 metres and wanted to reach the summit on Thursday.

Nanga Parbat is the world's ninth highest mountain at 8,125 metres (26,660 feet).

It earned the nickname “killer mountain” after more than 30 climbers died trying to conquer it before the first successful summit in 1953.

In July last year, a Spaniard and an Argentinian were presumed dead after they went missing while trying to summit Nanga Parbat.

Uday Kulkarni
Jan 27, 2018 06:37pm

Best of Luck to ISPR in rescuing the Polish mountaineers.

superbug
Jan 27, 2018 07:16pm

Professional and trained pilots are our proud. Nation Salute you.

ahamed
Jan 27, 2018 08:16pm

Best of luck and prayers.

Changez Khan
Jan 28, 2018 12:31am

The question is why these mountaineers risk their life anyway when they know how dangerous these mountains are?

