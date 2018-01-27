Charsadda student says 'ashamed' he killed principal he had earlier accused of blasphemy
Faheem Shah, a grade 12 student from Charsadda, on Friday confessed to killing Hafiz Sareer Ahmed — his college's principal — after being rebuked for missing classes.
In a confessional statement, recorded in the court of Judicial Magistrate-I Attaullah Jan, Faheem said that he was attending a Mehfil-i-Milad in his village when some people asked him to accompany them to the protest at Faizabad.
He said that he accepted the invitation and spent a night at the sit-in before returning to Charsadda. However, even after returning from the sit-in, he did not attend classes and remained absent from his college for a few days, for which he was censured by his principal.
"After being censured for skipping school, in anger I took a pistol and opened fired and killed the principal,” the arrested student's confession said.
He recalled that Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel had arrested him on the spot, recovered the pistol and handed him over to the police.
"I am very ashamed of my action," he concluded.
Earlier, the student, while being arrested, had appeared to justify the murder saying he believed the college principal had committed blasphemy.
It was not immediately clear what had prompted that charge.
"I have been taught... to kill... to not be afraid. Don't be afraid of disrespecting the one who [commits blasphemy]," the student said.
Comments (16)
“I have been taught to kill”. Says everything!
What will your being ashamed at the murder of the principal of your college do? Can it bring back him to life?
TOo late for you and your teacher. RIP sir.
regret all you want. your teacher is dead now. shame on you.
He should be punished.No killer deserve mercy
so the blasphemy accusation was false?
@asad khan I guess we all knew it was a false accusations to settle his personal score against the principal
@asad khan it always is
This is a cold blooded murder and the killer must be punished according to the law of the land.
In the first place why did he carry a pistol. Secondly his friend's circle should be investigated for extremism this is essential to see if others in the circlee are nurturing on the same line.
The principal Lost his life for actually caring for this individual for missing school.
Justice must be served in all its glory so the rest can be taught not to kill.
That's what's wrong with all of us. We become angry easily and then regret. Very sad.
The real killers are those who taught him to kill.
Yes, one of the major reasons for the failing of the system is the failing of parents and the elders. Where is the training and upbringing of parents, teaching and enforcing respect for elders, respect for knowledge and knowledgeable, respect for teachers as our father, respect for humanity? The parents must be reminded again and again about their role.
Principal should understand he didn’t attend class for good religious cause. It was all heat of the moment and he said sorry so let him go. But our corrupt goverment don’t care about people and religious values.