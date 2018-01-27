DAWN.COM

Charsadda student says 'ashamed' he killed principal he had earlier accused of blasphemy

Ali AkbarJanuary 27, 2018

Faheem Shah, a grade 12 student from Charsadda, on Friday confessed to killing Hafiz Sareer Ahmed — his college's principal — after being rebuked for missing classes.

In a confessional statement, recorded in the court of Judicial Magistrate-I Attaullah Jan, Faheem said that he was attending a Mehfil-i-Milad in his village when some people asked him to accompany them to the protest at Faizabad.

He said that he accepted the invitation and spent a night at the sit-in before returning to Charsadda. However, even after returning from the sit-in, he did not attend classes and remained absent from his college for a few days, for which he was censured by his principal.

"After being censured for skipping school, in anger I took a pistol and opened fired and killed the principal,” the arrested student's confession said.

He recalled that Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel had arrested him on the spot, recovered the pistol and handed him over to the police.

"I am very ashamed of my action," he concluded.

Earlier, the student, while being arrested, had appeared to justify the murder saying he believed the college principal had committed blasphemy.

It was not immediately clear what had prompted that charge.

"I have been taught... to kill... to not be afraid. Don't be afraid of disrespecting the one who [commits blasphemy]," the student said.

RationalBabu
Jan 27, 2018 05:01pm

“I have been taught to kill”. Says everything!

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 27, 2018 05:09pm

What will your being ashamed at the murder of the principal of your college do? Can it bring back him to life?

Waseem Sarwar
Jan 27, 2018 05:16pm

TOo late for you and your teacher. RIP sir.

ali
Jan 27, 2018 05:26pm

regret all you want. your teacher is dead now. shame on you.

Ahmed
Jan 27, 2018 05:27pm

He should be punished.No killer deserve mercy

asad khan
Jan 27, 2018 05:46pm

so the blasphemy accusation was false?

Gormint aunty
Jan 27, 2018 05:51pm

@asad khan I guess we all knew it was a false accusations to settle his personal score against the principal

Abraham Haque
Jan 27, 2018 06:08pm

@asad khan it always is

ANWAR S SYED . St.Louis, MO. USA
Jan 27, 2018 06:15pm

This is a cold blooded murder and the killer must be punished according to the law of the land.

Masoud
Jan 27, 2018 06:57pm

In the first place why did he carry a pistol. Secondly his friend's circle should be investigated for extremism this is essential to see if others in the circlee are nurturing on the same line.

ga
Jan 27, 2018 07:22pm

The principal Lost his life for actually caring for this individual for missing school.

Truth and Justice
Jan 27, 2018 07:29pm

Justice must be served in all its glory so the rest can be taught not to kill.

Jo
Jan 27, 2018 08:43pm

That's what's wrong with all of us. We become angry easily and then regret. Very sad.

MakeInBharat
Jan 27, 2018 10:39pm

The real killers are those who taught him to kill.

Ali Vazir
Jan 27, 2018 11:16pm

Yes, one of the major reasons for the failing of the system is the failing of parents and the elders. Where is the training and upbringing of parents, teaching and enforcing respect for elders, respect for knowledge and knowledgeable, respect for teachers as our father, respect for humanity? The parents must be reminded again and again about their role.

candasuck
Jan 27, 2018 11:36pm

Principal should understand he didn’t attend class for good religious cause. It was all heat of the moment and he said sorry so let him go. But our corrupt goverment don’t care about people and religious values.

