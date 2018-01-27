95 killed as bomb-laden ambulance blows up in Kabul
An ambulance packed with explosives blew up in a crowded area of Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 95 people and wounding 158 others, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.
The explosion — one of the biggest since a truck bomb ripped through the Afghan capital's diplomatic quarter on May 31 last year — triggered chaotic scenes as terrified people fled the area where several high-profile organisations, including the European Union, have offices.
Health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh told AFP that the toll “now stands at 95 dead, 158 wounded”, shortly after the interior ministry warned that an earlier death toll of 63 could rise.
Members of the EU delegation in Kabul were in their “safe room” and there were no casualties, an official told AFP.
An AFP reporter saw “lots of dead and wounded” civilians in the nearby Jamhuriat hospital where overwhelmed medical staff struggled to treat bloodied men, women and children lying in corridors.
Earlier, health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh had told AFP that the toll from Kabul hospitals stands at 40 killed and 140 wounded.
The force of the blast shook windows of buildings at least two kilometres (more than a mile) away and shattered windows within hundreds of metres of the site.
Some low-rise structures in the vicinity of the explosion also collapsed.
“The suicide bomber used an ambulance to pass through the checkpoints. He passed through the first checkpoint saying he was taking a patient to Jamhuriat hospital and at the second checkpoint he was recognised and blew his explosive-laden car,” interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on social media — their second deadly assault in Kabul in the span of a week.
'Massacre'
The Italian NGO Emergency said seven dead and 70 injured had been taken to its hospital, with its coordinator Dejan Panic tweeting that it had been a “massacre”.
Outside civilians walked through debris-covered streets carrying wounded people on their backs as others loaded several bodies at a time into ambulances and private cars to take them to medical facilities around the city.
Aminullah, whose stationery shop is just metres from the site of the blast, said the force of the explosion shook the foundations of his building.
“The building shook. All our windows broke. The people are in shock in our market,” he told AFP.
Photos shared on social media purportedly of the blast showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the sky. A man told Tolo News he was passing the area when the explosion happened.
“I heard a big bang and I fainted,” he said, outside the Emergency hospital.
“There were dozens of people who were killed and wounded. There were pools of blood.” The explosion happened in a busy part of the city where the High Peace Council, which is charged with negotiating with the Taliban, has offices.
“It targeted our checkpoint. It was really huge — all our windows are broken,” Hassina Safi, a member of High Peace Council, told AFP.
“So far we don't have any reports if any of our members are wounded or killed.” Members of the European Union's delegation in Kabul were in their “safe room” and there were no casualties, an official told AFP.
The explosion comes exactly a week after Taliban militants stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing at least 22 people, the majority foreigners.
A security alert issued to foreigners on Saturday morning had warned that the militant Islamic State group, which has terrorised the city in recent months, was planning “to conduct aggressive attacks” on supermarkets, shops and hotels frequented by foreigners.
Pakistan condemns attack
Islamabad has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul.
"We express deep grief and sorrow at the loss of precious human lives in this terrorist attack in which a number of people have also been reportedly injured," a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said.
"Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added. The FO also emphasised the need for concerted efforts and effective cooperation among the states to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.
Afghanis remained poorest of poor even under the occupation by richest of rich. If someone says that US is the most honest friend to Afghanis then he/she should require immediate medical help to check the mental health.
World power is failed in Afghanistan after 16year war. There is no will from them to finish this issue. This is there business
Barbarian
US needs to do more against terrorism in Afghanistan. Simply blaming Pakistan and sending drones to attack refugee camps isn’t working.
The terrorists killing innocents will rot in hell.
Ina lillah wa ina ilaehe jareoon.
Rip
It is a great tragedy condolences to the people and the government of Afghanistan. The government has to cntrol this menace by destroying terrorists sanctuaries.
Killings are getting sickening, whether it is due to failure of America or due to success of Taliban and Haqqanis, we can’t simply shrug it off and sleep over it.
People here are more interested in calling this American failure instead of showing empathy for Afghanistan.
Such is the political influence over humanitarian
It means the presence of ISIS is true in Afghanistan , they have migrated from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan and new big challenge for US
@asad well said
@Zanoc very right
Why US invaded Afganistan and what are the benefits poor Afganis got??
The real masters behind this attack, who have develop quite an expertise in killing civilians - deserve the same fate.
So sad that precious life of innocent people lost in this coward act, wish peace will prevail in Afghanistan.
No determined terror activity can be stopped unless we address the root cause.
The Americans are really wasting time and resources in Afghanistan. They have failed miserably in maintaining any form of law and order in the country they invaded over a decade ago.
New invention from the terrorists, ambulance bomb!!
What a mess US have made
Very tragic and feel sorry for those who lost their lives. This is an aimless conflict where there are no winners, just dead and those injured. Sadly perhaps not the last.
@WM It was done by Taliban which Taliban officially claimed. ISIS has nothing to do with this attack. Read the article properly.
barbarism .....very sad
@Ahmed And the root cause in this matter being the American invasion of Afghanistan. The sooner they leave the better for all concerned.
afghanistan is still a battle field. they are involved in a war without any purpose. this battle field is set fire again by its own people. when this is going end up no one knows. but the inocent people have to suffer as long as this country is under battle field.
So many deadly attacks in so few days.It looks like the whole Kabul is going to get burned down to the ground.
AND now Ghani will blame Pakistan. Those poor people who lost lives and injured should be the focus.
Sometime i can't help wishing we human had not evolved so differently: either we were all made to tear one another apart never giving a fig to the injured or the killed or we never followed any ideology that demands the shedding of blood of humans like ourselves. That's sickening the way we are.
What a shame for US, thing happen under their nose and they want to blame Pakistan always for their failures.
Inhumane
The perpetrators of this mayhem should be subjected to the same treatment..
@Islamic Republic Empathy is there but who is controlling Afghanistan and why can’t they protect the poor Afghanis? Where is Afghanistan govt and security force? This is happening in Kabul which is supposed to be the safest city in Afghanistan.
Humanity was lost today... Hope it can be located and used to end the suffering in Afghanistan.
Horrible!
Very sad. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.
And again some countries, instead of accepting their failure, would blame Pakistan for everything.
The solution to Afghanistan's situation is political, period. No matter how many drones you fly over for surveillance, how many additional troops you deploy, how many advanced weapons you use, the solution is going to be achieved via talks.
Name the only unfortunate country in the world,which was first occupied by former Soviet Union and now by USA. .Afghanis need our sympathies and heart felt condolences upon such tragic history.
Donald and his foreign invaders should leave Afghanistan. They must learn from just the recent history no one wins in Afghanistan not the British, Soviets and now the Americas.
By doing this kind of massacre of innocent civilians Taliban has lost moral right to rule over Afghanistan.
@saqib ghumman If you don't know why US invaded Afghanistan then you should not comment on this section of news article.
Extremely sad news.
RIP innocent souls, may your family receives peace in this tough time.
RIP.
Israel is behind this massacre, their tricks are known to everyone.
@jaredlee67 please enough with insensitive remarks just For one day. Today many mothers lost their daughters, sons, Husbands and relatives. If you look at afghani news And see the people crying and searching for their loved ones maybe then you would think and pray for the affected instead of talking politics. Should be a sad day for any decent human being ......
So sad to see the loss of precious lives. USA should do more to protect its occupied territory.
And now they will blame Pakistan for their own failures. This is so tragic.
Very sad feeling whenever I hear news of killing of innocent humans such as in this incident anywhere in the world. Whoever did it; what purpose have they achieved is something I have never understood ? So sorry for the families of those dead and injured. May their souls RIP.
@Safa exactly, Today every human being have to think if there were their own brother, sister, mother, father, or any other one from their relatives among these victims, how were they feeling then!? Around 200 casualties made 2000 families cried and sad tonight. Today a few mins after explosion when a mother hears that his son is among victims she lost her life. It is what can happens with our parents as well.
In this war of ego and hostility between governments, innocent people are dying. Loss of extremely precious lives.