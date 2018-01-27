Bilawal displays diplomatic chops in interview to Indian publication
"Pakistan's army does not have a relationship with India, the state does," PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, fielding questions from a representative of India Today in Davos on Friday, made clear as he set the tone for what was his first interview to an Indian news outlet.
Maintaining that Pakistan needs a strong army since it is engaged in the fight against terrorism, Bilawal — when questioned about Pakistan Army's alleged links with extremist forces — asserted that: "It does not serve my purpose or my country's purpose to criticise my armed forces when they're fighting terrorists."
The security-focused interview also touched on the relationship between Pakistan and India, with the PPP leader saying that although things were not at their best at the moment, he felt there was still hope for the future.
"Despite hostilities on both sides and genuine complaints, ultimately the youth of both countries understand that the only solution is peace. We just have to figure out a way to get there."
However, he was quick to add that the relationship was not going to improve if India — and the world — continue to dictate to Pakistan.
"That's not how a partnership works or builds. You have to have a conversation about what reservations perhaps Pakistan may have with India, and India will also have reservations about what is going on in Pakistan," he asserted.
"You have those discussions not in front of the public and cameras, you have those discussions behind closed doors," Bilawal explained to his interviewer.
He also commented on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies both before and after he became the Indian premier.
"His image in Pakistan after the incidents in Gujrat is not positive," he said, referring to Modi's stint as the Indian state's chief minister when deadly riots between Muslims and Hindus led to much bloodshed in 2002.
He also did not shy from giving his views on Kashmir. "In the age of social media, you cannot hide what's happening in Kashmir on either side. But for social media to see bullet-riddled bodies in [India-held] Kashmir makes things a little difficult."
Responding to a question asking him why Pakistan had not reciprocated Modi's efforts to improve relations by going out of the way to visit Sharif's in Raiwind, Bilawal said: "Modi's trip to Pakistan, while perhaps intended to send a positive sign ... [was not followed] up with any sort of state cooperation [which] sends the image that they're just showing that they want to have peace but are not actually taking the concrete steps necessary."
Extremism not Islam-specific
Asked what he makes of United States President Donald Trump's tweets about Pakistan giving the US "nothing but lies and deceit", Bilawal said: "I don't think Trump wanted to give the impression that America doesn't pay its debts."
"The Coalition Support Fund is not aid; it is the money Pakistan is due for the work we have done in fighting terrorism," he said, stressing on the need for having meaningful conversations to defeat terror.
"We are not even having a conversation on how to counter violent extremism," he claimed.
"Extremism is not Islam-specific," Bilawal said, addressing the global rise in extremism. "You have it in Myanmar, India, America and in Pakistan. Not only do we have to eliminate terrorism, but also talk about defeating extremism."
Pakistan needs a progressive alternative to hate-driven politics
In the short interview, he also drew parallels between the kind of politics prevalent in the two nuclear neighbours.
"Unfortunately, some politicians choose to do more populist, more hate-driven politics [and] feed off on negative emotions of people, split communities on ethnic, religious lines," he said, referring to the rise of the right-wing in India.
"I don't believe that is positive for any country. That's not positive for my country or India."
Asked about the rising popularity of the Indian premier exemplified by his recent election victories, Bilawal shot back, asking: "Is winning what's important or is doing the right thing what's important?"
He added that Pakistan "needs a genuine progressive voice, a progressive alternative to the populist, hate-driven politics of the two other mainstream political parties in Pakistan."
"PPP has always been a progressive force in Pakistan and I feel that that is the way forward and that is the kind of politician I want to be."
"We cannot tolerate prejudice, we cannot tolerate misogyny, we cannot tolerate discrimination, we cannot tolerate hate. And if we do not tolerate all these things, there won't be any space for extremism," he added.
Bilawal also reiterated that he did not choose the life of a politician. "It's absolutely something that has been thrust [upon] me."
"But at the same time, for a son to be working in what was his mother's mission, I find solace," the heir apparent of the slain two-term prime minister Benazir Bhutto said. "I am doing this because i believe i am following the mission of my mother."
"I did not choose this life, it chose me," Bilawal said. It was not the first time that the PPP leader has made such remarks about his entry into politics.
"If they stopped assassinating us then my mother would be in the Foreign Office and I would still be a student," he had said in an interview last month.
"My mother often said that she didn't choose this life, it chose her," he had told the AFP at his family home in Karachi. "The same applies to me."
Comments (108)
bilawal is a zardari not a Bhutto
Sooner or later he will be indicted in corruption cases along with his sisters and father, creating a laughing stock of Pakistan as a nation. Pakistan should very carefully choose its future leaders and there should be strict background checks.
the leader has emerged, he is eloquent and cleared in thinking and in his view , this interview reflects not only maturity of his thinking but also leadership quality.
Exactly what were his contribtuon to Pakistan, much less at Davos, I fail to understand. His party's success in Sindh, especially for the poor people of Thar - dying of thirst for lack of clean drinking water or due to lack of medical facilities, and dying on the roads on their way tomeager hospitals or clinics in the area - speaks volumes.
He might as well just stay in London and enjoy the wealth his daddy has accumulated for him,. There is nothing he wants to do for ordinary people of this country, much less share his pearls of wisdom with the brain boxes converged in Davos or rest of the world.
Encouraging words from Bilawal Zardari. Still don't understand how he's a Bhutto. Nevertheless, PPP always say wonderful things, at times very eloquently, yet when in power all they do is loot khasote. I'm not willing to give them another chance.
Empty talks. When he goes to an election really he would be everything he is deriding here.
For the first time, I kind of rate Bilawal before Imran Khan. He was very candid and very to the point in this interview.
statesman like answers and understanding the core of the problems,speaking like son of Pakistan on the foreign soil, true reflection of BB, never heard or read anything like this from sharif clan advocating pakistan views
I think he did well.
Bit impressive by Bilawal as he looks matures while expressing...good
The guy speaks smartly, logically and coherently.
Excellent imagine building exercise of Mr. Bilawal with scripted responses. No doubt PPP has lost leadersip, particulary it is sad that he lost his mother. But what was her mission..? PPP has been tarnished with corruption allegations and the party has badly delivered in last ten years. What progressive ideas ppp is upholding of which leaders even couldnt attend funeral prayer of their die-heart worker and governor of Punjab Salman Taseer due to fear of religious extremists!! Lastly when he talks about young leadership then can he tell us how many young people are in the top leadership of the party other him and his two sisters? Moreover, there is no space for lower middle class to climb the ladder of leadership in the party.
he is a great man but his trainers are not great.
Very mature interview. Very impressed!
Excellent interview by son of the land. Now, he is ready to have an honest and genuine place in politics
Great interview. Not immature nationalistic opinions but quite reasonable. Way to go bilawal
Great guy,would become a very good leader one day.
He is a national embarrassment
Bilawal, gleaning from this interview, has matured.
Good to see him speeking in such a way....
Impressive! Didn’t throw any dirt on internal matters. Kept a unified front on international issues line and very vihemintly denied the schism between civilian an and military rulers. Someone has trained him well on IR and Media relations.
No chits, no flash cards. Straight talk from the heart. This is what leaders are like. Bilawal shows his substance. He just smashed this one out of the park. This is refreshing after seeing Pakistani leaders make fools of themselves in front of foreign media.
Highly impressive.
Public stunt
really shrewed and progressive
He is Rahul Ghandi of Pakistan.
Excellent interview. Brilliance kept manifesting as he spoke. I just hope and pray for the best for him, and that future proves him to serve his family with utmost honesty and integrity.
After Hina Rabbani Khar’s interview with CNN, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed the world what kind of your nd leadership Pakistan has to offer. It is heartening to see the BBZ is taking steps slowly but surely in becoming a serious player in Pakistan’s political sphere proving himself to be the rightful hier of the legacy of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. Though BBZ has a long way to go. He should keep it up.
Bilawal has matured.
Well spoken.
For the first time, he spoke like a leader. And he spoke like that because for the first time he was not fed words by others as usually we see in his Jalsas. He spoke his heart out and that is exactly we want Bilalwal to do. (NB: I am big big fan of Imran Khan and will always be)
Its a sensible interview, bilawal should free himself from shadow of his father nd other so-called elders of the party
he did well, I like the fact he sincerely believes in being progressive. This has been missing from Pakistan's choice of politics for a long time.
Good interview. He seems to be a seasoned politician now.
What a silly joke?
I am not a fan of PPP and definitely not a fan of family-governed political parties. However, I was very pleasantly surprised and impressed with the way Bilawal spoke. He was knowledgable, eloquent, and mature. We could use leadership of this kind..
good jo!!! Bilawal
Bravo Bilawal! Keep it up.
If his last name is Bhutto or Zardari, both have left a bad taste in the mouth of true patriots!!
He appears to be quite balanced politician.
Good to know that Mr. Bilawal proves having leadership skills.
Good Job!
The credit goes to this young politician very fine views.
That must be the voice of each leader of Pakistan for progress and prosperity.
If it is exactly the same as reported,than it is excellent presentation of his point of view.he is maturing fast.If he can sift between political mudslinging and diplomatic language that would be great for the country.
Nice language choosen
Good launch Bilawal
Such a great interview. You made Pakistan proud Mr. Bhutto Zardari. Speaking that much confidently and passionately HATS OFF!! Else than that your all comments were clear. Pakistani people deserve a politician like you
Excellent. Did not expected that he will learn so quick.
good job Bilawal....you nailed it.
Very impressive interview,, hope he does something like his grandfather for Pakistan
Not fan of PPP but he shows maturity and given very positive image for Pakistan - a true Pakistan's son.
he never says anything against corruption or purging his party of corrupt politicians. his gov in Sindh manifests the most unimpressive administration among all provinces. he needs to show his leadership skills at home rather than just faking a leader talking to international media
Good job
Bilawal Bhutto is as smart and fluent as his mother. He is a good leader in making. I am very much impressed by his debate in BBC. My very best wishes to him.
@Anis Alam totally support not him but NS but wow and wow excellent
improving day by day, looks mature politicians... prayer are with you we need leader like you
Young average man, that's what we get in Pakistan, wish he was not related to Benazir or Zardari.
Why doesn't the interviewer ask him the one and only relevant question: why is the province Sindh, that his party rules, in tatters in terms of infrastructure, education and health? And a novice who shouts 'Murderer Murderer' in public rallies, is commenting on populist politics. Good thing, him and his party has become irrelevant in Pakistani politics.
@Sridhar Raghunatha Rao - Leadership requires independent thinking, ability to inspire and motivate others, lead by example and proven results of your skills. All of which Bilawlal lacks, or has failed to demonstrate. Even you could attend Oxford University and speak as fluently without necessarily producing any results or making a difference to anyone.
we don't have any other option but to elect him as Prime Minister of Pakistan. At the moment Bilawal is the only politician who is reasoning with the masses on genuine issues. Stints, Shouts and juggatbazi will take us nowhere.
Bilawal has talent and skill like BB for PM office in case doesn't follow footsteps of AZ. He proved his potentiality within . Very Comprehensive polite and tolerent.
Bilawal Zardari's interview was a reflection of his mother's speaking style. He needs another few years of guiding & coaching by honest politicians. Sadly he is in bad company.
His views make more sense on foreign policy issues than Imran khan, I believe. And the good thing is that he was taking ownership of all the "good" steps Pakistan has taken or taking to combat the scourge of terrorism. instead of blaming NS and state policies; he was talking about real issues and problems.
@Fried Chillies .... yes but if the same was told in Urdu or Hindi would he come up to the same high standard? The answer in NO! Empty words without any substance. Can’t look after one province let alone a whole country.
@Ghulam Mustafa please, criticise him but not on this aspect. I am a mother and I believe my son is as much mine as my husband’s. He has as much right to be my father’s grandchild as my brother’s children will have.
I have written negative comments about Bilawal in the past but watching his interview at Devos I find in him a sincere and an educated person. He could be a politician who will not go for money or properties as his priorities in life. Zardari has to stop grooming him as he may pick up crooked ways. Today, Pakistani politics is more complicated and dishonest. Our current politicians not all have no moral values, sincerity and self respect. One can observe how Some are still trying to make wrong as right even though PanamaGate has listed their bad deeds and offshore businesses and properties. Pakistan needs one just one sincere and dedicated leader who can put nations priorities above all. That's all and Pakistan will be a great country. Sincerely
@akbar Yes, I fully agree.Notwithstanding my disliking for PPP for obvious reasons, I was impressed with his interview. He spoke like a matured person backed by his education and fluency. NS with all his experience and being a PM for umpteen times would never have been so fluent and expressing even with the help of ''note and ''parchis'' .
With age he will forget these right words as politician will take over little bit of honesty his words reflect.
Bilawal represents brains, brilliance, and clear understanding of global intricacies of politics and that he has in his genes from the most outstanding single family in the history of Pakistan and he is fearless like his mother & grandfather.
I am for the mos part supporter for change and therefor PTI but I have to admit I have to admit I dislike all of the legacy crop of lotas and politicians. I disliked this guy and his party too. But in this interview he speaks the truth. Maybe he has matured? Talk is cheap. When will any of these guys get anything done.
This is how a well educated leader articulate. South Asia deserves to be lead by young generation to salvage the region from the clutches of self serving and myopic pseudo politicians. Well done Bilawal the future belongs to the well balanced and educated youth who will keep the nation’s best interest first and foremost. Bravo, Bravo
Bilawal is what you get when combine the worst elements of corruption (father) and arrogance (mother).
Very nice said
A mature and sensible leader in the making. Doesn’t matter what family he comes from or his politics, Pakistan needs young and progressive people, like him, who will work to unite its people.
Agree he did well but you don’t become a leader for the whole country with an interview. You need maturity, vision, track record and many leadership traits. He was parachuted into the party for his lineage alone, just to cash in on “Bhutto” sentiment.
Bilawal has spoken best .
Finally a leader worth his salt in Pakistan. Next PM
Sounds far too sophisticated and totally unaware of ground realities
Nothing specific. All generalities.
It is a shame Pakistan has to chose its leaders from the two families and a good intentioned immature cricketer.
Well said Bilawal, hope you know that you have choice not to be in politics, by not joining active politics you would be doing the nation a big favour. Live you r happy life in UK and don't bother returning. Pakistan needs true leaders not actors.
I like that he has his mind in the right place as a progressive but when it comes to the voter bank, they all become populists. I would like to see Imran Khan in leadership of this country before Bilawal is tried. The old swamp politicians have to be purged from the parties so that these younger folks can do the job.
I am still amazed who let him in at Davos!!!
Isn't it funny that we can't find any true leaders apart from kids of existing / past leaders. Do you agree with me that something in our education system and society is broken beyond repair? Time to have new blood in politics and beyond to make this nation great again. I am not a big fan of Imran, but I think he truly deserves a chance. Time to vote for Imran's PTI this time, guys what do you think?
@Anis Alam He's the son of Mr. Zardari. Has rarely been under the are of his mother. I am sorry he might be a good speaker but he is no where close to a leader. He would sell his lands for mere pennies
Empty words. But uneducated in Pakistan will still belive him
Nice talk Impressive
I am very impressed. I can smell ZA Bhutto and BB in his interview. I hope his deeds are consistent with what he preaches.
Bilawal's interview has shown he is now matured and his talks have substance. I see him as future PM of Pakistan.If he can control the non state actors and remain non corrupt, can be most popular PM.
Nice english, accent and cohesion. All thanks to people of Pakistan who were forced to collectively fund his British education & upbringing.
He is a grandson of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto, father is Zulfiqar and mother Benazir. He is a product of best school. It shows up. There are no leaders who compare with such qualification or pedigree, the only weakness is bribe loving Zardari who is like every politician in Pakistan. If anybody speaks ill about the young man it's just prejudice and Jealousy. He spoke so well, let us give him a chance to grow.
well spoken
He spoke quite maturely for his political experience. And he can face international media in total contrast to NS, who can't even face local media let alone international.
@Ghulam Mustafa Really?! Thank you for informing us.
I like the clarity and firmness of mind he displayed on many complex topics. Better than any other politicians from Pakistan recently.
Impressive Debut, but please work for downtrodden not for chosen few,keep Closer to B.B. Shaheed group,choose ur own team.U can bein ur grand pa shoes .
Bilawal will be wise to learn from the mistakes of his British educated Grandfather and Mother.
I like this guy!!
His clarity...hats off...
People like Bilawal is the need of the hour to Pakistan.he seems to have clear thinking. There is a reason to believe and accept him as leader. He will be a great appeal in the world stage. With these kind of leaders the future of Pakistan will definitely change. That is good for Pakistan and the world.
I think he first needs to put in his time in politics working from the bottom up. People like Bilawal, because of their pedigree are bestowed upon these top positions because they come from influential families. Bilawal is like a child king being manipulated by those around him. Just like his own mother, he will go on making mistakes and mistakes and until his ultimate demise.
Well I am impressed, Somethings come through genes cannot be taught.
Please don't bring foreign born and raised kids to Pakistan and lead, this will bring new issues!!!!
The only negative about him is his dad
Bilawal Zardari.
Even though Rahul Kanwal is taking interview but it seems he is not prepared to take interview. He don't have proper questions or bringing forth required questions.
great interview...
Bilawal has his mothers genes. Pakistan however needs a leader emerging from grassroots and down to earth background and far apart from the world of affluence. Only such person can understand and uplift the society