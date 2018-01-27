DAWN.COM

PM Abbasi urges Indonesia's president to release Zulfiqar Ali

Naveed SiddiquiJanuary 27, 2018

PM Abbasi and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (L) on his arrival to Prime Minister House. — Screengrab

Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged Indonesia's President Joko Widodo to allow a terminally ill Zulfiqar Ali, a Pakistani prisoner being held by Indonesia, to return to his home country on humanitarian grounds, a Foreign Office (FO) press release said on Saturday.

Ali was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month and according to his doctors, has three months to live. He has been a prisoner in Indonesia since 2004 on drug charges.

According to the Anti Death Penalty Asia Network, Ali was sentenced to death after a forced confession and an unfair trial. Later, on intervention from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the execution was stayed.

President Widodo was visiting the premier at the Prime Minister House on the second day of his two-day trip to Pakistan. On his arrival to the PM House, he was presented with a guard of honour.

During their meeting, PM Abbasi and President Widodo said that the "brotherly relations" between the two countries must be strengthened through cooperation on matters of mutual interest including defence and trade.

Talking about regional security, the two leaders agreed that an "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned" is vital for peace in the area. PM Abbasi also appreciated Indonesia's "desire to assist Afghanistan in [gaining] peace" and briefed him about Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts to achieve peace in the area.

PM Abbasi and President Widodo talked about increasing bilateral trade, saying that though imports and exports between the two countries had crossed the $2 billion mark in the past three years, there was "considerable untapped potential" that can be unlocked by taking advantage of preferential trade agreements.

Widodo also welcomed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and other "mega infrastructural projects" that would "offer vast opportunities" and "enhance regional connectivity". Both leaders agreed to extend support to each other at regional forums like Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

Indonesia's President Widodo and his wife Iriana Widodo had arrived in Islamabad a day earlier and were welcomed by his Pakistani counterpart President Mamnoon Hussain.

Addressing a joint session of the Parliament, he had called for a firm commitment to democracy terming it "the only way to serve interests of the people".

Comments (8)

I m Pakistan
Jan 27, 2018 03:36pm

For such a high profile dignitary here from Indonesia, our all diplomatic talks are just revolving around Mr Zulfiqar who is convicted criminal in Indonesia. Isn't it a disrespect of honourable guest that he has been embarrassed for a repeated demand which he can't just fulfill? I find it not appropriate to ask him time and again in every meeting the same thing. Don't we have other important things to discuss?

Syed Shahzad Bukhari
Jan 27, 2018 03:41pm

President Widodo should swiftly acts on humanitarian grounds for the release of Pakistan who has only 3 months and was sentenced unfairly, request to do the needful sir.

AW
Jan 27, 2018 03:43pm

PM Abbasi stood up for a Pakistani citizen imprisoned in Indonesia- Good job and thank you. Please do the same for other Pakistanis languishing in foreign prisons

ABCD
Jan 27, 2018 04:08pm

Brotherly countries, brotherly relation, brotherly imprisonment and brotherly request to release a brother. Good gesture.

ahamed
Jan 27, 2018 08:26pm

Pres.Widodo, please send Z,Ali home. Indonesians have warm hearts.

Maz Zubairi
Jan 27, 2018 09:37pm

It was very inappropriate for Pakistan PM top talk about a convicted drug peddler. Unfortunately our leadership in power through a fake democracy. Most of them are worthless and probably many of them on drugs or may be involved, we will find if investigated.

Insisted of discussing important issues and sharing how we can mutually benefit each other The PM have time to humiliate himself and the nation in front of a true honest elected President and where morality and integrity is practiced.

SFAR
Jan 27, 2018 09:50pm

@I m Pakistan what else could be more important than bringing a dying Pakistani home. Did you not read that the conviction was controversial? If it was your brother or family member wrongly convicted, would you still say the same?

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 27, 2018 09:59pm

Indonesian president is a total puppet of the West. Love you Indonesian people always.

