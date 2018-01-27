Senators upset over Chinese company’s tax and duty exemptions
ISLAMABAD: The controversial duty and tax exemption given to M/s China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited set off alarm bells in the Senate on Friday, with members warning that it could severely affect the local industry.
The company has been exempted from paying federal excise duty and sales tax on imported construction material and goods which will be used for the Karachi-Peshawar Motorway (Sukkur-Multan section).
Speaking on a calling-attention notice, the senators asked why the exemption had been given to a particular company.
Senator Murtaza Wahab of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that an exemption could only be given across the board. “I wonder what prompted the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to give an exemption to the tune of Rs10.98 billion to the Chinese firm,” he said.
Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Ilyas Bilour claimed that the issuance of a statutory regulatory order (SRO) to grant the exemption on import duty after completion of 37 per cent work on the project was incomprehensible.
“It means that you have opened the door for other Chinese companies and will dole out these favours to them in the future as well,” he said.
According to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Nauman Wazir, initially the cost of the project was Rs240bn which went up to Rs440bn after re-tendering then was brought down to Rs296bn.
He asked if this was the standard policy and if the government would give exemptions like this on all China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.
Speaking in defence of the SRO, the minister of state for finance said that the ministry of communications had moved a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), which considered and approved it.
“We were advised [to issue the SRO] and we did it,” added Rana Muhammad Afzal.
He said communication ministry would be in a better position to explain intricacy of the matter.
This led to another argument, with members of the Senate asking that if a project was based on loans — would it increase the loan if the company was charged federal excise duty and sales tax.
Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani then proceeded to ask how a summary could be moved against the law. He referred to a judgement on the definition of the government and made it clear that the ECC was not the federal cabinet.
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal responded to this and said that the Supreme Court judgement was being followed in letter and spirit. He claimed that the federal cabinet had endorsed the ECC’s decision and added that every detail should not be scandalised.
“The loan will go up if we impose taxes. This is concessional financing. Increasing tax revenues by loans would not be wise,” he explained.
At this, Mr Rabbani said that according to the SC judgement, the prime minister alone was not the federal government and decision-making power authority as well as financial matters rested with the federal cabinet.
He rejected the argument that the ECC’s decision had been endorsed by the cabinet and said that the SRO explained that the exemption had been granted by the ECC of the cabinet.
The Senate chairman referred the matter to the standing committee on finance with a directive to report to the house in its first session of February.
Responding to question about CPEC’s special committee reports, Mr Iqbal said that the broad consensus among the federating units had provided an opportunity to expedite CPEC projects and ensure its successful completion.
He said that no unusual concessions were being given to China and also ruled out the possibility of Pakistan falling victim to an East India Company-like situation.
The minister said that the CPEC — a project of inclusive development in Pakistan — offered huge dividends for the provinces and opened new avenues of opportunities for the people of the country.
The CPEC’s transport infrastructure projects, he said, would give a boost to economic activities in far-flung areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.
Talking about the CPEC’s special economic zones (SEZ), Mr Iqbal said that these would attract investment in different sectors and boost the overall economic status of the provinces.
“SEZs will help create thousands of jobs for the youth,” he told the Senate, adding that the government was planning two or three road shows in China to attract investors as well.
Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2018
Comments (33)
Pakistan must levy tax and duties and make big cash and profits from CPEC related projects. Local industries must prosper.
You are 100% correct. But what are you going to do about it.
More such exemptions will the order of the day and one should learn to live with it.Some are more equal than others in China style business practice.you also should understand that this is how China us competitive in its business.
Its beginning
There are many concessions given are unknown at this time and when it will be known will be too late.
This is just the beginning
Do not demean Pakistan self-esteem. Either tax China companies same like our companies, or tax Chinese companies more. Also put reasonable restriction on China companies like - 45% of their work force must be local people, 45% workers from some other Pakistan province, 10% from China. Do not accept excuses like "language problem" "laziness problem" etc. Be fair and tough for self-esteem of Pakistan.
Chinese won't like these questions. China is supporting Pakistan in world forum not local industry so latter has to bear this
Thanks to PMLN disaster policies
one day govt says 'investment' by China, and when asked questions, they respond that it is a loan. if it is really a loan then whois going to return these $50 billion. and how. This is the beginning of East China Company
This is before CPEC. Wait and watch what happens after CPEC.
These loans aren't free, actually these are pretty expensive loans that Pakistan has to pay back to China, did the Chinese give any concessions when they were writing up the loans? NO. Okay so don't charge them the actual tax percentage, but charge them half of that. And by the way, what does the taxing the equipment and materials has anything to do with the loan? Why would the loan amount go up? Whose agreeing to these terms, no person with the slightest knowledge in business would ever agree to these terms.
@Zak: The game changing has begun. All the best.
So, if Pakistan charges tax, it will have to pay more to Chinese companies which will mean more loans from China and thus Pakistan will pay interest to China for its own tax. Exceptional economic policies from China to beat competition and mint money.
Excise and sales tax exemption for the Chinese company makes financial sense for Pakistan and should not be scandalized. The fact is that CPEC projects are being funded by the Chinese commercial banks on specific interest which is calculated on project specific loans so these exemptions actually lower the interest bearing loan amount which is to be paid back by Pakistan. It does not make sense for Pakistan to charge excise duty and sales tax thus increasing the interest bearing loan amount. It is a simple concept and parliament should not waste time on it.
they are destroying local industry.Already there are few jobs in the market and will cut further if they continued same policies.
I thought we have democratic govt , all decision are made through parliament.,
90% revenue is in any case going to China from CPEC and only 10% for Pakistan for it to pay the loans taken at higher than prevailing rates!!!! And Pakistanis feel this is going to benefit them!!!
Why are Pakistani people cheated by government? Why not a transparent sharing of details being done.
Chinese are benefactors and must be given all exemptions
@Saqib sohail nothing comes free. It’s a loan Pakistan people will bevpaying for it somehow in forms of taxes and duties.
All those who are criticizing have never leaned even abc of economics. Tax exemptions incentives are routinely provided in various countries to lure investments. Pakistan is not an exception. No need to be alarmed here.
@Zak Great awakening
There must be a quid pro quo...
When brothers fight out siders come and take advantage.
all people of this country are our friends.rulers since independence misguiding country and allowing hate against others. but actually that is not. pl do not blame others,
@Anurag Lall These is no backing for these stats. China Pakistan relationship is more than just CPEC which will benefit Pakistan in the long run. We are partners in peace, defense, world forums and common interests. There is always give and take in relationships and both countries have mutually benefitted from each other. Indias jealous concern is noted but ignored.
Fortunate that there is only - controversial duty and tax exemption. In future there may be a subsidy for investment.
China is creating jobs and market for its citizens. What’s wrong with that.
@Zeeshan Long run or short. Please explain how a LOAN of 50 Billion Dollar would be repaid when the very infrastructure that is attempts to build wont charge the Chinese to earn money. If the CPEC does not earn money, it will not be able to pay back. and then a Hambantota Port episode will occur.
A very nonsense report, why we need duties on goverment project, should we pay back these additional cost to chinese with interests? And tell me how many factories in Pakistan are making material except cement and steel? Are we really producing a good quality material and in cheaper price? No. Even private construction groups dont prefer to use local manufactured goods. For your information Our local industry was vanished decades ago when we signed FTA with China and gave relaxation in duties on chinese products.
I agree with our neighbour's comments about China...
No choice!