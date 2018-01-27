DAWN.COM

Efforts to rescue climbers on Nanga Parbat begin today

Jamil NagriUpdated January 27, 2018

GILGIT: The army will begin on Saturday (today) an operation to rescue two foreign climbers stuck on Nanga Parbat, also known as the ‘killer mountain’.

Four Polish climbers attempting to reach the summit of K2 will join the rescue operation.

A Polish mountaineer, Janusz Majer, said that according to information received from France French climber Elisabeth Revol and Polish climber Tomasz Mackiewicz were stuck at an altitude of 7,400 metres under the top dome of the mountain. After spending a night there, they were trying to get down the mountain.

The two-member team began their expedition to scale Nanga Parbat on Jan 8, but communication with them was severed on Thursday.

Relatives and friends of the two climbers have started raising funds for the rescue operation.

Skilled pilots of Army Aviation would take part in the operation, sources said. Army helicopters would pick up Polish climbers from the K2 base camp and would drop them on the wall of Nanga Parbat.

The Polish man and the Frenchwoman were spotted on Friday at an altitude of 7400 metres. Strong winds and freezing temperatures were making it difficult for them to climb down the mountain, the sources said.

A rescue operation coordinated by the embassies of France and Poland had also been organised.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2018

BhaRAT
Jan 27, 2018 01:36pm

Hopefully they are safe

