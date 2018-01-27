Dual nationality: scrutiny of subordinate judges ordered by LHC
LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has directed district and sessions judges of Punjab to furnish record of dual nationality holder judicial officers, if any, working under their domain.
A directive issued to the sessions judges instructed them to submit the required information within three days for onward transmission to the Supreme Court.
“In case, on scrutiny anyone is found to have dual nationality the learned district and sessions judge as well as the said judicial officer will face the consequences entailing disciplinary action against them,” it adds.
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had on Jan 17 sought a list of judges and civil servants holding dual nationalities. The chief justice had taken suo motu during hearing a petition against civil servants from grade 17 to 21 having dual nationalities.
The bench had directed registrars of all the high courts to submit a list of dual national superior and lower judiciary judges.
The constitution does not put any bar on judges to hold dual nationality but there has been a demand to also bring the judges under the restriction since the apex court disqualified a number of parliamentarians for possessing dual nationality.
Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2018
Comments (6)
What harm has been caused to Pakistan by dual nationals?
There is no evidence whatsoever that dual nationals harm Pakistan. For any one dual national who does something wrong, you can find a 100,000 locals who have done far worse.
Do we not want Pakistanis trained abroad to come and help develop Pakistan?
Interesting!Pakistanis with dual citizenships work in many high level jobs in other countries.There was the case of a Pakistani judge in an African country. Many nations have foreign judges. They need to be from friendly nations, though! I don't know if the Mayor of London is a dual citizen. Is this move against dual citizenship a political purge? What is the real story?Too many lawyers who want to be judges?
Its a positive step that LHC taking step against those judges who are having dual nationality,from any other institutions dual nationality must not be allowed.These positions must be for those who gives complete life to their own country.
Wrong in its core. A discrimination at it least
@Asad I totally agree with your comment
@Haroon does this extend to politicians too eg if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a dual national, should he be made to forego his UK nationality?