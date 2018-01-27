DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dual nationality: scrutiny of subordinate judges ordered by LHC

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 27, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has directed district and sessions judges of Punjab to furnish record of dual nationality holder judicial officers, if any, working under their domain.

A directive issued to the sessions judges instructed them to submit the required information within three days for onward transmission to the Supreme Court.

“In case, on scrutiny anyone is found to have dual nationality the learned district and sessions judge as well as the said judicial officer will face the consequences entailing disciplinary action against them,” it adds.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had on Jan 17 sought a list of judges and civil servants holding dual nationalities. The chief justice had taken suo motu during hearing a petition against civil servants from grade 17 to 21 having dual nationalities.

The bench had directed registrars of all the high courts to submit a list of dual national superior and lower judiciary judges.

The constitution does not put any bar on judges to hold dual nationality but there has been a demand to also bring the judges under the restriction since the apex court disqualified a number of parliamentarians for possessing dual nationality.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Asad
Jan 27, 2018 08:53am

What harm has been caused to Pakistan by dual nationals?

There is no evidence whatsoever that dual nationals harm Pakistan. For any one dual national who does something wrong, you can find a 100,000 locals who have done far worse.

Do we not want Pakistanis trained abroad to come and help develop Pakistan?

nks
Jan 27, 2018 09:06am

Interesting!Pakistanis with dual citizenships work in many high level jobs in other countries.There was the case of a Pakistani judge in an African country. Many nations have foreign judges. They need to be from friendly nations, though! I don't know if the Mayor of London is a dual citizen. Is this move against dual citizenship a political purge? What is the real story?Too many lawyers who want to be judges?

Haroon
Jan 27, 2018 09:53am

Its a positive step that LHC taking step against those judges who are having dual nationality,from any other institutions dual nationality must not be allowed.These positions must be for those who gives complete life to their own country.

Zulfiqar Ali Syed
Jan 27, 2018 01:12pm

Wrong in its core. A discrimination at it least

Sanjrani
Jan 27, 2018 02:29pm

@Asad I totally agree with your comment

Howzat
Jan 27, 2018 02:48pm

@Haroon does this extend to politicians too eg if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a dual national, should he be made to forego his UK nationality?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Pak-US drone dispute
Updated January 27, 2018

Pak-US drone dispute

The politics of drone strikes is back with a vengeance.
January 27, 2018

NFC award

THE failure of the government to build consensus around a new NFC award during its term could prove a thorn in the...
January 27, 2018

Mandir restoration

IN these dark times, across the world the forces of obscurantism and hate are on the march, trying to ‘cleanse’...
January 26, 2018

INGOs and foreign tourists

A CURIOUS exchange in the National Assembly on Wednesday indicated that after an extended period of a hostile and...
January 26, 2018

Losing power

THE latest report from the power sector regulator, Nepra, says the public-sector thermal power generation companies...
January 26, 2018

Sindh’s healthcare woes

GIVEN Pakistan’s weak socioeconomic indicators, it is astonishing that political leaders continue to duck their...