Indonesia's president addresses Parliament's joint session, calls for firm commitment to democracy

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, while addressing a joint session of the Parliament on Friday, called for a firm commitment to democracy terming it "the only way to serve interests of the people," Radio Pakistan reported.

Widodo, who is in Pakistan on a two-day visit, said democracy provides space for people in decision-making process, "helps maintain political stability and achieve growth".

"Economy of a country or a region can (only) grow if there is political stability and security," he said.

Referring to the challenges of terrorism, he said no country was immune to it. "Muslims are the biggest victim of terrorism, 76 per cent of terrorist attacks took place in Muslim countries. Besides, 60 per cent of armed conflicts happened in Muslim countries and 67 per cent refugees come from Muslim countries," Widodo explained.

Earlier in the day, the Indonesia’s president arrived in Islamabad where he was received by his Pakistani counterpart President Mamnoon Hussain.

A 21-gun salute heralded the arrival of President Widodo as he landed at Nur Khan Airbase, accompanied by First Lady Iriana Widodo, ministers, and a business delegation.

President Hussain will hold a state banquet for the visiting dignitary.

According to Foreign Office, President Widodo's visit will contribute towards strengthening existing fraternal ties between the two countries.