DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indonesia's president addresses Parliament's joint session, calls for firm commitment to democracy

APPUpdated January 26, 2018

Email


President Mamnoon Hussain receives Indonesian President Joko Widodo upon his arrival. —APP
President Mamnoon Hussain receives Indonesian President Joko Widodo upon his arrival. —APP
President Mamnoon Hussain receives Indonesian President Joko Widodo upon his arrival. —APP
President Mamnoon Hussain receives Indonesian President Joko Widodo upon his arrival. —APP

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, while addressing a joint session of the Parliament on Friday, called for a firm commitment to democracy terming it "the only way to serve interests of the people," Radio Pakistan reported.

Widodo, who is in Pakistan on a two-day visit, said democracy provides space for people in decision-making process, "helps maintain political stability and achieve growth".

"Economy of a country or a region can (only) grow if there is political stability and security," he said.

Referring to the challenges of terrorism, he said no country was immune to it. "Muslims are the biggest victim of terrorism, 76 per cent of terrorist attacks took place in Muslim countries. Besides, 60 per cent of armed conflicts happened in Muslim countries and 67 per cent refugees come from Muslim countries," Widodo explained.

Earlier in the day, the Indonesia’s president arrived in Islamabad where he was received by his Pakistani counterpart President Mamnoon Hussain.

A 21-gun salute heralded the arrival of President Widodo as he landed at Nur Khan Airbase, accompanied by First Lady Iriana Widodo, ministers, and a business delegation.

President Hussain will hold a state banquet for the visiting dignitary.

According to Foreign Office, President Widodo's visit will contribute towards strengthening existing fraternal ties between the two countries.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Fast
Jan 26, 2018 08:45pm

Long live Pak-Indonesia friendship!

ahamed
Jan 26, 2018 09:16pm

A common man with clear motive and clean behaviour, President Widodo is an examplary leader. Welcome and let Pakistan learn a thing or two from you.

Imtiaz ali khan
Jan 26, 2018 09:27pm

@Fast well said.

So happy for this, come together the world you are one family. Love you Indonesia so much.

IndoPak Blood Brother 4 Life!

Osama
Jan 26, 2018 10:03pm

Pleasure to welcome. Hope Indonesia Visa problem can be resolved

SQB
Jan 26, 2018 11:45pm

I Love Indonesia.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Where we stand

Where we stand

What is the responsibility of an individual who sees another person being harmed?

Editorial

January 26, 2018

INGOs and foreign tourists

A CURIOUS exchange in the National Assembly on Wednesday indicated that after an extended period of a hostile and...
January 26, 2018

Losing power

THE latest report from the power sector regulator, Nepra, says the public-sector thermal power generation companies...
January 26, 2018

Sindh’s healthcare woes

GIVEN Pakistan’s weak socioeconomic indicators, it is astonishing that political leaders continue to duck their...
Updated January 25, 2018

Action after Kasur

It is necessary all aspects of the investigation be conducted professionally, with scrupulous adherence to procedure.
Updated January 25, 2018

PU violence

A case can be built around the police not doing enough when it was most required of the force.
January 25, 2018

Sisi’s authoritarianism

THE arrest of a leading presidential candidate against Abdel Fattah el-Sisi should surprise no one, for Egypt,...