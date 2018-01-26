Visa policy changes to benefit country: Ahsan Iqbal
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the recent changes in policies regarding visas and international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) will benefit Pakistan.
"We are not only in agreement over security requirement, but are also following them," Iqbal said while speaking in Islamabad about the recent changes to the on-arrival visa policy for the country.
Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority had announced that groups of tourists from a number of "tourism-friendly" countries are now being allowed on-arrival visas.
According to a notification posted on the official Twitter account of the aviation authority, the visa-on-arrival option will be available to group tourists from 24 countries "if the tour is organised through designated tour operators in Pakistan".
"On one hand we need to complete our security requirements and on the other facilitate legitimate traffic of tourists, investors and businessmen," he said.
He said that Pakistan has a lot to gain from people of developed countries arriving in Pakistan but that the developed countries have nothing to lose by their people not arriving to the country.
On a question on why he was changing all policies enacted by his predecessor Chaudhry Nisar, he said: "We are not changing our policies, only rationalising them."
Nisar and Iqbal had recently been in an argument in the National Assembly over changes made to the government's policy.
Nisar had said he had revoked the visa-on-arrival policy because it had been massively misused in the past, especially during the Musharraf regime.
Amidst desk-thumping by some of the opposition members, he had issued the directives that visa on arrival should be a bilateral affair. He was of the view that if a Pakistani parliamentarian was required to visit the embassy of a country for a visa then MPs of that country should also be required to visit Pakistan’s embassy.
"It is easy to say that Japan, United States or Britain's minister [wanting to come to Pakistan] will also have to come to our embassy if our ministers have to go to their embassy," Iqbal said today. "If [people from] international community do not come to Pakistan, they will lose much less than what we will lose."
If you want people like me to come and spend my money in Pakistan then improve your governance law and order situation... that’s the best way to attract foreigners
We are visiting Lahore Pakistan from last 35 years with my American wife and with my sons. On January 9th at 1:00 AM when we crossed the bridge near the stadium we arrived at check point of rangers. A ranger which denied our entry to that road because we have “ two foreigners” with us. We explained him we have crossed this check point from last several years and even this morning and afternoon. Looks to me he was hoping we will pay him to cross the road since he was the only one on duty which I will not do under any circumstances. He forced us to go through back roads behind the trucks and broken road. We come to Pakistan and then have to face this kind of experience. If this road is prohibited for foreigners to go to the Airport then why it is ok to go through when coming from Airport? Why no sign posted which prohibits foreigners to go to airport by this road? Why it is ok to go through by same security check several times same day and from last six day during our stay. This practice to “ Make difficult-for Foreigners” must be stoped or provide clear alternative route for foreigners? If foreigners have valid airline itinerary they should be allowed to cross even if there is any rule apply? I am requesting investigation of this matter and proper action.
Zafar Rizvi
I am a an American Pakistani and lived for 30 years in the US . Got my PhD at Boston University, trained as a cardiologist and practised medicine for the past 22 years. I have raised a family there and served US with my heart. I have been a US citizen for the past 18 years.
For many years now I have been stopped every time I have crossed the US immigration both coming I am stopped while checking in, enhanced body checks and baggage check when leaving and coming into US. My phone taken away for hours at a time and my computer once confiscated and later returned by US boarder police.
Over the past few years when I arrive at the airport I am escorted out from the air plane to passport check for enhanced checking and questioning.
Americans who come to Pakistan have mostly one purpose, either to spy on our country through embassy staff, reporters, NGO’s , USAID staff etc.
I strongly urge the government not to lower their guard and thoroughly check these visitors, monitor their activity
@Nadeem6afridi@yahoo.com you are checked because your native country Pakistan has very good name.
Ahsan Iqbal visa policy is a step in right direction. Ch Nisar policy was not open, and it was like alienating Pak from international community. Let the tourists come,let the divided families members come, the passengers do not come without money, you'll get foreign exchange in your exchequer. Please open your minds and thoughts.