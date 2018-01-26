DAWN.COM

India committed 170 ceasefire violations this month, Asif tells Senate

Nadir GuramaniJanuary 26, 2018

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif told the Senate on Friday that Indian Border Security Forces committed 170 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary (WB) in the first 24 days of 2018.

At least 11 civilians lost their lives, whereas 48 others were injured in the recent spurt of LoC violations, Asif said in a written reply submitted to the Upper House on the matter.

In his reply, Asif claimed that there had been a surge in Indian ceasefire violations since international pressure began mounting against New Delhi for its violation of human rights in India-held Kashmir.

Asif also pointed out that anti-Pakistan statements issued by various Indian leaders would not help efforts to create peace in the region, adding that Delhi's involvement in terrorism in Pakistan is also a reality.

The reply said that Pakistan believes lasting peace between the two countries can be achieved through dialogue, and that the most important issue that must be discussed by Islamabad and New Delhi is that of Kashmir.

"Pakistan wants friendly relations with its neighbours but its advances are met with hostility from India," the foreign minister said in his report. "It is unfortunate that India responds to Pakistan's friendly moves with hostility."

Asif recalled Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj's participation in the 2015 Heart of Asia conference in Islamabad, saying that despite both parties' agreement to revive the Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue, no such plans had materialised.

"Pakistan wants to improve its relationship with Afghanistan as peace there is in our own better interests," the reply said.

