India committed 170 ceasefire violations this month, Asif tells Senate
Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif told the Senate on Friday that Indian Border Security Forces committed 170 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary (WB) in the first 24 days of 2018.
At least 11 civilians lost their lives, whereas 48 others were injured in the recent spurt of LoC violations, Asif said in a written reply submitted to the Upper House on the matter.
In his reply, Asif claimed that there had been a surge in Indian ceasefire violations since international pressure began mounting against New Delhi for its violation of human rights in India-held Kashmir.
Asif also pointed out that anti-Pakistan statements issued by various Indian leaders would not help efforts to create peace in the region, adding that Delhi's involvement in terrorism in Pakistan is also a reality.
The reply said that Pakistan believes lasting peace between the two countries can be achieved through dialogue, and that the most important issue that must be discussed by Islamabad and New Delhi is that of Kashmir.
"Pakistan wants friendly relations with its neighbours but its advances are met with hostility from India," the foreign minister said in his report. "It is unfortunate that India responds to Pakistan's friendly moves with hostility."
Asif recalled Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj's participation in the 2015 Heart of Asia conference in Islamabad, saying that despite both parties' agreement to revive the Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue, no such plans had materialised.
"Pakistan wants to improve its relationship with Afghanistan as peace there is in our own better interests," the reply said.
Comments (10)
What took you so long to respond or report it?
Was the 20th or 100th violation did not raise your concerns enough to advise the Senate about??
We have to stop ceasefire violations from our side first.
Well, Mr. Asif, much occurred after the Heart of Asia conference. Pathankot, Uri, etc. Surely you didn't expect things to stay the same?
What about other side?
@Abdul - don't be so biased, for your information, Pakistan only retaliates in self defence, and we will continue to do so, and know how to defend our soverignty. Do not be under any illusion.
@Pakistan_Zindabad and you believe it, what you say. So naive
Asif gives information for local consumption.
@Pakistan_Zindabad, sovereignty - are you sure? I thought we never had that sovereignty all these years.
@Pakistan_Zindabad : Yes indeed. There are several examples where you have defended your sovereignty in the past seventy years. Do you want me to remind you?
There will be more coming . This government has other ideas to teach Pakistan a lesson.