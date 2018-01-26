Hajj lucky draw postponed in keeping with SHC stay order

Hours before the government was due to announce the names of those selected in the annual Hajj lucky draw, the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday announced that it has delayed the draw indefinitely in keeping with a stay order issued by the Sindh High Court.

A day earlier, the SHC's Sukkur bench had ordered a stay on the lucky draw while hearing a petition filed by Mufti Abdul Majid. The petition had declared that the new Hajj policy, which prevents individuals from performing the pilgrimage more than once within a stipulated period of time, is against the Sharia.

The decision to indefinitely postpone the lucky draw, which was due to be held at 4pm today, was made during a meeting of officials from the ministry. The officials decided to appeal the SHC's stay order before the Supreme Court before setting another date for the lucky draw.

While many pilgrims from Pakistan avail the services of private companies to look after their travel and stay in Saudi Arabia, thousands apply for the annual government scheme that entails a lucky draw.