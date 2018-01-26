DAWN.COM

Hajj lucky draw postponed in keeping with SHC stay order

Javed HussainJanuary 26, 2018

Hours before the government was due to announce the names of those selected in the annual Hajj lucky draw, the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday announced that it has delayed the draw indefinitely in keeping with a stay order issued by the Sindh High Court.

A day earlier, the SHC's Sukkur bench had ordered a stay on the lucky draw while hearing a petition filed by Mufti Abdul Majid. The petition had declared that the new Hajj policy, which prevents individuals from performing the pilgrimage more than once within a stipulated period of time, is against the Sharia.

The decision to indefinitely postpone the lucky draw, which was due to be held at 4pm today, was made during a meeting of officials from the ministry. The officials decided to appeal the SHC's stay order before the Supreme Court before setting another date for the lucky draw.

While many pilgrims from Pakistan avail the services of private companies to look after their travel and stay in Saudi Arabia, thousands apply for the annual government scheme that entails a lucky draw.

zafar
Jan 26, 2018 02:59pm

very good,to postponed hajj lucky draw.All bank should order to collect new hajj application again.please

Umar
Jan 26, 2018 03:12pm

Govt should return the money collected from people on hajj's behalf than and not earn interest on it

Banking Expert
Jan 26, 2018 03:13pm

So now banks have more time to earn INTEREST on application deposits.

Imran
Jan 26, 2018 04:35pm

No more delay

I m Pakistan
Jan 26, 2018 04:59pm

If someone has desire to do hajj multiple times, he should spend a little more and go by private tour operators. Obviously such person has no dearth of money.

Iqbal khan
Jan 26, 2018 05:04pm

It is just to minimize the chances for the first Hajj performers.

tassawar mehtab
Jan 26, 2018 07:56pm

My mother and father application results

Hafiz
Jan 26, 2018 09:27pm

Verd sad to privitise and comercialize hajj.

Hafiz
Jan 26, 2018 09:27pm

Sad news.

